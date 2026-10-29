What Are The Subclass 186 Visa Eligibility Requirements?

The Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186) is a permanent employer-sponsored visa. An eligible Australian employer must nominate you for a skilled position, and you must meet the requirements of one of three streams: Temporary Residence Transition, Direct Entry or Labour Agreement. The Department of Home Affairs sets the criteria.

What requirements apply to every Subclass 186 visa applicant?

Most applicants must:

Have an eligible Australian employer nominate them. The employer’s business must operate actively and lawfully.

Lodge the visa application within six months after the Department approves the nomination.

Hold the skills, qualifications and, where the occupation requires them, the licensing, registration or professional membership for the nominated occupation.

Meet the English-language requirement.

Meet the health and character requirements.

Sign the Australian Values Statement if aged 18 or over.

Repay any debt to the Australian Government, or hold an approved repayment arrangement.

Have no previous visa cancellation or refusal that affects eligibility.

Be under 45, unless an exemption applies.

The nominated position generally needs to stay available for at least two years after the Department grants the visa.

What are the requirements for the Temporary Residence Transition stream?

This stream generally suits current holders of a Skills in Demand visa, or holders of one of its predecessor visas, who want to move to permanent residence with their sponsoring employer. You generally must:

Hold a Skills in Demand visa, a predecessor visa or an eligible bridging visa.

Work full-time in eligible sponsored employment in Australia for at least two years during the three years immediately before you apply (excluding periods of unpaid leave).

Work in an occupation your temporary visa authorised you to perform.

Have your most recent employer nominate you.

Have at least Competent English.

Meet the age, health, character and other general requirements.

The Department generally does not require a skills assessment when you apply under this stream, but it may ask for evidence that you have the necessary skills. The Temporary Residence Transition stream page lists the full criteria.

What are the requirements for the Direct Entry stream?

This stream generally suits applicants who do not qualify for the Temporary Residence Transition stream. You generally must:

Have an employer nominate you for an occupation on the Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL).

Have at least three years of relevant work experience, unless an exemption applies.

Obtain a positive skills assessment before you lodge the application, unless an exemption applies.

Have at least Competent English.

Be under 45, unless an age exemption applies.

Hold any mandatory Australian licence, registration or professional membership for the occupation.

Exemptions from the skills assessment or age requirement apply only in limited circumstances. The Direct Entry stream page sets them out.

What are the requirements for the Labour Agreement stream?

This stream applies when the nominating employer holds an approved labour agreement with the Australian Government. You generally must:

Work for the employer under the labour agreement on a Sc 482 visa, unless the agreement stipulates that a Core Skills or Specialist Skills stream Sc 482 visa may be used.

Meet the age, English, skills, qualifications and experience requirements the agreement specifies.

Meet any occupation-specific or permanent-residence requirements in the agreement.

Ensure that there are sufficient “places” available for the Labour Agreement year as set out in the agreement.

Satisfy the general health, character and visa requirements.

A labour agreement can include concessions to the occupation list, English, age, skills or work-experience requirements, so the exact criteria differ substantially between agreements. Read the Labour Agreement stream page for the Department’s summary, and see when to choose a labour agreement over Direct Entry.

What salary must an employer offer for a Subclass 186 nomination?

For nominations lodged from 1 July 2026, the Core Skills Income Threshold for subclass 186 nominations is AUD 79,423, unless a different rule or a labour agreement concession applies. The nominated salary must also generally meet the annual market salary rate and must not disadvantage Australian workers. The Department explains both tests on its salary requirements page.

Which Subclass 186 stream applies to you?

The stream decides which work-experience, visa-status, occupation and skills-assessment rules apply to you, so identify the relevant stream first.