What Do The New Specific Purpose Visas For Contractors And Independent Professionals Really Demand?

Summary

From 20 October 2026, New Zealand’s Contractual Service Supplier and Independent Professional work visas require at least six years’ relevant experience, plus a degree-level qualification and one year with the overseas employer for contractors, or a level 4 qualification and a labour market test for independent professionals.

The routes are closed to suppliers with a New Zealand office and to recruitment, labour hire, Employer of Record and Contractor of Record arrangements.

Visas last up to 12 months and give partners and children no visa rights, which can exclude experts without formal qualifications, new suppliers, and urgent or overrunning projects.

This article from LegalVision’s business lawyers explains the new Specific Purpose work visa categories for businesses bringing overseas contractors and independent professionals into New Zealand.

LegalVision, a commercial law firm, specialises in advising clients on immigration, employment and commercial contracts.

Tips for Businesses

Confirm the expert’s qualifications and employment history early. Check the supplier has no New Zealand presence and is not a labour hire provider. Describe the activities accurately, and avoid business visitor labels for service work. Plan projects to finish within 12 months, allowing for delays and family circumstances.

Immigration New Zealand has introduced Contractual Service Supplier and Independent Professional subcategories under the Specific Purpose or Event work visa category. The changes took effect on 20 October 2026. This article explains what the new subcategories require, who they exclude and which experts can struggle to qualify, including why the service contract with a New Zealand customer matters.

1. The Bar Is Higher Than Comparable Categories

Many Specific Purpose categories ask for little. Referees and judges need an invitation or schedule of events and evidence of funds, and Active Investor Plus applicants need no additional evidence.

A Contractual Service Supplier must show:

a qualification equivalent to at least a New Zealand level 7 bachelor’s degree;

at least six years of relevant experience; and

at least one year of employment with the supplying enterprise immediately before applying.

An Independent Professional must have:

a qualification at New Zealand level 4 or higher;

at least six years of relevant experience; and

meet the labour market test.

In contrast, employees transferring within the same company under WS2.1.1(a) must provide a job offer, a supplementary form, proof of their seniority, details of their secondment and evidence that they have enough money to support themselves.

2. Strict Requirements Exclude Many Applicants

The immigration instructions state that WS2.1.1(n) and (o) reflect New Zealand’s trade commitments with respect to immigration. They do not explain why the thresholds sit where they do.

The two categories have different requirements:

a Contractual Service Supplier must work for an overseas business that has no New Zealand office and does not provide recruitment or labour hire services; and

an Independent Professional works for themselves and does not need an established business presence.

Both categories cover people providing services without an established business presence in New Zealand.

That has practical effects, such as:

overseas companies with a New Zealand office or subsidiary cannot use the contractor route;

multinational companies should use category WS2.1.1(b), which covers employees transferring between offices within the same company; and

labour hire and recruitment agencies, Employers of Record (EORs) and Contractors of Record (CoRs) cannot use this route, even if they arrange placements for overseas contractors.

The supplier must also not receive remuneration for services in New Zealand other than remuneration paid by the employing enterprise or from another source outside New Zealand. In practice, the route suits overseas-only providers delivering a defined project. It does not suit established multinationals.