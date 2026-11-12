ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
What Do The New Specific Purpose Visas For Contractors And Independent Professionals Really Demand?
From 20 October 2026, New Zealand’s Contractual Service Supplier and Independent Professional work visas require at least six years’ relevant experience, plus a degree-level qualification and one year with the overseas employer for contractors, or a level 4 qualification and a labour market test for independent professionals.
Summary
- From 20 October 2026, New Zealand’s Contractual Service Supplier and Independent Professional work visas require at least six years’ relevant experience, plus a degree-level qualification and one year with the overseas employer for contractors, or a level 4 qualification and a labour market test for independent professionals.
- The routes are closed to suppliers with a New Zealand office and to recruitment, labour hire, Employer of Record and Contractor of Record arrangements.
- Visas last up to 12 months and give partners and children no visa rights, which can exclude experts without formal qualifications, new suppliers, and urgent or overrunning projects.
- This article from LegalVision’s business lawyers explains the new Specific Purpose work visa categories for businesses bringing overseas contractors and independent professionals into New Zealand.
- LegalVision, a commercial law firm, specialises in advising clients on immigration, employment and commercial contracts.
Tips for Businesses
Confirm the expert’s qualifications and employment history early. Check the supplier has no New Zealand presence and is not a labour hire provider. Describe the activities accurately, and avoid business visitor labels for service work. Plan projects to finish within 12 months, allowing for delays and family circumstances.
Immigration New Zealand has introduced Contractual Service Supplier and Independent Professional subcategories under the Specific Purpose or Event work visa category. The changes took effect on 20 October 2026. This article explains what the new subcategories require, who they exclude and which experts can struggle to qualify, including why the service contract with a New Zealand customer matters.
1. The Bar Is Higher Than Comparable Categories
Many Specific Purpose categories ask for little. Referees and judges need an invitation or schedule of events and evidence of funds, and Active Investor Plus applicants need no additional evidence.
A Contractual Service Supplier must show:
- a qualification equivalent to at least a New Zealand level 7 bachelor’s degree;
- at least six years of relevant experience; and
- at least one year of employment with the supplying enterprise immediately before applying.
An Independent Professional must have:
- a qualification at New Zealand level 4 or higher;
- at least six years of relevant experience; and
- meet the labour market test.
In contrast, employees transferring within the same company under WS2.1.1(a) must provide a job offer, a supplementary form, proof of their seniority, details of their secondment and evidence that they have enough money to support themselves.
2. Strict Requirements Exclude Many Applicants
The immigration instructions state that WS2.1.1(n) and (o) reflect New Zealand’s trade commitments with respect to immigration. They do not explain why the thresholds sit where they do.
The two categories have different requirements:
- a Contractual Service Supplier must work for an overseas business that has no New Zealand office and does not provide recruitment or labour hire services; and
- an Independent Professional works for themselves and does not need an established business presence.
Both categories cover people providing services without an established business presence in New Zealand.
That has practical effects, such as:
- overseas companies with a New Zealand office or subsidiary cannot use the contractor route;
- multinational companies should use category WS2.1.1(b), which covers employees transferring between offices within the same company; and
- labour hire and recruitment agencies, Employers of Record (EORs) and Contractors of Record (CoRs) cannot use this route, even if they arrange placements for overseas contractors.
The supplier must also not receive remuneration for services in New Zealand other than remuneration paid by the employing enterprise or from another source outside New Zealand. In practice, the route suits overseas-only providers delivering a defined project. It does not suit established multinationals.
“Many businesses assume the new contractor route suits them, and often it does not. A supplier with a New Zealand office or subsidiary falls outside it, and so does a placement agency. Check how your supplier structures its business before you promise a client a start date.” - Muhammad Bin Kamarudin, Practice Leader
3. Where Do the Boundaries Sit?
WS2.1.1(c) allows business visitors to stay for more than three months if they can show how much time they need and what business activities they will carry out. These activities include business meetings, negotiations and commercial transactions.
Alternatively, applicants need to provide much less evidence than Contractual Service Suppliers or Independent Professionals applying under WS2.1.1(n) or (o).
The key difference is whether someone is negotiating or overseeing work, or actually providing a service. Immigration officers can closely examine how applicants describe their activities.
Applicants also cannot use the catch-all category WS2.1.1(p) to avoid stricter requirements. If an immigration officer decides that another category covers their activities, they will assess the application under that category instead.
4. Who Could Be Shut Out?
Consider these examples:
- The experienced expert without qualifications: A master boatbuilder or specialist chef has 20 years of experience but no formal qualification. Applicants must provide a qualification certificate and usually an NZQA assessment. Experience alone is not enough.
- The newly established supplier: A business founded eight months ago cannot send an employee because the employee must have worked for the business for at least one year before applying. The same rule excludes businesses that hire a specialist specifically for a project.
- The emergency responder: A business needs a cyber security specialist within days of a data breach. However, an Independent Professional must meet a labour market test, which can delay urgent work.
- The long-term project: Contractual Service Suppliers can stay for up to 12 months but cannot get another visa to provide the same service to the same New Zealand business. Similar rules apply to Independent Professionals. If a project runs over schedule, the specialist might not be able to finish the work.
- The worker with a family: Partners and children cannot obtain visitor visas, partner work visas or dependent student visas through these categories. This makes a 12-month move to New Zealand less practical for workers with families.
Hiring migrant workers in New Zealand involves more than choosing the right visa. This guide helps employers understand their visa options, accreditation requirements, job checks, and ongoing obligations when recruiting overseas workers.
Key Takeaways
Both categories have strict requirements, including at least six years of experience. The contractor route also requires a degree and at least one year with the overseas employer. The immigration instructions do not explain why they set these requirements.
The rules also exclude businesses with a New Zealand presence and recruitment or labour hire agencies. This makes the categories less suitable for experienced professionals without formal qualifications, new suppliers, urgent or long-term projects, and people who want to bring their families.
If you plan to use these visas:
- confirm qualification and employment history early;
- check that your supplier is not established in New Zealand;
- describe the activities carefully; and
- keep the scope within 12 months.
LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced immigration lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee.
Frequently Asked Questions
What do the new specific purpose work visa for contractors and independent professionals require?
A Contractual Service Supplier needs a New Zealand level 7 bachelor’s degree equivalent, six years of experience and one year with the supplier. An Independent Professional needs a level 4 qualification or above and six years of experience, and must meet the labour market test.
Can an overseas firm with a New Zealand subsidiary use the Contractual Service Supplier visa?
No. The route excludes an employer established in New Zealand, so overseas firms with a New Zealand office or subsidiary fall outside it. The route points multinationals towards category WS2.1.1(b), which covers intra-corporate transferees.
How long can a contractor or independent professional stay in New Zealand?
A Contractual Service Supplier visa lasts up to 12 months, with no further visa for the same service to the same New Zealand entity. The Independent Professional rule is similar, for the same service to the same employer.
Can a business person stay beyond three months to negotiate or oversee a project?
Category WS2.1.1(c) lets business people stay beyond three months with evidence of the time needed and their business activities. Those activities include business consultations, negotiations and commercial transactions. Officers scrutinise how you describe them, so the line between negotiating and delivering a service matters.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.