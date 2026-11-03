Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Essentially Derived Varieties: Is Australia’s Plant Breeder’s Rights Framework Still Fit For Purpose?

K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Contributor
K&L Gates

K&L Gates

The Firm K&L Gates is an integrated, international law firm. As a single global law firm, truly...

View firm profile
Explore more from K&L Gates

IP Australia is consulting on whether Australia’s framework for essentially derived varieties (EDVs) under the Plant Breeder’s Rights Act 1994 (Cth) (PBR Act) remains fit for purpose

AustraliaIntellectual Property
Rachelle Downie
Rachelle Downie
Adam Dimasi
Adam Dimasi

IP Australia is consulting on whether Australia’s framework for essentially derived varieties (EDVs) under the Plant Breeder’s Rights Act 1994 (Cth) (PBR Act) remains fit for purpose. The consultation arises from stakeholder concerns that the way EDVs are defined under the PBR Act is unclear and the threshold for establishing EDVs is too high.

The Current Requirements for EDVs

The PBR Act provides that a plant variety is an EDV of another plant variety if the following three criteria are met:

  1. it is predominantly derived from that other plant variety; and
  2. it retains the “essential characteristics” that result from the genotype or combination of genotypes of that other variety; and
  3. it does not exhibit any “important (as distinct from cosmetic) features” that differentiate it from that other variety.

What is IP Australia Considering?

IP Australia is seeking input across three areas:

Clarity of the EDV Provisions

This consultation topic focuses on the meaning of the terms “essential characteristics” and “important”, and the relationship between the two. The former is defined in the PBR Act, while “important (as distinct from cosmetic) features” is not, with the current test suggesting that cosmetic features may not be important. IP Australia is seeking input on whether these concepts do, and should, perform different functions. It also queries whether the distinction created for cosmetic features is appropriate given that such features may be commercially important, where, for example, the variety relates to flower shape and colour. IP Australia also recognises that for fruit varieties, colour may be commercially relevant because of consumer preferences and hence the marketability of particular varieties in different geographical markets.

The Appropriate Threshold for Establishing Essential Derivation

Driven by recent advances in gene editing and precision breeding methods, IP Australia notes that stakeholders have raised concerns that the EDV threshold is too high, noting that the “important (as distinct from cosmetic) feature” requirement is unique to the Australian PBR regime. IP Australia proposes two possible approaches to the EDV threshold.

Improving the EDV Process

IP Australia seeks input on whether more detailed guidance and greater transparency on the EDV determination process would assist breeders. For example, it seeks input on the utility of publishing EDV decisions and whether EDV determinations should be assessed by a court, rather than the PBR Registrar.

The consultation process provides stakeholders with a valuable opportunity to shape how EDVs are determined and regulated in Australia and to provide guidance on what information would be useful if it was made publicly available. IP Australia is seeking input from all relevant stakeholders and submissions to the consultation remain open until 30 October 2026. Submissions can be made via the IP Australia Consultation Hub.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Counterfeit Imports – Tougher Penalties At The Border

Australia strengthens its response to counterfeit goods importation through new legislation that creates strict liability offences and enables infringement notices at the border. The amendments aim to make counterfeit importing unprofitable by ensuring penalties and seized goods exceed potential profits. How will these changes impact intellectual property rights holders and importers operating in Australia?
AustraliaIntellectual Property
Pointon Partners
Pointon Partners
Article

Supporting ‘Human Artistry’: Wholly AI-Generated Recordings Disqualified From ARIA Charts In Australia

The Australian Recording Industry Association has amended its chart eligibility guidelines to exclude songs predominantly created by generative AI, sparking debate about the intersection of artificial intelligence and copyright law. This decision mirrors broader legal challenges facing courts and regulators worldwide as they grapple with determining when AI-generated or AI-assisted works deserve copyright protection and recognition.
AustraliaIntellectual Property
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

How Can You Retain Intellectual Property When A Client Will Not Pay?

