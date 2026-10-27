How Long Does The Subclass 186 Visa Take To Process In Australia?

The Subclass 186 (Employer Nomination Scheme) visa has no fixed processing time. The Department of Home Affairs publishes processing times as percentiles, which show how long it took to finalise 50% and 90% of recent applications in each stream. They describe past applications. They do not predict the outcome of yours.

What are the current Subclass 186 processing times?

Home Affairs reports separate times for each stream. The Skilled (Permanent) category average that appears in general guides does not describe the Subclass 186 accurately, and the streams differ by many months.

Stream Application date 50% finalised 90% finalised Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) 8/10/2026 21 months 25 months Direct Entry 8/10/2026 21 months 25 months Labour Agreement 8/10/2026 50 days 12 months

Check the Home Affairs visa processing times guide for the latest figures before you plan a start date or a transition from a temporary visa.

Why do Subclass 186 applications take different amounts of time?

Three factors decide most of the variation.

The stream. A TRT application from an employee already working for the sponsor usually involves less verification than a Direct Entry application, where the Department examines skills assessment, work experience and English evidence more closely. Labour Agreement applications depend on the terms of the agreement and the supporting evidence.

The processing priority. Home Affairs does not process applications in lodgement order. Ministerial Direction priorities place some nominations ahead of others, including employer-sponsored roles in designated regional areas, healthcare and teaching occupations, and applications from Accredited Sponsors. [CONFIRM current direction number and priority order]

The completeness of the application. Missing documents, outstanding health or character checks, and Department requests for further information add time. Lodging the nomination and the visa application together, with all evidence attached, removes the most common source of delay.

Does a Subclass 186 application lodged inside or outside Australia take longer?

Under Ministerial Direction 122, applications lodged outside of Australia are considered Priority 3 (without dependents) and Priority 4 (with dependents) with processing times of up to 24 months. If the nominated occupation is under a priority sector or lodged onshore, the processing times are reduced to 18 months.

How should an employer plan around Subclass 186 processing times?

Carolina Fernandez Ruys, Senior Migration Lawyer at Roam says, Treat the published percentiles as a planning range and not a commitment. Build the 90% figure into workforce plans, keep the employee’s temporary visa valid for as long as possible, and lodge a complete application the first time.

Our experience is that applications are processed close to the 90% figure, unless the nominated occupation is in shortage or located in a regional area. The new Ministerial Direction 122 has changed the processing times, and we expect to see delays in Subclass 186 applications that are not categorised in priority sectors.

Due to the extended processing times (over 15 months in most of the cases), we recommend applicants renew their police clearances every 12 months to ensure the application is decision-ready when the Department reviews it. A Request for Further Information can delay the processing of the application by an additional 1-2 months from the completion date.