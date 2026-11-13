Executive Compensation Guide

Introduction

Navigating Canada’s complex and sometimes unintuitive rules governing equity compensation awards to employees presents challenges but also incentive design opportunities. While not exhaustive, this guide aims to canvass these rules, primarily from a Canadian federal and provincial tax perspective, but also, where illustrative, from a securities and employment law perspective.

For Canadian income tax purposes, the term “employee” also denotes directors and officers who may not otherwise be considered “employees” for securities and employment law purposes, and thus Canada generally taxes directors, officers and traditionally understood employees in the same way. As these usually represent the main recipients of equity awards, this Guide focuses on them, and any reference to “employee” in this Guide includes directors and officers. This Guide also assumes that award recipients are both tax-resident in Canada and exclusively performing the services to which the awards relate, including during any vesting periods, in Canada. Different tax considerations arise when a non-resident award recipient performs part of their services in Canada.

This Guide provides an overview of the laws, regulations and other considerations that affect equity and equity-linked incentive compensation for directors, officers and employees engaged or employed in Canada. It also addresses provincial and territorial securities and employment laws, which are frequently, but not always, consistent on a national basis. This Guide is not intended to be exhaustive and provides only general guidance. Certain businesses or industries may also be subject to specific legal requirements not covered in this Guide. Accordingly, readers should not rely solely on this Guide in planning any specific transaction or undertaking and should seek the advice of qualified counsel. For more information, please contact our Pensions, Benefits and Executive Compensation group.

The law is stated as of August 1, 2026.

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