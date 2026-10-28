How Are Defamatory Imputations Formulated And Pleaded?

Article Summary

Defamatory imputations are the damaging meanings a publication conveys about a person.

In Queensland, they should clearly identify each distinct accusation, reflect the whole publication, and distinguish guilt from suspicion. True innuendo requires supporting external facts and recipients’ knowledge.

The meanings relied upon must be particularised in the concerns notice, subject to the allowance for substantially the same imputations, and adequately identified in the pleading.

Ambiguous or unsupported meanings can attract particulars requests or strike-out applications.

Using Favell and Chakravarti, our defamation solicitors explain formulation, pleading, amendments and the effect on truth defences. Serious reputational harm remains a separate requirement.

Defamatory imputations are the damaging meanings a publication conveys about a person. They are formulated by reading the whole publication as an ordinary reasonable recipient would, identifying each distinct accusation, and expressing it clearly. In Queensland, the imputations relied upon must be particularised in the concerns notice, subject to the statutory allowance for substantially the same meanings, and adequately identified in the pleading. Ambiguous wording, exaggerated accusations and unsupported implications can expose a claim to challenge before trial.

A defamation claim can change considerably depending on whether a post accuses someone of stealing money, concealing someone else’s theft, or failing to supervise the accounts. Each accusation raises different questions of proof. The solicitor’s job is to identify the meaning the publication actually conveys and define the case the defendant must answer.

If you need help defining the allegations in your matter, our Brisbane defamation lawyers assessing imputations can review the publication and explain how its meaning affects a proposed Concerns Notice, claim or defence.

This article explains how defamatory imputations are distilled from publications, how ordinary implications differ from true innuendo, and how those meanings should be carried through a Queensland concerns notice and statement of claim.

What are defamatory imputations

An imputation states the act, condition or characteristic attributed to the plaintiff. It may be explicit, such as an accusation of taking a bribe, or implicit in the way a story combines facts, photographs and insinuations. The question is whether the meaning would be likely to lead an ordinary reasonable person to think less of the plaintiff. The High Court confirmed that test in Radio 2UE Sydney Pty Ltd v Chesterton [2009] HCA 16 at [5].

The legal accusation may therefore differ from the words printed on the page. “Ask the treasurer where the missing donations went” might convey that the treasurer misappropriated them. Whether it does depends on the rest of the publication. Merely reproducing that sentence as the pleaded imputation leaves the reader to work out the accusation for themselves.

Under section 8 of the Defamation Act 2005 (Qld), a publication gives rise to a single cause of action even if it carries several defamatory imputations about the plaintiff. Listing five meanings does not create five separate causes of action for that publication.

The distinction matters when using older authorities. Some decisions concern the former NSW system, under which individual imputations were separate causes of action. Their analysis of clarity can remain useful, but that historical procedural structure should not be imported into a current Queensland claim.

How defamatory imputations are formulated

Read the complete publication before drafting

Begin with the actual matter complained of. Preserve the post, article, recording or message in its original setting. For a video, that may require examining both the spoken words and accompanying images. For an online article, the headline, photograph, caption and body may all affect meaning.

Read it as a recipient would. Ordinary readers can draw implications without performing a lawyer’s close textual analysis, but the pleaded meaning must still be reasonably available. A client’s knowledge of an acrimonious history cannot automatically be attributed to every reader.

Stonegate Legal’s explanation of defamatory meaning and the ordinary reasonable person test examines that objective standard in more detail. When formulating defamatory imputations, the practical discipline is to return repeatedly to the publication and ask where the proposed accusation comes from.

State the accusation in plain language

A useful starting form is “The plaintiff …”, followed by the conduct or characteristic alleged. For example, “The plaintiff dishonestly diverted client payments to their personal account” identifies a reasonably precise accusation. “The plaintiff behaved improperly in relation to financial matters” may leave serious uncertainty about what is alleged.

Precision depends on the publication. A specific allegation about a named transaction usually permits a specific imputation. General abuse may convey a broader attack on character. The pleader should neither invent detail the publication does not supply nor remove detail that defines its sting.

