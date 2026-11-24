On November 3, 2026, the Government of New Brunswick introduced Bill 12, An Act Respecting Young Persons, Digital Markets and Technology Use. Part 1 of the bill enacts a new Young Consumers in Digital Markets Act (the "Act"). Parts 2 and 3 amend the Early Childhood Services Act and the Education Act to restrict personal mobile devices and screen time in licensed child care facilities and schools.

New Brunswick is the first jurisdiction in Canada to propose a stand-alone "unfair practices" regime specifically governing how digital providers deal with users under 16. The Act includes a reverse onus provision imposed on providers, a private right of action and penalties of up to $5,000,000 or imprisonment. As drafted, obligations would reach a broad range of goods, services and platforms. The Act would be administered by the Financial and Consumer Services Commission (the "Commission") and a new Director of Digital Markets for Young Consumers (the "Director"), with hearings before the Tribunal established under the Financial and Consumer Services Commission Act (the "Tribunal").

Key definitions

Digital platform: Any website, app or online system for accessing, sharing, buying or interacting with content or users. Names Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Discord, YouTube and Roblox (illustrative only). Sole exclusion: storefront sites for physical products.

Digital service: Streaming, gaming, cloud storage, messaging, social media, AI.

Digital good: Apps, games, virtual items, skins, digital currency.

Provider: Anyone who provides, directly or indirectly, a digital good, service or platform, including employees and agents, but not the child's parent or guardian.

Young consumer: A child under 16 years of age who is a party to a consumer agreement or who participates in a consumer interaction.

Consumer agreement: Any agreement, transaction, purchase or agreement to comply with terms and conditions between a provider and a young consumer (or their parent or guardian) about the child's access to or use of a digital good, service or platform for personal or family purposes.

Consumer interaction: Any such interaction, including advertising, access, provision, operation, promotion, recommendation, display or use, so free services are caught.

Scope

The test for applicability is broad and turns on actual or foreseeable use by young consumers, not just whether a service is directly targeted at minors.

When do the obligations apply?

The Act and regulations apply to a provider that either:

knows or ought to reasonably know that young consumers are using, accessing or interacting with, or are likely to be using, accessing or interacting with, its digital goods, services or platforms; or

provides digital goods, services or platforms that target young consumers.

No age-gate safe harbour:

A general-audience service can be caught if youth use is reasonably foreseeable, even if it is not marketed to children. An unfair practice can be directed at young consumers generally, without a specific agreement or privity of contract, and a court, the Tribunal or the Director looks at the real substance of an arrangement, not its outward form.

Exemptions:

The Act does not apply to persons, classes of persons, or agreements or interactions exempted by Director order or prescribed by regulation, and exempted persons must meet any prescribed terms and conditions.

Prohibited conduct

For providers within scope, the central obligation is to avoid the "unfair practices" listed in the Act, many of which target common design and engagement features.

Prohibited "Unfair practices" (Section 7)

Every provider is prohibited from engaging in a broad list of unfair practices, which regulations may expand. They include:

deceptive representations and undue pressure;

designs that "discourage or impede" a young consumer from disengaging, stopping or pausing use;

rewards, countdowns, streaks or rankings creating a false, misleading or unreasonable sense of urgency to induce purchases;

default settings that are misleading or "excessively one sided in favour of the provider";

engagement-driving notifications during hours to be prescribed; and

profiling-based advertising that is misleading or intended to "improperly influence" purchases.

Burden of proof and private claims

Beyond the prohibitions themselves, the Act makes unfair-practice claims easier to bring and harder to defend.

Reverse onus Private right of action Once an unfair practice is alleged, the provider must prove it did not engage in it. The "general impression" of the practice may be considered, not only its literal meaning. Claims in the Court of King's Bench or Small Claims Court for damages, punitive or exemplary damages and injunctive relief. Each person engaging in an unfair practice is jointly and severally liable with the provider.

Consumer remedies and contract terms

Where an unfair practice occurs, young consumers and their parents have direct remedies, and the Act overrides contract terms providers commonly rely on.

Cancellation and refunds Contract terms A young consumer, parent or guardian may cancel the agreement and all related agreements at no cost, generally on notice within one year. The provider must refund all consideration paid (including to others) within 15 days and cancel future pre-authorized payments. Void: Non-Canadian governing law clauses, forum clauses outside New Brunswick, and waivers of statutory rights. Ambiguous terms are construed in favour of the young consumer.

Advertising and records

The Act also reaches third-party advertising and requires providers to be ready for regulatory scrutiny.

Advertising, records and oversight

No person may publish a provider's advertisement containing an unfair practice, unless in good faith and in the ordinary course of business. Providers must deliver records on demand and are subject to compliance reviews (inside or outside the province) and investigations.

Penalties

Contraventions can lead to administrative penalties and prosecution. The maximum amounts are:

Penalties at a glance $25,000 administrative penalty per contravention (corporation, by notice) $1,000,000 administrative penalty by Tribunal order $5,000,000 fine for Schedule A offences, or up to five years less a day imprisonment or both

Schedule A offences include the unfair-practice prohibition and the 15-day refund obligation. Directors and officers who authorize, permit or acquiesce in a contravention are deemed to have contravened the Act. Proceedings may be brought up to six years after the last relevant event.

Regulatory structure and enforcement

The Act would be added to the Commission’s existing responsibilities over financial and consumer services legislation in New Brunswick. Enforcement is pided as follows:

Commission: The provincial regulator for financial and consumer services. It appoints compliance officers, investigators and penalty officers, makes rules (e.g., notification hours, added unfair practices), applies to the Tribunal for orders and collects penalties.

Director: A new office appointed under the Financial and Consumer Services Commission Act to act as day-to-day regulator. The Director grants exemptions, demands records and information, orders misleading ads stopped, reviews penalties issued by notice and publishes enforcement outcomes. Most Director decisions can be appealed to the Tribunal within 30 days.

Officers: Compliance officers can enter premises and inspect records (in or outside the province); investigators can compel testimony and documents; penalty officers can impose penalties of up to $25,000 by notice without a hearing.

Tribunal: An adjudicative body, independent of the Commission, that holds hearings and decides appeals under New Brunswick's financial and consumer services legislation. Under the Act, it can freeze assets, issue public interest orders (e.g., cease activities, disgorgement), make 15-day temporary orders and impose penalties of up to $1,000,000 after a hearing.

Courts: The Court of King's Bench and Small Claims Court hear private actions, and offences are prosecuted in the courts.

Timing and next steps

Part 1 would come into force on a date fixed by proclamation. Key details, including restricted notification hours, notice requirements and additional unfair practices, are left to regulations and Commission rules. There is currently no transition period prescribed in the law for affected providers to come into compliance.

Businesses that are providers within the scope of the Act as drafted should:

Assess whether youth use of offerings is known or reasonably foreseeable.

Review streaks, autoplay, defaults, notifications and in-app purchase flows.

Review ad targeting, terms of service and refund processes.

Track the bill and forthcoming regulations closely.

Please contact one of the authors or a member of our Data Protection and Cyber Security Group for more information on Bill 12 and how it may affect your business. This article is intended for general information only and does not constitute legal advice.

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