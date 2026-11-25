Brazil’s Supreme Court (STF) concluded the judgment of Extraordinary Appeal No. 1,495,108/SP (General Repercussion Theme 1,348) and held, by majority vote, that the ITBI tax immunity applicable to transfers of real estate as contributions to share capital is unconditional, and that it applies regardless of the company’s predominant activity.

The opinion of Reporting Justice Edson Fachin prevailed. Under the ruling, the immunity remains limited to the amount of share capital to be paid in, in accordance with Theme 796. Any amount exceeding the share capital remains subject to ITBI. Municipal tax authorities also retain the ability to establish, on a case-by-case basis, simulation or fraud intended to obtain the tax immunity improperly.

What Did the STF Decide?

The dispute centered on the final part of Article 156, paragraph 2, item I of the Federal Constitution, which establishes an exception to the ITBI immunity when the purchaser’s predominant activity is the purchase and sale of real estate, the leasing of real property, or commercial leasing.

Several municipalities, including Piracicaba in the State of São Paulo, which was the respondent in the Extraordinary Appeal, had been applying this exception to contributions of real estate to share capital as well, imposing ITBI on holding companies and real estate companies. The São Paulo State Court of Appeals had upheld this taxation.

Although the STF ruling established that a company’s predominant activity is irrelevant for purposes of recognizing the immunity, this does not mean that municipal authorities are prevented from challenging individual transactions. The constitutional protection remains subject to the actual economic substance of the transaction. Therefore, situations involving fraud, simulation, or other forms of abuse may continue to be audited and potentially assessed by municipal tax authorities, provided that such circumstances are duly established.

By majority vote, the STF Plenary granted the taxpayer’s appeal, following the opinion of Reporting Justice Edson Fachin. Justices Gilmar Mendes and Flávio Dino dissented. The prevailing interpretation was that the constitutional provision establishes two distinct circumstances of tax immunity and that the restriction associated with a predominantly real estate activity applies only to corporate reorganizations, such as mergers, incorporations, spin-offs and dissolutions, rather than to contributions to share capital.

Holding Under Theme 1,348

The STF established the following holding:

“The ITBI tax immunity provided for in Article 156, paragraph 2, item I, of the Federal Constitution, with respect to the contribution of assets and rights to share capital, is unconditional and therefore applies irrespective of a predominantly real estate activity, except in the event of simulation or fraud intended to obtain the tax immunity improperly.”

Practical Impact on Asset-Holding and Corporate Structures

The ruling removes a significant source of controversy in the formation and capitalization of real estate vehicles. In practice:

Asset-holding and family holding companies: Contributions of real estate by shareholders to share capital are covered by the immunity even where the company’s corporate purpose includes the management, leasing, or sale of its own real estate. A predominantly real-estate activity, by itself, is no longer a valid basis for imposing ITBI on a contribution to share capital.

Contributions of real estate by shareholders to share capital are covered by the immunity even where the company’s corporate purpose includes the management, leasing, or sale of its own real estate. A predominantly real-estate activity, by itself, is no longer a valid basis for imposing ITBI on a contribution to share capital. Estate planning and corporate reorganizations: The ruling may reduce the tax cost associated with transferring assets to legal entities through contributions to share capital, an objective expressly highlighted by the Reporting Justice in connection with encouraging capitalization and free enterprise.

The ruling may reduce the tax cost associated with transferring assets to legal entities through contributions to share capital, an objective expressly highlighted by the Reporting Justice in connection with encouraging capitalization and free enterprise. Anti-abuse limitation: Municipal tax authorities may disregard the immunity where they can establish, based on the facts and circumstances of a particular case, simulation or fraud. Economic substance and appropriate transaction documentation, including a legitimate business purpose, consistency between the company’s corporate purpose and its assets, and properly documented corporate acts, therefore remain particularly relevant.

Theme 1,348 addresses contributions of real estate to legal entities and does not expressly address Brazilian Real Estate Investment Funds (Fundos de Investimento Imobiliário – FIIs). Nevertheless, it may be appropriate to assess whether the implications of the ruling could extend to transactions involving such funds in light of their activities in the real estate market, including leasing and the purchase and sale of real estate.

Theme 796 Remains Relevant

The new ruling does not change the STF’s holding under Theme 796. The ITBI immunity applies only to the amount allocated to the payment of subscribed share capital. Any portion of the value of the real estate exceeding that amount remains subject to ITBI.

The ruling also reinforces the interpretation that the immunity provided for in Article 156, paragraph 2, item I, of the Federal Constitution cannot be conditioned on the recipient company’s predominantly real estate activity. This may reduce the practical relevance of the restrictions under Articles 36 and 37 of the Brazilian National Tax Code for transactions involving contributions to share capital.

The STF has also clarified, in Extraordinary Appeal No. 1,487,168/MS, that ITBI may apply to the excess amount regardless of whether that amount is formally recorded as a capital reserve. In that precedent, the Court allowed taxation of the difference between the contribution value, which is often based on the historical value reported for income tax purposes, and the market value determined by the municipal tax authorities.

Accordingly, the amount attributed to the real estate for purposes of the capital contribution should be carefully assessed in light of this potential exposure.

Next Steps

In light of the ruling, we recommend that clients:

Review real estate contributions made during the past five years in which ITBI was paid based on the recipient company’s predominantly real estate activity. Identify, for each transaction, the portion covered by the immunity, corresponding to subscribed share capital, and any excess amount, in order to appropriately assess potential recoverable tax amounts and avoid claims relating to amounts that remain subject to ITBI. For future transactions, review the corporate documentation and the contribution value, strengthening the evidence of the transaction’s legitimate business purpose and economic substance and mitigating the risk of challenges based on alleged simulation.

Partner Ludmila Arruda Braga and the Real Estate Transactions and Investments team of Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown are available to assess the implications of the STF’s ruling for existing corporate structures and future transactions and to assist with the measures outlined above.

*This content was produced with the participation of law clerk Afonso Alves