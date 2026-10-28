CSA Finalizes Amendments To Non-GAAP And Other Financial Measures Disclosure Requirements Ahead Of IFRS 18

On October 15, 2026, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) published final amendments to National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (NI 52-112) and related materials (the Amendments). The Amendments follow the CSA's November 2025 request for comments on proposed changes to NI 52-112, which we discussed in our earlier blog, CSA Requests Comments on Proposed Amendments to Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure Requirements. The Amendments largely align with the proposed changes; however, the CSA revised certain provisions to enhance clarity.

Subject to all necessary Ministerial approvals, the Amendments will come into force on December 29, 2026.

Background: IFRS 18 and Management-Defined Performance Measures

The Amendments are narrow-scope amendments made mainly in response to the adoption of IFRS Accounting Standard IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements (IFRS 18), which takes effect for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027.

IFRS 18 requires issuers to disclose certain information about management-defined performance measures (MPMs) in a note to the financial statements and, without the Amendments, certain financial measures would no longer be subject to NI 52-112. Under NI 52-112, many of these measures have historically been treated as "non-GAAP financial measures" and therefore subject to the disclosure requirements of NI 52-112. NI 52-112 currently defines a non-GAAP financial measure as, among other things, a financial measure that is not disclosed in the financial statements of an entity. Given IFRS 18's requirement that entities disclose information about MPMs in a note to the financial statements, MPMs would no longer meet NI 52-112's definition of a non-GAAP financial measure. The main purpose of the Amendments is to keep financial measures that have historically been subject to NI 52-112 within its scope once IFRS 18 is adopted.

Key Elements of the Amendments

MPMs remain subject to NI 52-112 outside the financial statements

If issuers disclose MPMs outside of the financial statements, for example in MD&A, news releases, investor presentations or other continuous disclosure documents, the Amendments will operate to keep such measures subject to the disclosure requirements of NI 52-112. In practice, issuers should expect their existing NI 52-112 disclosure practices for these measures to continue once IFRS 18 takes effect.

Incorporation by reference to avoid duplicative disclosure

IFRS 18 will require disclosure of certain information about MPMs in the notes to the financial statements. To avoid duplicative disclosure when an issuer discloses certain financial measures outside its financial statements, the Amendments allow the issuer to incorporate certain information by reference to the notes to its financial statements, provided those notes contain the information required by NI 52-112.

New prominence requirement for additional subtotals

The Amendments add a prominence requirement for additional subtotals disclosed outside the financial statements. The CSA explains that this requirement is meant to promote connectivity with IFRS 18. Under IFRS 18, an additional subtotal presented on the face of a primary financial statement, such as the statement of profit or loss, must be displayed no more prominently than the totals and subtotals required by IFRS Accounting Standards. The Amendments carry a similar principle into disclosure outside the financial statements.

The Amendments also codify and consolidate existing exemptions from certain NI 52-112 requirements currently found in blanket orders and Ontario Rule 52-503 (other than BC Instrument 52-513, which will continue to apply).

Practical Considerations for Issuers

The Amendments are expected to come into force on December 29, 2026, and IFRS 18 takes effect for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027. Reporting issuers, particularly those that rely heavily on non-GAAP financial measures, should consider the following steps:

Inventory current measures. Issuers should identify which existing non-GAAP financial measures and other financial measures will qualify as MPMs under IFRS 18 and confirm that NI 52-112 disclosure will continue to be provided for those measures when they are disclosed outside the financial statements.

Issuers should identify which existing non-GAAP financial measures and other financial measures will qualify as MPMs under IFRS 18 and confirm that NI 52-112 disclosure will continue to be provided for those measures when they are disclosed outside the financial statements. Coordinate financial statement and MD&A disclosure. Issuers should ensure alignment between IFRS 18 MPM disclosure in their financial statements and disclosure outside the financial statements. Issuers should also consider whether incorporation by reference is available and appropriate for mandatory NI 52-112 disclosure outside the financial statements.

Issuers should ensure alignment between IFRS 18 MPM disclosure in their financial statements and disclosure outside the financial statements. Issuers should also consider whether incorporation by reference is available and appropriate for mandatory NI 52-112 disclosure outside the financial statements. Review presentation of subtotals. Issuers should review how additional subtotals appear in MD&A, news releases and investor materials to ensure they meet the new prominence requirement.

Conclusion

The Amendments conclude the consultation process the CSA started in November 2025. Their purpose is to ensure investors continue to receive consistent, transparent disclosure about non-GAAP and other financial measures as IFRS 18 changes how performance measures are presented in financial statements. The CSA has also noted that the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) is exploring whether to bring other non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, into the notes to the financial statements, and that it will assess whether further amendments to NI 52-112 are required. Issuers should start preparing now for both the Amendments and the IFRS 18 transition.