Briefing Summary: Section 111 of Bermuda's Companies Act 1981 sets out the statutory basis for unfair prejudice claims and the shareholder oppression remedy. An unfair prejudice claim is one of several legal options available to aggrieved shareholders under Bermuda law. Section 111 generally allows a registered shareholder to seek the intervention of the Bermuda courts where their company is being run in a manner that is "oppressive or prejudicial" to the interests of the petitioning shareholder and/or the interests of some other shareholders in the company.

Service Area: Dispute Resolution and Litigation

Location: Bermuda

Content Authors: Kyle Masters, Matthew Summers

Section 111 (Section 111) of the Companies Act 1981 (Act) is based on the now-repealed section 210 of the UK's Companies Act 1948 (Section 210). The Bermuda courts have adopted and retained the high bar imposed by the English courts under Section 210. The requirements to satisfy the test for unfair prejudice under Section 111 (as outlined below), together with Section 111's close relationship to the winding up remedy available elsewhere in the Act (which has a less stringent test), has limited the use of the Section 111 oppression remedy under Bermuda law.

The difficulty and legal complexity inherent in seeking a Section 111 oppression remedy means that litigants should take due care to recognise and properly understand the many subtle procedural nuances involved in litigating an unfair prejudice claim. Ultimately, however, the Bermuda courts will act to protect shareholders from oppressive or prejudicial conduct, and (as explained below) the Act affords significant judicial discretion when remedying such oppressive conduct.

Legal test – what is unfair prejudice?

Section 111 generally requires proof that the petitioning shareholder has been subjected to oppressive or prejudicial conduct, that the oppressive conduct was so bad it would otherwise be just and equitable to wind up the company, but that it would be unfairly prejudicial to the oppressed shareholders to wind up the company in the circumstances. Proving unfair prejudice usually requires bad faith. It is not enough that there were errors in judgment or poor management decisions at the company.

Once the petitioning shareholder satisfies the unfair prejudice test, Section 111(2) explicitly empowers the trial judge to "make such order as it thinks fit, whether for regulating the conduct of the company's affairs in future, or for the purchase of the shares of any members of the company by other members of the company or by the company." The usual remedy is an order that the oppressed shareholder's shares be bought out at fair value (but that is not the only remedy available). In other words, Section 111 provides the courts with significant discretion both in deciding the unfair prejudice claim and, if successful, in fashioning an appropriate oppression remedy.

What precisely constitutes "oppressive or prejudicial" conduct sufficiently serious to justify the courts granting a Section 111 oppression remedy is a fact sensitive assessment made on a case-by-case basis. The Bermuda courts have rarely provided binding direction about what constitutes unfair prejudice given the difficulty in successfully obtaining an oppression remedy. What is clear, however, is that the courts will consider all the relevant circumstances. The trial judge is not bound to slavishly follow precedent (although precedent is helpful) when considering whether certain behaviour meets the unfair prejudice test (taking into account the context of the case).

The Bermuda courts have provided clear guidance about what does not constitute unfair prejudice. The following general principles can be gleaned from the Bermuda case law:

Unfair prejudice generally requires a petitioning shareholder to be treated with some element of unfairness. For example, it is generally not oppressive or prejudicial for a respondent to do something that is authorised by the company's bye-laws or otherwise within the scope of their authority.

Unfair prejudice requires proof that the company's affairs have been conducted with some element of bad faith. It is not enough that there were innocent errors in judgment or poor management decisions which have negatively affected certain shareholders

Unfair prejudice requires conduct that has already occurred or is ongoing. An oppression remedy cannot be based on mere speculation or proposed or anticipated future conduct.

For example, the Bermuda Supreme Court has found that a registered shareholder can commence an unfair prejudice claim with respect to past conduct which the then-beneficial shareholder was aware of prior to formally becoming a registered shareholder. However, in distinguishable circumstances, the Bermuda Court of Appeal has held that a new shareholder cannot purchase shares in a company with full knowledge of the alleged oppressive conduct and then subsequently use those new shares in an attempt to increase the petitioner's profit by seeking an oppression remedy despite full knowledge of the conduct complained of.

Given the foregoing, it is important to recognise that what constitutes unfair prejudice is not a set category of conduct. The Bermuda courts may cite existing legal precedent governing unfair prejudice, but the courts may also adopt foreign legal principles into Bermuda law. The Bermuda courts often look to English case law for guidance about what constitutes unfair prejudice. While English common law is not binding on the Bermuda courts, it is highly persuasive.

Procedure for an unfair prejudice claim

Section 111 requires that an unfair prejudice claim be commenced by petition and heard by Bermuda's Commercial Court. However, unlike the more common winding up petitions, unfair prejudice petitions generally require fulsome procedural directions leading to trial, which means the proceedings will often take much longer to get to trial and be determined by the courts.

