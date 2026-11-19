On September 9, 2026, the European Commission presented its proposal for a regulation on a “European Innovation Act” (COM(2026) 567 final). One initiative in particular is noteworthy for innovative companies and investors: The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) is to establish a competence center for IP-based financing, develop an EU-wide framework for the valuation of intellectual property (IP), and operate a digital IP marketplace. In addition, the proposal includes uniform rules for the public procurement of research and development (R&D) services.

Why a European Innovation Act?

IP is only rarely used as collateral for loans in the EU because financial institutions rely primarily on tangible assets and traditional accounting practices. As a result, according to the Commission, EU startups raise about 50% less capital than their U.S. competitors by their tenth year; the funding gap for innovative companies is estimated at up to EUR 18 billion annually. The Commission cites as causes the lack of a harmonized valuation methodology, a mature EU-wide secondary market for intangible assets, and the necessary expertise among banks and startups. The aim of this legislative proposal is therefore not only to promote innovation but also to stimulate economic growth in the EU. The proposed EU regulation is thus intended primarily to serve as a catalyst for turning innovative research approaches into scalable businesses.

IP as an Underestimated Driver of Economic Growth and Innovation

Today, innovation is predominantly driven by intangible assets; for some companies, over 90% of their corporate value now stems from IP. A more efficient utilization of this potential would have a correspondingly positive impact on IP-rich companies. The Commission expects the European Innovation Act to generate an additional EUR 10.2 billion per year in IP-based venture and debt capital and to reduce administrative costs for companies by approximately EUR 35 million annually. The estimated administrative costs (EUR 712,000) and adjustment costs (EUR 2.5 million) for this initiative are to be covered by the EUIPO from its own resources; it can cover part of these costs by charging cost-covering fees for individual services.

A Competence Center for IP-Based Financing at the EUIPO

The EUIPO is to establish a competence center that promotes IP-based financing and the commercialization of IP, including IP resulting from research and innovation. Support will be provided to researchers based in a Member State, innovative companies (including startups, scaleups, and spin-offs), other entities interested in IP commercialization, and their investors. To this end, the competence center is to offer various services that can be used on a voluntary basis and, in some cases, free of charge, in particular:

Voluntary EU Valuation Framework: Within four years of entry into force, a framework for the valuation and disclosure of IP assets is to be established, covering all types of intellectual property rights. This includes digital services for disclosure, screening, and valuation, as well as a disclosure format that allows companies to present their IP assets in a comparable and structured manner for financing purposes.

Digital IP Marketplace: In close cooperation with the Commission, an EU-wide, multilingual matchmaking platform is to facilitate the voluntary licensing and transfer of rights protected in the EU between rights holders and investors.

Certified Valuators: The EUIPO is to establish and administer an EU certification system for qualified, independent IP valuators.

Support for the Financial Sector: Advisory services, a help desk, and training programs are intended to help banks and investors develop financing instruments tailored to IP.

Database on IP-Backed Transactions: In collaboration with Member States and market participants, data on transactions in which IP serves as collateral is to be collected across the EU, while safeguarding trade secrets and ensuring compliance with data-protection requirements. A pilot phase with selected national promotional banks and financial intermediaries is planned.

Uniform Rules for R&D Procurement

As a second pillar, the proposal aims to establish directly applicable rules for the public procurement of R&D services valued at EUR 216,000 or more, which have generally not been covered by the EU public procurement directives to date. Provisions include, among other things, minimum weightings for quality and innovation criteria, simplifications for SMEs and startups, joint cross-border procurement, and a preference for EU bidders in determining eligibility to participate. Of particular relevance to IP, contractors are generally to retain the rights to the results they produce, subject to obligations to protect and commercialize those results.

What’s Next?

The proposal will now go through the ordinary legislative procedure in the European Parliament and the Council. The procurement section, in particular, is likely to spark debate: The Regulatory Scrutiny Board had issued two negative opinions on the impact assessment, in part due to a lack of coordination with the parallel reform of EU public procurement law.

Our Assessment

Startups, scaleups, universities, banks, and investors would be well advised to monitor the proposal as it progresses through the legislative process. An EU-wide valuation framework and a central marketplace could make IP significantly easier to use as collateral and to license or trade in the future, thereby also shaping financing, licensing, and security agreements. However, questions remain regarding the various national IP registries and the lack of a central EU registry for IP security interests. It also remains to be seen whether these regulations alone will achieve the desired success as long as regulatory and accounting requirements do not fully recognize IP as loan collateral or as an asset for accounting purposes.