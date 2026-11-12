International Patent Litigation In Austria

I. Standing

1. Who is entitled to sue for patent infringement?

The owner of the patent may initiate proceedings against the infringer. If the patent is owned by more than one party (co-ownership), any of the co-owner may initiate infringement proceedings without the consent of the other.

Exclusive licensees have the right to initiate patent infringement proceedings in respect of any infringements of the patent committed after the date of the license. Non-exclusive licensees have the right to initiate proceedings if the licensor has expressly authorized them to do so in the license.

2. Is it possible to join more than one party as a defendant?

In invalidity proceedings at the Austrian Patent Office (Österreichisches Patentamt – ÖPA), it is possible to join an additional party as defendant. Any number of parties may join.

In patent infringement proceedings at the Commercial Court Vienna (Handelsgericht Wien), any number of parties may be added. Only the claimant may require that a defendant be joined to the proceedings. The court cannot order this ex officio.

3. Is it possible to join suppliers or other third parties to the proceedings?

Suppliers and other third parties may be defendants if they infringe the patent directly or indirectly. Third parties may also join proceedings if the outcome of a dispute is relevant for them. Parties to proceedings may notify an affected third party by a dispute notice (“Streitverkündung”). The affected third party may then join the ongoing proceedings either supporting the claimant or the defendant (“Nebenintervention”).

4. Is there any time limit in which claims for patent infringement must be brought?

All claims will be time-barred after three years from the date the rights holder obtains knowledge of both the infringement and the identity of the infringer.

5. Is there a requirement to invoke all potentially infringed patents at once?

No, there is no such requirement. Provided that the claims are not time-barred, the patent proprietor may assert them against the infringer. However, if the patent proprietor claims that another of their patents is being infringed by the same action of the defendant, the court may join the new proceeding with the ones already launched i.e., the claim for infringement of the first patent.

II. Timing and Forum

6. In what court are patent litigation proceedings brought in your jurisdiction? Are infringement and validity decided in the same proceedings?

Civil actions in patent infringement proceedings are brought exclusively before the Commercial Court Vienna (Handelsgericht Wien). The invalidity division of the Austrian Patent Office (Nichtigkeitsabteilung des Österreichischen Patentamts - ÖPA) is the competent body for invalidity and declaratory proceedings.

Infringement and validity issues are not decided in the same proceedings.

7. Does your country take part in the UPC?

Yes. A local division of the UPC is established in Vienna.

8. Can a party apply for a declaration of non-infringement?

Yes. The owner of a patent may apply for the declaration that a third party’s product falls partially or entirely within the scope of a patent and is infringing. Conversely, the manufacturer or supplier of a product, as well as the commercial user of a procedure, may seek a declaration that the product or procedure is not covered by a specific patent and is not infringing.

9. How long does it take for a claim to reach a first hearing?

The timing of the first oral hearing depends on the complexity of the case. On average, if no proceedings for preliminary injunctions have been initiated, the first oral hearing in infringement proceedings is held within three months after the action has been initiated.

Usually, the proceedings on the merits are joined with proceedings for a preliminary injunction. In such circumstances, the main proceedings remain pending until the preliminary proceedings are finalised, either by judgment or settlement. Preliminary orders may be appealed by both parties to the Higher Regional Court Vienna (Oberlandesgericht Wien, OLG Wien). Under certain circumstances, preliminary proceedings may be brought before the Austrian Supreme Court (Oberster Gerichtshof, OGH). Consequently, it may take several months (or even a year) for a claim to reach trial in the main proceedings.

10. How long do trials last in patent cases until a first instance decision?

Main infringement proceedings may be ongoing for a year until a first instance decision is issued. The duration of the main proceedings depends on the number of trial days required, the extent of the taking of evidence and whether an expert opinion and a subsequent discussion of the expert opinion is required.

Validity proceedings may also take approximately one year until a first instance decision is issued. In infringement cases where parties challenge the validity of a patent, the hearing courts are entitled to pause the infringement proceedings until the invalidity proceedings are finally concluded. If the infringement proceedings are paused to await the result of separate validity proceedings, the proceedings will generally exceed one year and may be considerably longer.

11. Do the judges have technical expertise?

The IP departments of the Commercial Court Vienna (Handelsgericht Wien) and the relevant Appellate Court, the Higher Regional Court Vienna (Oberlandesgericht Wien) use technical experts, which are appointed in technically complex cases in order to assist in the assessment of technical issues However, the technical experts in the courts sometimes lack the necessary expertise as they may be experts in another technical field than that to which the case actually refers.