Words such as “corrupt”, “involved” and “responsible” deserve particular attention. They are not automatically impermissible. The problem arises when their use conceals materially different meanings. Being responsible for inadequate controls is different from being responsible for a deliberate theft.

Distinguish guilt from suspicion and accusation

A report of an investigation does not invariably accuse its subject of the misconduct under investigation. Equally, the word “alleged” does not control the meaning if the rest of the publication presents guilt as established. The distinction must be decided from the whole matter.

Defamatory imputations should identify the level of accusation relied upon. A pleading that says only that a person “was accused of fraud” may also need to identify who made the accusation or what significance the publication gave it. An accusation by an identified investigating authority can carry a different sting from an unsupported claim by an unknown social media user.

Meaning being alleged Illustrative formulation Drafting question Guilt The plaintiff stole association funds Does the publication convey actual wrongdoing? Reasonable grounds for suspicion There were reasonable grounds to suspect the plaintiff stole association funds Does it convey a justified suspicion rather than guilt? Investigation by an authority Police were investigating whether the plaintiff stole association funds Is that the meaning conveyed, and is it defamatory in context? Failure of supervision The plaintiff negligently failed to safeguard association funds Does the publication criticise supervision rather than honesty?

These are possible formulations, not findings about any particular publication. Nor is a report of an investigation automatically defamatory. The table shows why changing a few words can change the substance of the case.

Separate distinct defamatory imputations without multiplying synonyms

Each proposed meaning should do useful work. “The plaintiff is dishonest”, “The plaintiff lacks honesty” and “The plaintiff cannot be trusted because they are dishonest” may simply repeat the same accusation. Repetition adds pleading volume without clarifying the dispute.

Conversely, stealing money and concealing another person’s theft involve different conduct. They may warrant separate defamatory imputations if the publication supports both. One helpful check is to ask whether substantially different facts would be needed to establish their truth. That is a practical diagnostic, not an exhaustive legal test.

Avoid combining independent accusations into one sentence merely to shorten the list. A single allegation that the plaintiff “stole funds and falsified safety records” may obscure two quite different issues. A description of one act, such as dishonestly taking funds by submitting false invoices, may properly express a single composite accusation.

There is no universally correct number of defamatory imputations. The right number is the number needed to identify the materially distinct meanings reasonably conveyed, including properly identified alternatives where appropriate.

Real world example of defamatory imputations in a business review

Consider this hypothetical review: “I paid Alex $12,000 for materials. No materials arrived. Alex knew the business was closing when the money was taken. This was a deliberate scam.” Assume the surrounding material identifies Alex personally.

“The plaintiff dishonestly obtained the reviewer’s money for materials knowing they would not be supplied” captures the alleged intentional deception. “The plaintiff failed to deliver materials” captures a different, less specific proposition. The publication’s accusation of a deliberate scam cannot be reduced to poor customer service merely because that would be easier to defend.

Now remove the final two sentences. The statement that payment was made and materials did not arrive may support criticism of performance, but it does not necessarily convey dishonest intent. A solicitor should not insert knowledge or deception into the defamatory imputations unless the remaining context reasonably supports that inference.

The distinction also affects the defence. Records showing a failed delivery may not establish that Alex dishonestly took the payment. The parties need to know which accusation is actually in dispute.

Ordinary implications and true innuendo

Most defamatory imputations rely on natural and ordinary meaning, including reasonable implications drawn from the publication and ordinary general knowledge. Lawyers sometimes call an inferred ordinary meaning a “false innuendo”. The label does not mean the inference is false; it distinguishes that process from meaning dependent on special external facts.

As the Judicial Commission of NSW Civil Trials Bench Book explains in its discussion of innuendo, a true innuendo depends on extrinsic facts known to recipients. Those facts, the relevant recipients’ knowledge and the resulting meaning require adequate pleading and particulars. The plaintiff’s private understanding of the words is insufficient.

Real world example of defamatory imputations requiring special knowledge

Suppose a workplace group receives the message, “Jordan has been meeting with the supplier again.” On its face, that may describe an ordinary work activity. Assume, however, that particular recipients know a recently circulated internal report alleged that Jordan accepted personal payments from that supplier.

