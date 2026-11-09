Public Consultation On Ecodesign Requirements On Product Repairability Under The EU ESPR

On November 3, 2026, the European Commission launched a public consultation regarding future EU ecodesign requirements that make products easier to repair. Such ecodesign requirements would apply to consumer electronics, small household appliances and light means of transport (such as e-scooters) and aim to double the circular material use rate.

The purpose of this consultation is to prepare a Delegated Act under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (EU) 2024/1781 ("ESPR"). It provides the public as well as stakeholders (companies, trade associations, NGOs, scholars …) with an opportunity to share their experience and concerns with the European Commission.

Four main objectives are identified for the future Delegated Act:

Improve product sustainability by increasing repairability and durability; Improve information by providing clear and comparable data on repairability and repair options; Incentivize more sustainable products and business models by improving access to spare parts, repair information and services, and increasing the affordability and attractiveness of repair; and Strengthen the regulatory framework by addressing gaps in design requirements and software restrictions.

The consultation and evidence-gathering exercise are open until 9 February 2027. The adoption of the contemplated Delegated Act is scheduled, at this stage, for the second half of 2027.