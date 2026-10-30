Serious Harm, Small Audience: When A Defamatory Publication Falls Short Of The Serious Harm Requirement

A recent decision of the District Court of New South Wales provides another useful illustration of the increasingly important role of the serious harm threshold in defamation proceedings.

In Bashkirtsev v Cook t/as Family Psychology (No 2) [2026] NSWDC 385, the Court determined the serious harm element of the defamation claim as a preliminary issue.

The proceeding concerned a file-note in the form an email prepared by a psychology practice that was sent to the plaintiff’s former wife. The plaintiff contended that the communication conveyed imputations concerning his conduct as a parent, including that he was unreasonable and untrustworthy, had made unfounded allegations about his child’s welfare, and had irresponsibly withheld consent to psychological treatment.

The Court found that the plaintiff had not established that the publication caused, or was likely to cause, serious harm to his reputation. Importantly, its effect had to be considered in context. The recipient was the plaintiff’s former wife, whose existing views were unlikely to have been materially changed by the email, and there was little risk of the allegations being republished more widely.

Why does the decision matter?

The decision is a useful reminder that serious harm involves more than asking whether particular words are capable of damaging a person's reputation. The circumstances and extent of publication matter.

This distinction is significant. A publication to a limited audience, particularly an audience that already knows the plaintiff or the circumstances giving rise to the communication, may present a materially different reputational risk from publication to a broad or unfamiliar audience.

The decision also illustrates the potential value of determining serious harm at an early stage of proceedings before determining the balance of the issues in a defamation claim. Where the evidence concerning the extent and consequences of publication is confined, early consideration of serious harm may therefore provide defendants (and their insurers) with an opportunity to test whether a claim should proceed before incurring the cost of litigating the remaining substantive issues.

Key takeaway

For businesses, professionals and insurers responding to defamation claims, the seriousness of an allegation is only part of the equation. Who received the publication, what they already knew and the effect of the publication on their opinion of the plaintiff is critical to whether the statutory serious harm threshold is met.

The Bashkirtsev decision also provides a useful contrast to Bottrill v Graham (No 2), which we considered in our earlier article, Cost saver or chimera?

In Bottrill, an attempt by one of the defendants to dispose of the claim through a preliminary serious harm hearing was unsuccessful, because the Court inferred serious harm from the gravity of the allegations and their significant online reach, despite the plaintiff’s limited evidence of reputational damage.

By contrast, in Bashkirtsev, the confined nature of the publication and its limited reputational consequences made it the kind of “backyard” dispute which the serious harm test was introduced to screen out. The two decisions therefore illustrate both sides of the coin when it comes to a preliminary hearing on serious harm: used in the wrong case, the procedure can add another costly layer to defamation litigation; used in the right one, it can bring a claim to an end before the parties incur the costs of a full trial.