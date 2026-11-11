New Employer Sponsored Visa Program Enquiry Form: What It Covers And When To Use It

The Department of Home Affairs has introduced a new Employer Sponsored Visa Program Enquiry Form for applicants in the employer sponsored programs. It applies to subclasses 186, 187, 482 and 494.

The Department advises that applicants should review the information on the form page first. Questions already answered there will not be responded to.

What the Form Can Be Used For

The form can be used to:

request priority processing based on compelling and compassionate circumstances

add a partner or child born before lodgement, where the visa allows it

notify the Department of a newborn child

request a letter from the Department to apply for a police certificate

request more time to provide documents

advise that employment with the sponsor has ended or changed, where there is no ImmiAccount access

advise that the primary applicant partner has died, where there is no ImmiAccount access

raise urgent or imminent travel needs involving a Bridging Visa B

What Still Goes Through ImmiAccount

Status checks, withdrawals and updates to personal details should still be made through ImmiAccount.

A Note for Sponsors and Nominators

ponsors and nominators are not directed to the form. They should continue to use ImmiAccount or the sponsor notifications email address.

Before You Submit

Read the information on the form page first. If your question is already answered there, the Department will not respond to it. If you are unsure whether your circumstances fit one of the uses above, speak with your migration agent or lawyer before you submit.