A service provider who has not assigned their intellectual property still owns it, regardless of what the invoice says. Under the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth), the creator owns copyright by default, and ownership moves only by written assignment. Paying a designer or developer does not transfer ownership on its own. That default gives service providers real leverage where a client refuses to pay. Retention and suspension clauses turn the default into a contractual right to withhold deliverables.
AustraliaIntellectual Property
LegalVision
LegalVision
Article

Protecting The AI Systems Competitors Can Actually Copy

Businesses building AI products on third-party models face a critical intellectual property challenge: determining what parts of their AI systems can actually be protected when competitors have access to the same underlying models. This analysis explores where protectable value sits in AI workflows, from data retrieval and validation processes to system integration and deployment architecture, and why patent strategy must focus on the commercially defensible elements rather than just the AI model itself.
AustraliaIntellectual Property
Spruson & Ferguson Lawyers
Spruson & Ferguson Lawyers
Article

California Expands Sales And Use Tax To SaaS And Certain Digital Products Starting 1 January 2027

California is implementing a major tax policy shift that will subject software-as-a-service, remotely accessed software, and digital products to sales and use tax beginning January 1, 2027. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has proposed emergency regulations establishing sourcing rules, a $5 million threshold that shifts tax liability from retailers to purchasers, and key exemptions for custom software and certain service-based digital products.
United StatesTax
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Text-Message Marketing In Texas, One Year After SB 140

Texas Senate Bill 140 (SB 140) took effect 1 September 2025, and applies to conduct occurring on or after that date. The bill amended Section 302 of the Texas Business and Commerce Code to extend registration and disclosure requirements to text messages by expanding the definition of “Telephone solicitation,” which previously applied only to a “telephone call,” to include certain transmissions of text or graphic messages and images. In addition, SB 140 added a definition of “Telephone call” that incorporates the definition found in Section 304, which includes certain text or graphic messages and images, but excludes certain agreed-to transmissions.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

SEC And CFTC Open Door To Tokenized Markets After Clarity Fails To Advance

The SEC and CFTC have issued coordinated regulatory relief measures that significantly advance crypto-based trading infrastructure in US markets, bypassing Congressional gridlock on the CLARITY Act. These orders establish new frameworks for tokenized securities venues and passive software providers, potentially reshaping how digital assets are traded and accessed in regulated markets.
United StatesFinance and Banking
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

EU AI Act: Final Guidelines On Transparency Obligations Under Article 50

The European Commission has issued guidelines on transparency obligations under Article 50 of the EU AI Act, clarifying how providers and deployers must inform individuals when they interact with AI systems or are exposed to AI-generated content. These non-binding guidelines address a wide range of AI applications, from chatbots to deepfake technologies, and establish four main transparency scenarios with specific disclosure requirements that businesses must now prepare to implement.
European UnionGovernment, Public Sector
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Venezuela's Reopening: Investment, Infrastructure, And Technology Opportunities In A Rebuilding Latin America

Venezuela's post-Maduro reopening is creating unprecedented opportunities for foreign investors across energy, mining, telecommunications, and infrastructure sectors. With expanding OFAC sanctions relief, landmark legislative reforms, and major US companies nearing multibillion-dollar deals, the country presents investment prospects not seen in a generation—though success requires disciplined navigation of corruption, security, and regulatory risks.
United StatesInternational Law
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

China’s A-Share Market Expands Closing-Price Trading: Implications For Funds And Institutional Investors

China's stock exchanges have implemented three major trading rule changes effective July 6, 2026, designed to enhance market quality and align practices with international standards. The reforms expand after-hours trading, modify public fund pricing mechanisms, and adjust price limits for risk-warning stocks. How will these structural changes impact institutional investors, ETF efficiency, and overall market participation in China's evolving capital markets?
ChinaFinance and Banking
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

New EU Withdrawal Button Requirement: Practical Implications And Recommendations For US And Global Online Sellers

The European Union's new Consumer Rights Directive amendment introduces a mandatory "withdrawal button" for online merchants, fundamentally changing how consumers exercise their 14-day right of withdrawal from distance contracts. This requirement, effective June 19, 2026, applies to any trader—including US-based companies—actively selling to EU consumers, creating new compliance obligations around button placement, design standards, data collection, and confirmation processes. Understanding whic
European UnionConsumer Protection
K&L Gates
K&L Gates