Since unfair prejudice claims are commenced by petition, witness evidence is generally presented through sworn affidavits. Unfair prejudice claims also generally require extensive document discovery and the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses on their evidence in-person in front of the trial judge. That is because unfair prejudice claims tend to involve serious and fact sensitive allegations of deliberate wrongdoing and bad faith, which require enhanced scrutiny by the courts.

Expert evidence is also usually necessary in an unfair prejudice claim. For example, the determination of what constitutes the fair value of the petitioning shareholder's interest in the company is often critical element of the litigation, which requires an expert valuation. In addition to the fair value of the petitioner's shares (which underpins any share buy-out remedy granted at trial), it is also a full defence to an unfair prejudice claim for the respondent to make a standing offer to buy out the petitioner's shares at a fair value. Expert evidence will usually be necessary prior to the courts finding that fair value has already been offered by the respondent, and therefore that the unfair prejudice claim ought to be struck out.

It is important to note that unfair prejudice litigation often involves certain procedural nuances that may not be immediately obvious given the uncommon nature of unfair prejudice claims in Bermuda. For example, only a registered shareholder of a company can commence unfair prejudice proceedings under Section 111 (except in certain extraordinary circumstances). That means only a shareholder with shares registered in their own name on the company's register of members. Beneficial and equitable ownership of shares does not generally provide standing to commence an unfair prejudice claim. Whether nominees and trustees have standing to bring an unfair prejudice claim on behalf of beneficial shareholders remains an unsettled point of law in Bermuda.

It is also important to note that seeking an oppression remedy under Section 111 is unlikely to trigger certain important procedural requirements in Bermuda's Companies (Winding-Up) Rules 1982 which would otherwise apply to a just and equitable winding up remedy. For example, if a petition only seeks an oppression remedy under Section 111, the petitioner is not required to swear an affidavit verifying the petition or to publicly advertise the petition prior to its first scheduled court hearing. Those procedural requirements are, however, likely to apply if a petition seeks the winding up of the company in addition to a Section 111 oppression remedy.

Interplay between the oppression and winding up remedies

Section 161(g) of the Act (Section 161(g)) permits a registered shareholder to petition for the winding up of a company on just and equitable grounds. Unfair prejudice can constitute sufficient grounds for the courts to order the just and equitable winding up a company. That is evident from the fact that Section 111 explicitly requires a petitioner to prove that it would be just and equitable to wind up the company as part of the unfair prejudice test. However, it can also be just and equitable to wind up a company under Section 161(g) on grounds other than unfair prejudice.

For example, the Bermuda courts have found that it is just and equitable to wind up a company because of a loss of substratum, which means a company is no longer able to achieve, or has otherwise already fully achieved, its intended purpose. The company therefore no longer has any reason to continue to operate going forward. It is often less onerous for a shareholder to commence a just and equitable winding up claim than it is to satisfy the more difficult test for a Section 111 oppression remedy.

The close connection between the remedies under Sections 111 and 161(g) is why Section 111 is titled, "Alternative remedy to winding up in cases of oppressive or prejudicial conduct." That is, the old English oppression remedy adopted into Bermuda law was intended to be relied on as an alternative to the just and equitable winding up remedy. A petitioner can therefore only obtain an oppression remedy if, among other things, it would otherwise be unfairly prejudicial to wind up the company in the circumstances.

The interplay between Sections 111 and 161(g) has resulted in shareholders filing petitions which seek both an oppression remedy under Section 111 as well as a just and equitable winding up remedy under Section 161(g). However, seeking both remedies at the same time can create various procedural issues for both the petitioning shareholder and the respondent company. The Bermuda courts therefore discourage seeking a winding up remedy as an alternative to the oppression remedy.

One reason that the courts generally discourage petitioners seeking a winding up remedy in the alternative is that it takes a relatively long time to get to the trial in an unfair prejudice claim. Therefore, if the alternative winding up remedy is ultimately granted following a trial which occurs years after filing the underlying petition, the winding up remedy would still generally be deemed to be effective as of the date that the petition was originally presented (i.e., first issued by the courts after filing). Subject to the intervention of the courts, the result could then be an automatic voiding of any disposition of the company's property or transfer of shares between the date the petition was presented and the date the winding up remedy was eventually granted following trial. In other words, a company's business can effectively become paralysed for years until a final determination is made at trial on the remedies sought in the petition.

Seeking relief under both Sections 111 and 161(g) is also likely to trigger the aforementioned procedural requirements in the Companies (Winding-Up) Rules 1982. For example, that means section 163(1)(a) of the Act will likely apply and require the petitioner to have been a registered shareholder for six months prior to filing the underlying petition. That six-month waiting period will prevent a beneficial shareholder from registered shares in their name and then immediately filing a petition seeking both a Section 111 oppression remedy and Section 161(g) winding up remedy. That six-moth waiting period does not apply if the petition only seeks a Section 111 oppression remedy.