12. Will the courts stay proceedings pending the outcome of a related opposition at the EPO?

If there is a related opposition at the EPO, the court must stay infringement proceedings if:

the defendant contests the validity of the patent (whether expressly or by implication);

the court considers that there is a likelihood that the patent is invalid; and

the claim of invalidity by the defendant is considered relevant to the infringement proceedings.

13. Can a party file an action for nullification of a patent without being sued for patent infringement?

Yes. Actions for nullification of a patent may be filed independently of any pending infringement proceedings. They are filed at the Austrian Patent Office (Österreichisches Patentamt - ÖPA). Patent infringement actions are filed at the Commercial Court Vienna (Handelsgericht Wien). These are separate proceedings.

However, in many cases, nullity actions against a patent are initiated in response to patent infringement actions.

14. Can a party file an action for a FRAND license or a compulsory license?

FRAND license

Yes, before initiating an infringement action, holders of standard-essential patent are obliged to contact the presumptive infringer and must inform it about the respective infringement and offer a FRAND license. Otherwise, the patent holder may violate Art 102 TFEU by abusing its dominant market position. Action for determination of a FRAND licence does not have to follow an infringement action.

Compulsory license

Compulsory license proceedings are handled by the Austrian Patent Office. The licensee may initiate compulsory license proceedings if it does not reach a consensus with the patent holder.

15. Can a party invoke the FRAND defence in patent infringement proceedings? What will be the consequence of a successful FRAND defence? Do the courts determine a (global) FRAND rate?

Yes. Before initiating infringement actions, holders of standard-essential patents are obliged to contact the presumptive infringer in order to offer a FRAND license. If the patent holder does not fulfil this obligation, the presumptive infringer may raise the FRAND defence in the infringement proceedings. Scholarly opinions hold the position that if the patent holder makes an offer and the potential patent infringer does not react to the offer according to recognized commercial practices and in good faith, the defence will not be available to it. It is not obliged to accept the offer but if it refuses to accept, it has to propose a reasonable counteroffer. Recent landmark rulings from the German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) – including FRAND-Einwand III (Case No. KZR 10/25) in early 2026 – support this viewpoint. The caselaw has strengthened the position of compliant Standard-Essential-Patent holders by defining that the FRAND defence is completely unavailable to infringers who do not immediately demonstrate full compliance with the patent holder's requirements. There is currently no relevant Supreme Court case-law in Austria, but Austria fully acknowledges the ECJ Huawei / ZTE ruling (16.07.2015, C-170 /13) in this regard.

Furthermore, there is no Supreme Court case-law in Austria on how to determine license rates according to the FRAND criteria.

III. Evidence

16. Are expert witnesses used by parties to a patent infringement case? Can a party bring its own expert witnesses or do expert witnesses need to be appointed by the court?

In general, expert witnesses can be nominated by the parties in order to deliver witness evidence. However, in some proceedings, such as those before the Austrian Patent Office (ÖPA), this form of evidence is not admissible, since some of the members of the chamber are technical experts themselves.

Experts are usually nominated by the court. If this occurs, the experts act as objective and auxiliary court staff. They prepare reports to be submitted in oral or in written form, which constitute a distinct type of evidence. If experts are nominated by the parties, they have the same status as regular witnesses. In other words, their expertise is not binding on the court; it merely constitutes a source of information regarding facts and represents the opinion of the respective party.

During interim injunction proceedings, an expert opinion submitted by either of the parties is a valid piece of evidence, as the court will not appoint an expert (as it may do in the main proceedings).

17. Do the courts allow disclosure/discovery? If yes, what documents does a party have to disclose? Does the court play an active role in deciding the extent of the disclosure exercise?

The rules on evidence and the disclosure of documents are governed by general Austrian civil procedure law and are not specific to patent law. According to the Austrian civil procedure act (Zivilprozessordnung – ZPO) the claimant has to disclose any evidence necessary to support its claim.

In patent infringement procedures submitted evidence will necessarily be documents on the active patent and evidence of the infringing activities of the defendant. Courts usually do not play an active role in deciding the extend of the disclosure of evidence. Nevertheless, courts may ask the respective party to submit additional evidence on the matter, if they deem it necessary. If the party fails to do so, the court may take this into consideration in a negative manner when assessing the evidence.

