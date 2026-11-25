Some court cases turn on a single question of law, such as what a clause in a contract means. Since March, the Supreme Court of Bermuda has had a new procedure for deciding that kind of question early.

Under the new Order 14A of the Rules of the Supreme Court, the court may decide any question of law, or the meaning of any document, at any stage of a case.

Two conditions apply. The question must be suitable for decision without a full trial, and the answer must finally determine the whole case or a claim or issue within it.

Either side can apply to use the procedure, either in a written application, or by raising it orally while the court is hearing a different application in the case, such as one about disclosure of documents.

If the issue is suitable, the court can decide it there and then, rather than adjourning to another day.

The court can also use the procedure on its own initiative, even if neither side has applied. Either way, the court must first give each side the chance to be heard on the issue.

The court already had ways of ending cases early, each with limits.

Striking out a claim is reserved for claims that plainly cannot succeed, and the court has said this year that it is not the place for controversial points of law in developing areas.

Summary judgment, an early judgment where there is no arguable defence, can be sought only by the party bringing a claim.

The court can also order a preliminary issue tried ahead of the rest, though a single trial remains the general rule.

Order 14A differs in three ways. Its purpose is to answer the question, whereas strikeout and summary judgment ask whether a claim or defence is strong enough to go to trial.

Unlike summary judgment, it is open to defendants, too — and the court can decide the question at the hearing of the application, rather than ordering a separate trial for later.

England had an almost identical rule before the Civil Procedure Rules came into force in 1999, and the Cayman Islands has one, too.

One English case under it, involving reinsurance, is particularly relevant here. In Charter Reinsurance v Fagan, the question was whether reinsurers had to pay an insolvent insurer that had not yet “actually paid” its own claims.

Both sides asked the judge to decide the issue under Order 14A, as a short point on the wording of a standard clause. The judge did, and within a year the House of Lords had upheld that answer.

The rule suits cases like that, where a point of law can be decided on agreed facts and the answer settles the case or an important issue in it.

In recent cases here, the court has been asked to decide ahead of the main trial whether a claimant had standing to sue, whether a sale agreement was still in force, and the meaning of a section of the Companies Act. Order 14A now allows questions like these to be decided without going through a separate trial.

The rule has limits, and the court is likely to apply them with care. A contract is read in light of the background reasonably available to the parties when they made it. If that background is genuinely disputed, the question would not be suitable, although a party cannot resist simply by saying that helpful evidence might turn up.

Judges can also be reluctant to settle novel points of law before the facts are found.

Further, an early answer helps only if it disposes of something. If it does not, or if it is appealed, it can add cost and delay rather than save them. The court made the same point this year when declining to split a trial.

A few practical points follow for parties to Supreme Court litigation.

Determine at the outset whether one question of law or interpretation would decide the case or much of it. If so, a claimant can already begin by originating summons, a form of claim that the rules treat as appropriate for such questions.

Order 14A adds a route once proceedings are under way as well.

Either way, try to agree the relevant facts, frame the question precisely and raise it early, giving the other side proper notice.

Finally, Order 14A has no role in arbitration, which is common in insurance and reinsurance disputes.

The first decisions under the new rule will show how it works in practice. But where a case turns on one clear question, there is now a more direct route to the answer.

First Published in The Royal Gazette, Legally Speaking column, November 2026