If the plaintiff relies on an accusation of continuing to accept bribes, the pleading must identify the external facts said to produce that meaning and the recipients who knew them, with adequate particulars of their knowledge. It must also identify the resulting accusation. The surrounding facts may support that meaning, but it cannot be assumed merely because Jordan understood the message that way.

Stonegate Legal’s guide to innuendo in defamation explains the additional work required where defamatory imputations depend on a knowledgeable audience.

Case example of implied defamatory imputations in Favell

In Favell v Queensland Newspapers Pty Ltd [2005] HCA 52, a Sunday Mail article linked a fire at the plaintiffs’ Brisbane property with a controversial redevelopment proposal. The three imputations examined by the High Court were that the plaintiffs committed arson, that police reasonably suspected them of committing arson, and that Mrs Favell lied about neighbors’ reactions to the proposed development.

The High Court held that the article was capable of conveying the three challenged meanings. The connection between the fire and redevelopment mattered, although wrongdoing was not expressly stated. See particularly [2]–[3] and [14]–[18].

The Court allowed the appeal and remitted the application for further consideration; it did not finally determine liability. Other objections to the form of the pleading remained unresolved. The case shows both that defamatory imputations can arise from juxtaposition and that surviving a capacity challenge does not establish the claim at trial.

For drafting purposes, identify the inference created by the publication’s structure. Looking only for an express accusation can miss the actual sting.

Defamatory imputations must be addressed in the concerns notice

The wording needs attention before proceedings begin. Section 12A(1)(a)(iii) requires the concerns notice to inform the publisher of the defamatory imputations the aggrieved person considers are or may be carried by the matter. The notice must also identify where the matter can be accessed and the serious reputational harm alleged; a copy must be provided if practicable.

A concerns notice is not a statement of claim, but a vague complaint that a post is “defamatory and damaging” may fail to identify the meanings adequately. A publisher can seek reasonable further particulars under section 12A(3). Under sections 12A(4)–(5), failure to supply them within 14 days, or an agreed further period, means the aggrieved person is taken not to have given a concerns notice.

Section 12B(1)(b) requires the imputations to be relied upon in the proposed proceedings to have been particularised in the notice. Section 12B(2) permits reliance on only some of those imputations, or on substantially the same imputations.

This allows refinement without requiring identical wording. It does not allow an unrelated accusation to be introduced under cover of a general complaint about reputation. The comparison concerns substance.

The notice and applicable offer period requirements in sections 12B(1)(a) and (c) must also be satisfied. The leave power in section 12B(3) addresses non-compliance with the waiting period in paragraph (c); it is not a general power to excuse omitted imputations. Stonegate Legal’s guide to sending a concerns notice covers the wider notice process.

How defamatory imputations are pleaded in Queensland

Rule 149(1)(a)–(c) of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) requires a pleading to be as brief as the case permits, state the material facts rather than the evidence, and specifically state matters that might otherwise take another party by surprise. Rule 157 requires particulars sufficient to define the trial issues, prevent surprise and enable the other party to plead.

Rule 174, although headed “Defamation pleadings”, concerns allegations of ill will or another improper motive: the supporting facts must be alleged in a reply. It does not prescribe a special formula for drafting imputations.

Those requirements call for a statement of claim that identifies the publication, its communication to third parties, how it concerned the plaintiff, and the defamatory imputations relied upon. Serious harm and the relief claimed also need proper treatment. A list of accusations detached from the publication is not a complete pleading.

Where several publications are sued upon, make clear which meanings are alleged to arise from each. Do not assume every post carries every imputation. A schedule may help organise numerous publications, but it must preserve a clear connection between the matter and the meanings alleged.

Read more here – Defamation in Queensland

An illustrative pleading of meaning

For a sufficiently identified publication, a paragraph might state: “In their natural and ordinary meaning, the words complained of meant and were understood to mean that the plaintiff dishonestly diverted association funds to their personal account.”

That sentence illustrates the allegation of meaning only. It does not supply the publication, identification, serious harm or other material facts needed for a viable claim. If alternative meanings are relied upon, identify them distinctly and make their relationship clear. True innuendo requires the additional facts and knowledge discussed above.

Do not plead that the accusation is true merely by setting out the imputation. The plaintiff alleges that the publication conveyed it. Whether the defendant can establish a truth defence is a separate issue.

