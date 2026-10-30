BC Provincial Election 2026: A Practical Guide To Employer Voting Obligations

With over 3.5 million registered voters in British Columbia, the upcoming provincial election on October 24, 2026 (“Final Voting Day”) will touch the lives of employees and employers alike. It is important for British Columbia employers to know that the British Columbia Election Act requires employers to provide employees entitled to vote in the provincial election with adequate time free from work to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Understanding your obligations now can help employers avoid costly penalties and ensure your workforce can participate in democracy.

Key Takeaways

Final Voting Day is October 24, 2026 : voting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: voting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Employers must ensure employees have four consecutive hours free during voting hours.

during voting hours. Advance voting runs October 16-21, 2026 and similar obligations apply.

and similar obligations apply. Employers cannot dock pay for time taken off to vote.

for time taken off to vote. Penalties include fines of up to $10,000 and/or up to one year’s imprisonment .

and/or up to . No time off obligation exists for British Columbia’s municipal elections on October 17, 2026.

Time Off for Voting

Section 74(1) of the Election Act entitles an employee to four consecutive hours free from work during voting hours on Final Voting Day. This does not necessarily entitle the employee to four additional hours off work. Instead, the employee’s schedule must include a four-hour window during voting hours in which the employee is not required to work.

Section 74(1.1) provides a similar entitlement for advance voting. If an employee’s schedule on Final Voting Day does not provide four consecutive hours free from work during voting hours and the employee is willing to vote in advance, the employer can instead provide four consecutive hours free from work during advance voting hours. An employee who receives time off to vote in advance is not also entitled to time off on Final Voting Day.

Depending on the employee’s schedule, the time off may be provided at the beginning, middle, or end of a shift, or may not be necessary at all where the employee’s regular working hours already afford four consecutive hours free from work. For example, an employee scheduled to work from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Final Voting Day could be allowed to start at noon, be given a four-hour break during the day, or be permitted to leave at 4 p.m. By contrast, an employee whose shift ends at or before 4 p.m., or begins at or after noon, already has four consecutive hours free during voting hours and is not entitled to additional time off to vote.

Employee Shift Four Consecutive Hours Already Free During Voting Hours? Employer Action Required 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. No Adjust start time, end time, or provide a mid-shift break 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Yes (noon – 8 p.m.) None 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Yes (8 a.m. – noon) None 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. No Adjust start time, end time, or provide a mid-shift break

The employer may determine when an employee takes time off based on convenience and its operational needs.

Exceptions1

An employer may refuse to provide the required time off if it has a reasonable justification for doing so. Importantly, the Election Act provides no guidance on what constitutes a “reasonable justification”. This is a significant grey area. Employers who deny time off to vote risk prosecution, a fine of up to $10,000, and reputational harm. Employers should seek legal advice before relying on any exception.

Key Dates at a Glance

October 16–21, 2026: Advance voting (8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily)

Advance voting (8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily) October 17, 2026: Municipal elections (no employer time off obligation)

Municipal elections (no employer time off obligation) October 24, 2026: Final Voting Day (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

No Time Off for Municipal Elections

Municipal elections in British Columbia will be held on October 17, 2026, which also falls within the advance voting period for the provincial election.

It may come as a surprise that employers have no equivalent obligation to provide time off for the municipal elections taking place on October 17, 2026, even though that date falls within the advance voting period for the provincial election. The time off entitlements under the Election Act apply exclusively to the provincial election.

No Reduction in Employee Pay

An employer must not deduct pay or impose any penalty because an employee takes time off to vote. Employees are entitled to receive their regular compensation for any working hours missed during the required time off.

Unionized Workplaces

Unionized employers should also review their collective agreements for provisions addressing time off to vote. Those provisions may supplement or otherwise affect the employer’s obligations under the Election Act.

Penalties and Reputational Risk

A contravention of section 74 is an offence under section 261(1)(c) of the Election Act. On conviction, an employer may face a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

Beyond the statutory penalties, employers who deny employees the opportunity to vote may face significant reputational consequences. In an era of heightened public scrutiny of workplace culture and corporate values, being seen to obstruct an employee’s right to participate in the democratic process can attract negative media attention, damage employer brand, and undermine employee morale and trust. This is particularly relevant for employers who hold themselves out as socially responsible organizations. Employees who feel that their voting rights have been disregarded may also be less engaged and more likely to raise complaints, whether internally or through public channels such as social media. Employers should therefore treat compliance with the Election Act not merely as a legal obligation, but as an opportunity to demonstrate respect for their workforce and the democratic communities in which they operate.

Next Steps for Employers

Proactive planning is key. Employers should review employee schedules now, communicate voting arrangements clearly in advance, and ensure managers understand their obligations.

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