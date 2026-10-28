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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

General Repercussion Theme No. 843: STF Rules That ICMS Presumed Credits Must Be Excluded From PIS And COFINS Tax Basis

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The Brazilian Supreme Court has ruled on a significant tax matter involving the treatment of presumed ICMS tax credits in the calculation of PIS and COFINS contributions. This decision establishes a binding precedent that affects how companies must compute their federal contribution obligations when dealing with state-level tax incentives. The ruling addresses a fundamental question about whether accounting entries for presumed credits constitute taxable revenue under Brazilian tax law.

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Carolina Ferraro
Carolina Ferraro
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Caio Menezes Graça
Ana Luiza Nordi
Ana Luiza Nordi
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On October 7, 2026, the Brazilian Supreme Court ("STF") concluded the trial of the Extraordinary Appeal No. 835,818/PR (General Repercussion Theme No. 843). The Court ruled that presumed ICMS (State Value-Added Tax on Goods and Services) tax credits must not be included in the tax base of PIS and COFINS contributions.

The Court established the following binding thesis: "The inclusion of presumed credits of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services – ICMS in the tax base of COFINS and of the PIS contribution is incompatible with the Federal Constitution."

In its appeal, the Federal Government argued that, pursuant to the Constitutional Amendment No. 20/1998 and the enactment of Laws No. 10,637/2002 and 10,833/2003, the tax basis of such contributions corresponds to the total revenues earned by the legal entity. Accordingly, only amounts expressly excluded by law could be deducted from the tax base.

However, the STF dismissed the Federal Government's appeal. The prevailing understanding was that presumed ICMS credits do not represent revenue or an increase in net worth capable of being subject to PIS and COFINS. Otherwise, it would unduly broaden the tax base of these contributions.

The Court also stated that the accounting entry of the presumed credit does not, by itself, convert it into revenue.

The Justices did not address a possible limitation of the temporal effects of the decision (modulação de efeitos). This issue may still be raised through motions to clarify.

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

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