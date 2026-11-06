Protecting Your Business In Family Law: Navigating Corporate Veils And Third-Party Interests After Separation

Can business assets and family trusts be protected during a divorce or separation?

Business assets and family trusts may be considered in a property settlement, depending on ownership, control and financial arrangements. Business owners can take proactive steps to protect their interests through Binding Financial Agreements, clear corporate governance and shareholder agreements. Seeking legal advice early can help minimise disputes and protect business continuity.

Our Family team discuss this important topic.

The Complexity of Shared Wealth

For business owners, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals, building a company takes years of sacrifice, strategic risk, and financial investment. However, when a marriage or de facto relationship breaks down, that corporate entity often becomes the centerpiece of intense legal dispute.

For decades, separating couples and their legal advisors frequently relied on traditional legal mechanisms to “pierce” corporate veils, rope in family trusts, or target third-party corporate entities to capture hidden or distributed wealth. Yet, legislative reforms and shifting judicial approaches have fundamentally altered how family law courts handle corporate structures and business assets during property settlements.

Understanding how modern family law intersects with corporate and commercial entities is crucial for protecting business continuity while ensuring a just and equitable outcome for both parties.

The Corporate Veil in Family Law

A foundational principle of corporate law is that a company possesses a separate legal identity from its directors and shareholders. Historically, family law litigants often hoped the Family Court would easily brush aside this separation, treating business assets as mere extensions of personal wealth.

However, the Family Law Courts maintain a rigorous standard. Simply owning shares in a proprietary limited company does not mean a spouse owns the underlying assets (such as commercial real estate, machinery, or company vehicles) outright.

Instead, the court looks at the effective control and financial reality of the enterprise:

Control vs. Ownership: If one party holds a controlling share and acts as the sole director, the court will evaluate whether they have the practical power to distribute dividends, sell assets, or draw a salary.

If one party holds a controlling share and acts as the sole director, the court will evaluate whether they have the practical power to distribute dividends, sell assets, or draw a salary. The “Puppet Master” Scenario: Where a party attempts to shield assets by transferring them into corporate entities or trusts just prior to or during separation, the court scrutinizes the timing and purpose of those transactions.

Trusts, Companies, and “Property” vs. “Financial Resources” One of the most complex areas of family law property settlements involves discretionary trusts and complex corporate structures. Under the Family Law Act, the court must first determine whether an interest in a company or trust constitutes actual “property” of the marriage, or whether it should be classified merely as a “financial resource.” Property: If a spouse holds a direct parcel of shares or absolute control over a corporate entity that functions alter-ego style, those assets are typically included directly on the matrimonial balance sheet.

If a spouse holds a direct parcel of shares or absolute control over a corporate entity that functions alter-ego style, those assets are typically included directly on the matrimonial balance sheet. Financial Resources: If a party is merely a potential beneficiary of a family trust, with no legal right to demand a distribution, the trust assets may not be formally added to the balance sheet. However, the court can still treat the trust as a significant financial resource, which heavily influences the ultimate percentage adjustment of the accessible asset pool.

Protecting Your Enterprise: Proactive Strategies Because modern family law property proceedings can severely disrupt business operations, proactive risk management is essential. Business owners can take several vital steps to safeguard their commercial interests long before separation ever occurs: Implement Binding Financial Agreements (BFAs)

Often referred to as pre-nuptial agreements (before marriage) or post-separation agreements, properly drafted BFAs allow parties to contract out of the jurisdiction of the Family Law Courts. For business owners, a robust BFA can explicitly wall off pre-existing corporate entities, family business shares, or inherited commercial assets, providing absolute certainty. Maintain Transparent Corporate Governance

Intermingling personal and business finances is one of the quickest ways to invite heavy judicial scrutiny. Maintaining clear loan accounts, paying market-rate salaries, documenting Director resolutions properly, and avoiding the use of company funds for private, post-separation expenses ensures that your corporate entity withstands forensic accounting review. Consider Shareholder Agreements

Incorporating protective clauses into a company’s shareholder agreement—such as restrictions on share transfers upon the breakdown of a marriage or provisions governing valuation methods—can prevent an ex-spouse from forcing an unwanted corporate buyout or liquidation.