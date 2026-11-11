ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
New Employer Sponsored Visa Program Enquiry Form: What It Covers And When To Use It
The Department of Home Affairs has launched a new online enquiry form specifically designed for employer-sponsored visa applicants across subclasses 186, 187, 482, and 494. This form streamlines communication for priority processing requests, family member additions, travel needs, and other critical application matters that previously required multiple contact channels.
The Department of Home Affairs has introduced a new Employer Sponsored Visa Program Enquiry Form for applicants in the employer sponsored programs. It applies to subclasses 186, 187, 482 and 494.
The Department advises that applicants should review the information on the form page first. Questions already answered there will not be responded to.
What the Form Can Be Used For
The form can be used to:
- request priority processing based on compelling and compassionate circumstances
- add a partner or child born before lodgement, where the visa allows it
- notify the Department of a newborn child
- request a letter from the Department to apply for a police certificate
- request more time to provide documents
- advise that employment with the sponsor has ended or changed, where there is no ImmiAccount access
- advise that the primary applicant partner has died, where there is no ImmiAccount access
- raise urgent or imminent travel needs involving a Bridging Visa B
What Still Goes Through ImmiAccount
Status checks, withdrawals and updates to personal details should still be made through ImmiAccount.
A Note for Sponsors and Nominators
ponsors and nominators are not directed to the form. They should continue to use ImmiAccount or the sponsor notifications email address.
Before You Submit
Read the information on the form page first. If your question is already answered there, the Department will not respond to it. If you are unsure whether your circumstances fit one of the uses above, speak with your migration agent or lawyer before you submit.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.