18. Are preliminary discovery or seizure of evidence/ documents available?

Yes. Austrian Patent law provides for measures aimed at the preservation of evidence. There is a specific form of preliminary injunction which enables the claimant to seize evidence relating to a patent infringement. Seizure is only available if named evidence is in danger of being destroyed by the suspected infringer. The court appoints a technical expert who hands over the confiscated documents to the court.

Preliminary injunctions may be issued by the court without consulting the other party if there is a danger of irreparable damage or the destruction of evidence. Even an anonymous letter could be considered a sufficient certification of such danger.

IV. Appeals

19. What are the possible routes for appeal in your jurisdiction?

Appeals from the Commercial Court Vienna (Handelsgericht Wien), the Regional Criminal Court (Landesgericht für Strafsachen) and the invalidity division of the Austrian Patent Office (ÖPA) can be brought before the Higher Regional Court Vienna (Oberlandesgericht Wien). A final appeal can then be made to the Austrian Supreme Court (Oberster Gerichtshof).

20. On what grounds can an appeal be brought?

An appeal may be brought if the decision of the lower court was legally wrong and/or if there was a procedural irregularity. The appeal courts will not rehear the case. Generally, further evidence is not permitted on appeal.

An appeal to the Supreme Court is only permitted if there is:

a major point of law or policy that needs to be decided; and

if the litigation value is higher than five thousand euros (5,000 EUR).

21. What is an approximate timescale for the first/ second appeal?

In infringement proceedings it takes, on average, approximately 12 months for the first appeal, and another six months for a second appeal to the Supreme Court. Proceedings at the invalidity division may take longer, so that an average of two years for both instances is common.

22. Is the first instance decision suspended while an appeal is pending?

In main proceedings, the judgment is suspended while an appeal is pending. However, in preliminary injunction proceedings an appeal does not suspend an issued preliminary injunction.

V. Alternative Dispute Resolution

23. What are the options for alternative dispute resolution in your jurisdiction? Are these commonly used?

The options for alternative dispute resolution are amicable settlement, mediation and arbitration. In Austrian patent litigation matters, mediation and arbitration are rarely used.

24. Does the court require that parties consider these options at any stage in proceedings?

The court cannot order the parties to consider these options, but it often encourages the parties to find an amicable settlement. To refuse a settlement without giving serious reasons could have a negative impact on the court’s approach to a party.

VI. Remedies

25. What remedies are available for patent infringement? Does your jurisdiction provide for automatic injunctions in case of patent infringement?

The remedies available in patent infringement cases are:

appropriate remuneration;

damages, including loss of profits;

a recovery of the profits derived from the infringement;

double appropriate remuneration;

rendering of accounts;

a declaration that the patent is valid;

information about the origin and marketing route of the infringing objects;

an order for surrender or destruction of the infringing product;

publication of the judgement; and / or

an injunction.

Remedies are available upon request of the claimant. Courts do not issue automatic injunctions in case of patent infringements.

26. On what basis are damages calculated? If damages are based on a reasonable royalty, how is this rate usually calculated?

The claimant may choose between:

appropriate remuneration;

compensation for damages, including loss of profits;

a recovery of the profits derived from the infringement;

double appropriate remuneration; and

compensation for ideal damages.

It may be possible to claim more than one remedy.

Appropriate remuneration can be claimed without having to prove negligence on the part of the infringer. The amount is based on the principles relevant to calculating equivalent contractual license fees or royalties.

To claim compensation for damages or recovery of the profits derived from the infringement, the claimant must prove that there has been some negligence on the part of the infringer.

To claim double appropriate remuneration, gross negligence or intent must be proven by the claimant. However, for double appropriate remuneration the claimant does not have to prove its loss or the infringer’s profits.

27. Does the court order an enquiry into damages (separate proceedings to determine the level of damages payable)?

When filing for damages, the claimant has to specify the damages suffered, otherwise its claim will not formally be accepted. The specified amount is the maximum amount that the court can award to the claimant.

The claimant can only file for rendering of accounts if the claimant cannot substantiate the amount of damages without insight into the infringer’s financial circumstances.

In such cases, the court may first decide the claim for rendering of accounts and, after the damages claim has been quantified, decide on the level of damages payable.

However, formally speaking there is no separate proceedings for the determination of the level of damages.

