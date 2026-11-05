The Concept Of ‘Interior Face’: Where Does The Boundary Lie?

This piece was co-authored by Tanya Pestamalgian, Law Graduate.

Do the floor and walls of an apartment balcony belong to the owner of the lot, or are they common property? Where does liability lie when repairs are needed? With the ever-increasing development of high-density urban dwellings, the recent decision in Damjanovski v Owners Corporation 1 Plan No. PS503570D [2026] VSC 656 (Damjanovski) highlights how uncertainty about lot boundaries can complicate responsibility for building defects and repairs, and emphasises the importance of clear Plans of Subdivision.

Facts

A long-running dispute over a deteriorated apartment balcony causing water ingress and neighbouring property damage recently reached the Supreme Court of Victoria following a decision of VCAT in favour of the Owners Corporation (OC). The OC had successfully argued before VCAT that the deteriorated tiles, waterproofing membrane and screed (balcony components) formed part of the privately owned lot and were therefore the owner’s responsibility to repair and maintain. The lot owner had, in contrast, contended that these components were common property and should be repaired by the OC.

Key Issues

The key issues analysed by the Supreme Court on appeal were;

who owned the balcony components, and therefore who was liable for maintenance and repairs, and

within the Plan of Subdivision, how was the boundary between common property and lot ownership determined?

The Concept of ‘Interior Face’

In the context of an apartment complex, the concept of ‘interior face’ refers to the boundary delineated within a Plan of Subdivision, which identifies where an individual private lot ends and common property begins. As both the Tribunal and the Supreme Court observed, ‘interior face’ was not defined in the Subdivision Act 1988 (Vic) or its supporting regulations at the time this particular subdivision was created (but has been defined since then when the regulations were amended in 2011) so the Plan of Subdivision itself needed to be considered.

The interior face boundary has historically been depicted by reference to the top surface area of the material that makes up the boundary structure itself – e.g. the top layer of the concrete slab that makes up the balcony floor or the outer surface of the plasterboard that marks out the external dwelling wall. Any material or component found below the upper surface area was deemed to be common property and the responsibility of the relevant OC. Anything affixed above that upper surface layer was deemed to fall within the boundary and responsibility of the lot owner.

This was the approach adopted by the Tribunal in this application who treated the ‘interior face’ boundary of Mr Damjanovski’s apartment balcony as being the upper surface of the concrete slab. Anything below that concrete slab surface area was common property. The screed, waterproof membrane and tiles were, therefore, considered by the Tribunal to be part of the interior face and so liability for maintenance and repairs to this area fell to Mr Damjanovski as the private lot owner .

The Appeal

The Supreme Court has overturned Tribunal’s decision concluding that the balcony tiles, waterproof membrane and screed on the balcony all constituted common property and therefore the cost of repairs to these components fell to the OC.

In her findings, Justice Harris concluded that interpreting the ‘interior face’ as being ‘the surface of the structural slab floor’ (as the Tribunal had) was incorrect. Her Honour emphasised that ‘interior face’ is a boundary concept, not a designation that the surface, or everything attached to it, belongs to the lot owner. Accordingly, the ‘interior face’ identifies the location of the boundary by reference to the interior face of the building itself, not the interior face of the structural elements. In her Honour’s view, the word “face” suggests something open to view.

The ‘interior face’ boundary, therefore, lies on the interior face of the building. In this case, on proper interpretation of the Plan of Subdivision, the interior face was the face of the balcony floor, which equated to the upper surface of the floor tiles, not the interface between the concrete slab and the screed. The balcony components made up the balcony in its entirety so that it was consequently considered part of the common property (rendering the OC liable for the repairs).

Her Honour did highlight that even where repair works concern common property, the costs associated with the works might still be allocated to the lot owner/s by reference to s 49 of the Owners Corporations Act 2006 (Vic) (OC Act), This provides that if common property works are carried out wholly or substantially for the benefit of one or some lots, the owners corporation may recover the cost from those lot owners. Similarly, s 24(2A) of the OC Act allows for extraordinary expenditure on common property used primarily by a particular lot owner to be levied according to that owner’s relative benefit. Costs may also be recoverable where repairs arise from a lot owner’s particular use under s 24(2B) of the OC Act.

Key Takeaways

Whilst this decision amends the understanding of ‘interior face’ boundaries, it does not affect the interpretation of exterior face and median boundary decisions as these were not matters for consideration either by the Tribunal or the Court. The decision may also be of reduced relevance where there are registered Plans of Subdivision which have the benefit of the 2011 or 2021 amended subdivision regulations which provide greater guidance on what may be interior or exterior faces of a building.

Notably, the decision does not conclude that all balconies are now universally deemed common property. It is also of note that there did not seem to be any doubt (by the Court) that the concrete structural slab of the balcony was common property (given it was both defined as such in the Plan of Subdivision and the parties did not contend otherwise). What was being tested, instead, were the layers constituting the floor of this particular balcony (the screed, waterproof membrane and tiles).

The boundaries between common property and lot ownership, and subsequently maintenance and repair responsibility (and standing to bring any claims), will ultimately turn on the particular notations to be found within the Plan of Subdivision, and supplemented by any legislative guidance. It will therefore be important for professionals engaged in the preparation of Plans of Subdivision to ensure they are drafted in the clearest possible terms to reduce the potential for uncertainties.