On 17 November 2026, Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke announced changes to the Working Holiday Maker (WHM) program, which covers the Working Holiday (subclass 417) and Work and Holiday (subclass 462) visas. The same day, the Department of Home Affairs published the detail. People who want a second or third WHM visa will now register their interest, wait for selection and then apply if they receive an invitation.

That turns an open entitlement into a selection process. A person can complete every requirement and still miss out.

What has the government announced?

From 1 March 2027, applicants for a second or third WHM visa will need to register, be selected and complete the specified work requirements before they can apply. An invitation to apply provides a Next Year Regional Work Guarantee. UK passport holders are exempt from the new process.

Registrations open on 1 December 2026, and the first invitation round is expected in mid-January 2027. Invitations run monthly. Registrations stay valid until 30 June 2027.

The government has also set annual places for 2026-27. It will offer 45,000 second visa places and 25,000 third visa places.

What are the key dates?

1 December 2026: Registrations open.

Registrations open. Mid-January 2027: The first invitation round is expected.

The first invitation round is expected. 28 February 2027: The transitional process ends. Applicants must complete their specified work and lodge a valid application by this date.

The transitional process ends. Applicants must complete their specified work and lodge a valid application by this date. 1 March 2027: The registration and invitation process becomes compulsory, and the specified work requirement for a second visa rises.

The registration and invitation process becomes compulsory, and the specified work requirement for a second visa rises. 30 June 2027: Registrations stop being valid.

How does the registration and invitation process work?

Applicants in or outside Australia can register before they complete their specified work. If selected, an applicant has 12 months to lodge a visa application, provided they meet all eligibility requirements, including specified work.

The Department states two limits clearly. Registering does not guarantee selection. Receiving an invitation does not guarantee a visa grant and does not extend a current visa. If an applicant is not selected, they must leave Australia before their visa expires.

What changes for specified work?

From 1 March 2027, the specified work requirement for a second WHM visa rises from 88 days to 120 days. Eligible work completed before that date still counts toward the new requirement. The requirement for a third visa does not change.

Who can still use the existing process?

Until 28 February 2027, eligible applicants can apply directly for a second or third WHM visa. They must meet three conditions:

Complete the required specified work by 28 February 2027. Lodge a valid visa application by 28 February 2027. Meet all other visa eligibility requirements.

Finishing the work in time is not enough on its own. An applicant who does not lodge a valid application by that date moves to the new registration and invitation process.

What has changed since the National Press Club announcement?

The Minister first outlined the reforms in his National Press Club address on 17 September 2026. The final announcement differs from that address in three ways.

Ballot replaced: The proposed ballot has given way to a registration and invitation model.

The proposed ballot has given way to a registration and invitation model. Third visa cap raised: The cap on third visas has increased from 5,000 to 25,000 places.

The cap on third visas has increased from 5,000 to 25,000 places. Longer work requirement: The specified work requirement for a second visa has increased.

Our view is that the third visa change is the most significant. A fivefold increase in places suggests the government heard from the industries that depend on returning workers. The government has consulted peak industry groups since 18 September 2026, the day after the address. The longer second visa requirement shows the government still wants more regional work in return.

What should WHM visa holders do now?

Visa holders who need a second or third visa should work out which process applies to them. Three questions settle it:

Can you complete your specified work by 28 February 2027? Can you lodge a valid application by that date? If not, are you ready to register once registrations open on 1 December 2026?

The Department has published a Working Holiday Maker visa application diagram that maps the transitional arrangements, the registration and invitation process and what the changes mean for you. Read the Department’s news item for the full detail.

Why does this matter beyond the WHM program?

Our view is that the change moves the program from a pathway you earn to a pathway you are selected for. That shift matters for visa holders, who face a real chance of leaving at the end of their current visa. It also matters for the businesses that employ them.

Minister Burke said WHMs contribute to the economy, especially in agriculture, tourism, hospitality and regional Australia. He said the government needs tools to manage the program when demand grows too fast, and that registration is a fair way to do so. Matt Smith MP, the Federal Member for Leichhardt, said regional businesses depend on WHMs. He said he led a delegation of Far Northern industry leaders to Canberra to help shape the reforms.

Employers in those sectors should expect less certainty about which workers return for a second or third year. Knowing where each worker sits in the pathway is a sensible starting point.

Check Your Pathway Before 28 February 2027

The government says Australia will continue to welcome WHMs. The way people return has changed, and the transitional deadline is close. We will update this article when the government releases further detail.