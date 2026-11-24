An athlete’s personal brand, sponsorship contracts and presence on social media can represent major commercial value. But ownership of an athlete’s image, name and even the content they create can differ depending on the sports they play and the contracts they sign.

Across all types of sports, the name, image, reputation and digital content of athletes are becoming increasingly important. Often, however, the protection of these intellectual property (IP) rights is only discussed when the first contracts have already been signed, or rights have already been granted to others.

Former CEO of Belgian football club RSC Anderlecht, and current Head of the Sports Law Practice at law firm PowerPlay, Peter Verbeke understands this challenge from both sides. At RSC Anderlecht, he worked from the club's perspective for years. Now, he supports athletes to establish and protect their “commercial brands”.

In conversation with Novagraaf's Nicolas Maes, Peter explained why athletes must consider their IP rights at an early age. PowerPlay focuses mainly on the contractual position of the athlete. Novagraaf supports the protection, management and enforcement of those brand rights. Here we summarise the key points from that video discussion.

When a professional footballer signs an employment contract, the club is usually given ample opportunities to use the player's name and image commercially. Think of campaigns, merchandising, social media and joint promotional activities with the team.

The player usually has a more limited space to exploit their own image rights independently, for example through personal sponsorship agreements that are not linked to the club.

For individual athletes outside of professional football, that commercial space can be considerably larger (read about an image rights case in Formula One). They are often more dependent on personal sponsors, partnerships and the commercial exploitation of their public profile for income.

Therefore, it is important to determine from the beginning:

what rights the club is allowed to use;

for which activities such use is permitted;

which rights the athlete retains themselves;

whether the use is permitted individually or only as part of the team;

what happens to the rights granted when the contract ends.

Without a clear demarcation, an athlete may later discover that there is much less room available for personal commercial collaborations than expected.

Young athletes are increasingly investing in their own identity. They have a personal logo designed, build a social media profile and work with photographers, video makers and other content producers.

It is often assumed that the person who pays for the material is automatically the legal owner of it. That is not necessarily the case. Without proper agreements, copyright to a logo, photo/video or other content could remain with its designer or creator.

This can cause problems when the athlete wants the material later to:

adapt or have it redesigned;

use for merchandising;

give to a sponsor;

deploy for international commercial opportunities;

Use as part of a trademark registration;

act against copies or misuse.

Therefore, agreements about ownership, transfer and use must be made before the content is produced and not only when the athlete breaks through internationally.

Timely trademark registration can also be important. A name, nickname or personal logo can become a valuable commercial asset. Those who postpone registration run the risk that a third party will apply for a similar or even identical sign.

A first sponsorship agreement is often an important moment for a young athlete. Partnering with a well-known apparel, footwear or lifestyle brand provides products, visibility and revenue.

However, the enthusiasm about the deal can lead to insufficient consideration of the rights that the athlete gives away.

According to Peter Verbeke, the biggest problem in practice often lies in poorly defined contracts. Sponsors are usually assisted by specialised lawyers, while an athlete is sometimes only supervised by an agent who does not specialise in contract law or intellectual property.

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