28. Is it possible to obtain additional remedies if the infringement was deliberate?

Intentional infringement is a criminal offence. However, it is an offence only prosecuted upon the request of the injured party. To claim additional remedies (double remuneration), the claimant must prove gross negligence or intent.

29. Can the court order a party to recall infringing products? If so, is there a limitation in time?

Yes, patent proprietors may obtain an order for recall of infringing products. However, such a recall may only be ordered if the infringing products are still at the infringer’s disposal. This would not be the case if the infringer has already sold the products and is not authorised to dispose of the goods anymore.

VII. Injunctions

30. Is it possible to obtain a preliminary injunction in your jurisdiction? If so, what are the requirements?

Yes, preliminary injunctions are available. They can be issued to secure a claim itself or to preserve evidence.

A preliminary injunction will be granted if there is a risk of offence or danger of repetition of the infringing act. However, urgency is not a requirement to obtain a preliminary injunction. Merely the existence of IP rights and their infringement has to be certified.

Monetary claims are possible in cases of commercially conducted infringements if enforcement is at risk. If the preliminary injunction is meant to safeguard a monetary claim, the court must consider that without the injunction there is a threat to the fulfilment of such claim.

31. Is it possible to obtain a injunction without notice?

Firstly, prior out of court action, such as a warning letter, is not a legal requirement for obtaining a PI.

Furthermore, preliminary injunctions can be issued by the court without consulting the other party if there is a danger of irreparable damage or of the destruction of evidence. However, this is quite unusual in Austria. In order to avoid duplicating procedures, the court prefers to hear the defendant before ordering preliminary injunctive relief.

32. How quickly can preliminary injunctions be obtained?

At Handelsgericht Wien, proceedings for preliminary injunctions (except for those where a party is requesting the seizure of evidence) are usually held inter partes, with both parties participating in the proceedings. After filing a PI, the infringing party is usually given one to two weeks to respond, and the court decides whether to issue the PI immediately afterwards. In such circumstances, preliminary injunctions usually take a two to four weeks. Expert reports will not usually be required. Evidence is normally presented by private expert opinions and / or the participation of patent attorneys.

33. Is it possible to appeal against a preliminary injunction and if so does this suspend the effect of the injunction?

It is possible to appeal against an injunction, within two weeks after service. The appeal does not automatically suspend the injunction. However, a suspension may be granted by the court of first instance only upon request of the appealing party if there is a legal ground for suspension and there is a risk of irreplaceable financial disadvantage. The court of first instance may grant the stay of execution if it does not result in a disproportionate disadvantage for the other party. The stay of execution may be granted irrespective of the outcome of the appeal proceedings.

34. If a party is awarded a preliminary injunction are they liable to provide security?

The court may, at its discretion, impose a security obligation on the party requesting a preliminary injunction.

35. Are further proceedings on the merits required in order for the court to grant a final injunction?

Yes.

36. Is a cross-border injunction available and in what circumstances?

Yes, if the infringing act taking place outside of Austria has an impact of a patent infringement on the Austrian market.

37. Is an Anti-Suit-Injunction (ASI) available and in what circumstances?

No, ASI are not permissible in Austria since they violate principles set out in civil procedural laws. ASIs concerning actions being brought in countries outside the EU are subject to Austrian national laws. So far, there is no case law in this context. However, we deem it very unlikely that ASIs concerning actions being brought in countries outside the EU are permissible according to Austrian national laws due to constitutionally guaranteed rights to have access to courts.

VIII. Costs

38. What would be the estimated legal costs of patent litigation proceedings for a first instance decision?

Costs of patent litigation proceedings will depend on various factors (such as whether a PI is applied or not, the complexity of the case, the number of submissions to be filed, the involvement of technical experts, the need to translate documents, court fees, etc.). In simple patent litigation proceedings, estimated costs start around EUR 75,000.

39. What would be the estimated legal costs of patent litigation proceedings for an appeal?

Costs of patent litigation proceedings for an appeal will depend on various factors (such as the complexity of the case, the nature/ number of arguments in the appeal, court fees etc.). In simple patent litigation proceedings, estimated costs for an appeal are around EUR 45,000.

40. Are litigation costs recoverable? If so, is there a limitation?

In Austria, the losing party must bear both court fees and opposing counsel’s fees. The recoverable lawyers’ fees are limited to the amount of statutory fees which is calculated based on a fee table in relation to the value in dispute. Since almost all law firms charge their fees on an hourly basis, the recoverable fee amount is usually lower than the amount which is actually incurred.