Stonegate Legal’s guide to defamation pleadings in Queensland addresses the broader structure of the statement of claim, defence and reply.

Pleading issue What should be identified Consequence of leaving it unclear Publication The actual words or matter, occasion and communication to others The defendant may not know which publication is sued upon Meaning Each materially distinct defamatory imputation and the publication carrying it The accusation to be answered remains uncertain True innuendo External facts, recipients’ knowledge and the resulting meaning The special meaning may lack a pleaded foundation Serious harm Material facts supporting actual or likely serious reputational harm The claim may fail the separate statutory threshold Notice correspondence Consistency between the notice and meanings relied upon Commencement may contravene section 12B

Case example of pleading flexibility in Chakravarti

Chakravarti v Advertiser Newspapers Ltd [1998] HCA 37 concerned newspaper reporting of a South Australian royal commission and allegations involving an executive’s loans and conduct.

Gaudron and Gummow JJ explained at [58]–[60] that departures from pleaded meanings must be considered with attention to delay and disadvantage. A variant or less injurious meaning may cause no disadvantage, while a substantially different meaning or different factual basis may do so. Their discussion examined the actual issues and the defendant’s own pleaded case.

The decision supports a practical approach to defamatory imputations rather than an insistence on verbal identity. It does not give a plaintiff permission to change the accusation without regard to procedural fairness. Nor does this pre-2021 decision remove Queensland’s current concerns notice requirements.

The sensible drafting course is to plead the available meanings clearly at the outset. Relying on a court to rescue an inadequately expressed accusation at trial is avoidable risk.

Challenges and amendments to defamatory imputations

A defendant may challenge an imputation because the publication cannot reasonably convey it, because it is not defamatory in context, or because its form leaves the case uncertain. These are different objections. A sustainable meaning can still be expressed badly; a precisely worded meaning can still be unavailable.

Rule 161(1)–(2) permits an application for further and better particulars and consequential directions. Rule 171(1)–(2) provides for striking out pleadings on specified grounds, including no reasonable cause of action or a tendency to prejudice or delay a fair trial, and permits an indemnity costs order on the application. Such costs are a discretionary possibility, not an automatic result of every drafting defect.

Before amending defamatory imputations, compare the proposed wording with the existing allegation, the original publication and the concerns notice. Ask whether the change clarifies the same accusation or introduces a different one. Consider whether the defendant would need different evidence or a different defence.

The court’s amendment power appears in rule 375, subject to rule 376, which addresses specified amendments after a relevant limitation period has ended. Stonegate Legal’s guide to amending pleadings in Queensland civil proceedings explains the wider procedural framework. Amendment powers should not be assumed to cure a concerns notice problem.

Why defamatory imputations affect truth defences and serious harm

Under section 25, justification requires the defendant to prove that the defamatory imputations carried by the matter complained of are substantially true. Proof that the plaintiff made an administrative mistake will not necessarily justify an accusation of deliberate deception. Defining the sting determines what facts the defence needs to establish.

Careful selection of defamatory imputations does not exclude every other damaging meaning from consideration. The current contextual truth defence in section 26(1)–(2) allows reliance on substantially true contextual imputations, including imputations complained of by the plaintiff. The defendant must also establish that any complained-of imputations carried by the publication which are not contextual imputations do not further harm the plaintiff’s reputation because of the substantial truth of the contextual imputations. Stonegate Legal’s explanation of the contextual truth defence considers that comparison.

Finally, defamatory meaning and serious harm are separate enquiries. Section 10A(1) requires actual or likely serious harm to reputation. Under section 10A(7), the judicial officer may determine that the element is not established on the pleadings where the particulars are insufficient, without further evidence.

The alleged gravity of defamatory imputations matters, but stronger wording cannot substitute for facts supporting serious harm. Those facts may concern who received the publication, its reach, the credibility of the accusation and the reputational consequences. Stonegate Legal’s guide to the serious harm threshold in defamation explains that separate requirement.

A properly drafted case therefore connects each accusation to the publication that conveys it, gives the defendant a clear issue to answer, and pleads the material facts supporting the remaining elements. That is the work the wording must perform.