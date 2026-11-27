On November 17, 2026, two laws that overhaul the collection of state receivables were published in the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The first is State Complementary Law No. 233/2026 (“LC No. 233/2026”), which governs the settlement of tax and non-tax credits. The second is State Law No. 11,364/2026 (“Law No. 11,364/2026”), which governs habitual tax debtors pursuant to Federal Complementary Law No. 225/2026 (“LC No. 225/2026”).

LC No. 233/2026 – Settlement of Tax and Non-Tax Debts

LC No. 233/2026 authorizes the Rio de Janeiro State Attorney General’s Office (“PGE/RJ”) to enter into settlements, either by adhesion to a public notice or by individual proposal, regarding claims held by the State, its autonomous agencies, and its foundations. The following modalities of settlement are provided for:

Claims enrolled into overdue tax liability and classified as irrecoverable or difficult to recover; Small-claims litigation (up to five times the minimum threshold for filing tax enforcement proceedings), always by adhesion to a public notice; and Litigation involving significant and widespread legal controversy.

Under Article 5, fines, interest, and charges may be reduced by up to 65%, with payment allowed within up to 120 months. For individuals, microenterprises, small businesses, and companies undergoing judicial reorganization, liquidation, or bankruptcy, the limits are 70% and 145 months. The principal amount may not be reduced.

Payment may be perfomed using court-ordered payment orders (precatórios) or accumulated credits of ICMS, up to 75% of the ICMS debt and 50% of the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (“IPVA”) debt, as well as existing judicial deposits.

For ICMS, the tax settlement requires the prior enrollment of the debt into overdue tax liability (Article 1, §4).

LC No. 233/2026 will enter into force 30 days after publication, but its effectiveness depends on regulations to be issued within 90 days.

Law No. 11,364/2026: Habitual Tax Debtor

According to Article 2 of Law No. 11,364/2026, classification as a habitual tax debtor requires default that is substantial, repeated, and unjustified, defined as follows:

Substantial: Tax liabilities in irregular status, whether enrolled as active debt or assessed and unpaid, in administrative or judicial proceedings, in an amount equal to or greater than R$15 million and exceeding 100% of the taxpayer’s known net worth; Repeated: ICMS liabilities in irregular status for at least four consecutive assessment periods or six non-consecutive periods within 12 months, or IPVA liabilities in irregular status relating to more than 50% of the vehicle fleet owned by the legal entity and registered in the State, for two consecutive fiscal years or three non-consecutive fiscal years within the last five years; and Unjustified: The absence of objective grounds, such as a recognized public calamity, losses in both the current and the previous fiscal year, or, in tax enforcement proceedings, the absence of acts typically indicative of fraud (e.g., distribution of profits, payment of interest on equity, capital reduction, or loans).

A taxpayer that is a related party of a legal entity that has been dissolved or whose registration was declared unfit (inapta) in the last five years, with irregular debts equal to or exceeding R$15 million, or that continues to be classified as a habitual tax debtor, is also considered a habitual tax debtor.

The regulations will be issued through a joint act of the Rio de Janeiro State Finance Department (“SEFAZ/RJ”) and the PGE/RJ. With respect to the Tax on Goods and Services (“IBS”), they will be limited to the powers granted to the State by Constitutional Amendment No. 132/2023 and Complementary Law No. 214/2025, subject to the rules of the IBS Management Committee (pursuant to Articles 16 and 17 of Law No. 11,364/2026).