Additionally, depending on the type of respondent company involved in the proceedings, as well as the structure of the respondent company's corporate constitution, a petitioner seeking relief under both Sections 111 and 161(g) may create certain preliminary regulatory hurdles for their claim. For example, seeking the just and equitable winding up of an insurance company may engage various regulatory requirements pursuant to Bermuda's Insurance Act 1978. Those requirements are not otherwise applicable if the petition only seeks a Section 111 oppression remedy.

Bermuda companies can also be formed pursuant to private legislation that applies only to that particular company. Private legislation may contain special procedural requirements that govern when and how shareholders may seek the winding up of the respondent company. Those special requirements may not apply if the petitioning shareholder only seeks a Section 111 oppression remedy.

Conclusion

Bermuda law provides aggrieved shareholders with several options for seeking relief from the courts in response to corporate governance issues. The Section 111 oppression remedy is one of the more well known but relatively uncommon options available to shareholders. Unfair prejudice claims are less common in Bermuda because Section 111 imposes a high threshold test which must be proven based on strong factual and expert evidence. The uncommon nature of unfair prejudice claims also means that Section 111 litigation often involves procedural nuances which may not be immediately obvious to litigants.

The difficulty and complexity inherent in litigating an unfair prejudice claim in Bermuda means parties should seek expert legal guidance as soon as possible. An experienced legal advisor is key to ensuring that unanticipated issues do not arise early in the litigation and compromise a party's position. Those early issues can doom a party's chances even before the unfair prejudice petition is filed with the courts.

How can Carey Olsen help?

Carey Olsen maintains a broad corporate/commercial litigation practice that has extensive experience advising both shareholders and companies on unfair prejudice and winding up matters. Carey Olsen's dedicated resources and extensive expertise in all aspects of company law and shareholder disputes means that we are uniquely positioned in the Bermuda market to advise local and on-shore companies and shareholders on this very complex and specialised area of law.

Frequently asked questions

What is Section 111 and what does it require to prove unfair prejudice?

Section 111 of the Companies Act 1981 provides an oppression remedy for shareholders who have been subjected to unfair prejudice. To succeed, a petitioning shareholder must prove that they have been subjected to oppressive or prejudicial conduct which was so bad that it would otherwise be just and equitable to wind up the company, except that winding up the company would be unfairly prejudicial to the oppressed shareholders in the circumstances. Importantly, proving unfair prejudice usually requires demonstrating bad faith. Simple errors in judgment or poor management decisions are not enough.

Who has standing to bring an unfair prejudice claim under Section 111?

Only a registered shareholder of a company can commence unfair prejudice proceedings under Section 111, except in certain extraordinary circumstances. This means only shareholders with shares registered in their own name on the company's register of members have standing. Beneficial and equitable ownership of shares does not generally provide standing to commence an unfair prejudice claim. Whether nominees and trustees have standing to bring claims on behalf of beneficial shareholders remains an unsettled point of law in Bermuda.

What remedies can the court grant if an unfair prejudice claim is successful?

Section 111(2) gives the trial judge significant discretion to make such order as they think fit. The court can regulate the conduct of the company's affairs in the future, or order the purchase of the petitioning shareholder's shares by other members or by the company itself. The usual remedy is an order that the oppressed shareholder's shares be bought out at fair value, though this is not the only remedy available. The court has broad flexibility in fashioning an appropriate oppression remedy based on the circumstances of the case.

Why should petitioners be cautious about seeking both a Section 111 oppression remedy and a winding up remedy?oppression remedy and a winding up remedy?

The Bermuda courts generally discourage seeking both remedies simultaneously because it can create significant procedural issues. If a winding up remedy is granted after a lengthy trial, it is deemed effective from the date the petition was originally filed, which could void any disposition of company property or share transfers made in the intervening years - potentially paralyzing the company's business for years. Additionally, seeking both remedies triggers additional procedural requirements, such as a six-month waiting period for registered shareholders and potential regulatory hurdles for certain types of companies.

What type of evidence is typically required in an unfair prejudice claim?

Unfair prejudice claims require substantial evidence due to the high threshold test and serious nature of the allegations. Evidence is generally presented through sworn affidavits, with extensive document discovery and in-person cross-examination of witnesses before the trial judge. Expert evidence is also usually necessary, particularly for determining the fair value of the petitioning shareholder's interest in the company, which is critical for any share buy-out remedy. Expert valuation evidence may also be needed if the respondent claims to have already made a fair value offer as a defence to the claim.