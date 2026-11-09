Vietnam’s New Crypto Asset Framework: Practical Issues For Cross-Border Crypto Asset Service Providers

For much of the past decade, Vietnam maintained a cautious stance toward crypto assets. While ownership and trading were not expressly prohibited, crypto assets were not recognized as legal tender or a regulated asset class, creating a paradox: Vietnam ranked among the world’s most active crypto markets, yet businesses lacked a clear legal framework governing the issuance, trading, and custody of crypto assets.

That position is now changing. Driven by growing domestic participation, international regulatory developments, and a broader digital economy agenda, Vietnam has established a pilot framework and controlled sandbox mechanisms for crypto assets, signaling its intention to bring crypto asset activities within a regulated environment. (Controlled sandbox mechanisms are regulatory frameworks that permit limited testing of cryptocurrency-related products and services under defined conditions and regulatory oversight.) This is a welcome signal for foreign exchanges, custodians, brokers, tokenization platforms, and other crypto asset service providers (CASPs).

However, market access may prove more complex than the new policy direction suggests. Significant uncertainties remain regarding licensing requirements, permissible corporate structures, local presence obligations, data localization, anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, and cross-border service provision. Foreign CASPs must carefully assess both the opportunities and the compliance risks and regulatory obligations of entering Vietnam.

This article examines Vietnam’s evolving crypto asset regulatory landscape and highlights the principal challenges that foreign CASPs should consider when evaluating market entry strategies.

I. Overview of the Regulatory Landscape: From Ambiguity to Legal Recognition

A major milestone was the adoption of Law No. 71/2025/QH15 on the Digital Technology Industry (DTI Law), effective January 1, 2026, which formally recognizes digital assets as a distinct category of assets under Vietnamese legislation. The DTI Law distinguishes between digital assets broadly and the narrower category of crypto assets, i.e., digital assets utilizing cryptographic technologies for authentication, issuance, storage, and transfer (excluding securities, digital fiat currency, and other regulated financial assets).

On top of this, the government introduced Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP dated 9 September 2025 (Resolution 05), establishing a controlled regulatory framework for crypto asset issuance, trading and services. Resolution 05 is considered Vietnam’s first dedicated licensing regime for CASPs. In parallel, Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 dated 27 June 2025 on International Financial Centers (Resolution 222) creates a special framework for IFCs in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, where digital asset and fintech businesses may access experimental regulatory arrangements within the IFCs, together with various incentive programs intended to attract investment and innovation.

Additional sandbox mechanisms also exist under the DTI Law and the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI Law). However, these sandbox mechanisms focus on technological solutions rather than regulated crypto asset services. There are also local-based sandbox mechanisms established to facilitate the testing of innovative solutions in major cities, such as Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

From a market-entry perspective, foreign CASPs will find three mechanisms most directly relevant:

The crypto asset market pilot regime under Resolution 05; The IFC framework under Resolution 222; and Local-based sandbox mechanisms.

We discuss these three mechanisms in further detail below.

II. Exploring the Potential and Viable Market Entry Pathways

A. Crypto Asset Market Pilot Regime Under Resolution 05

Resolution 05 establishes a five-year pilot period (effective 9 September 2025) for crypto asset issuance, exchange organization and service provision. Under the pilot framework, four categories of crypto asset services are regulated and require licensing from the Ministry of Finance (MOF): (1) organizing a crypto asset trading market; (2) proprietary trading; (3) custody/depository services; and (4) providing an issuance platform. All crypto asset transactions must be conducted through licensed CASPs.

Licensing requirements are extensive: CASPs must be Vietnamese enterprises (limited liability or joint stock company), meet minimum charter capital of VND 10 trillion (approximately USD 400 million), satisfy IT infrastructure, personnel and professional procedure requirements, and comply with Vietnamese laws on AML, counter-terrorism financing, cybersecurity, and data protection. Issued crypto assets must be backed by real underlying assets, excluding securities and fiat currency.

For foreign CASPs, these requirements create significant structural barriers. The 49% foreign ownership cap prohibits independent market entry or majority control. Moreover, at least 65% of charter capital must come from specified Vietnamese institutions (commercial banks, securities companies, insurance companies, technology companies, fund managers), with at least 35% from two or more such institutions. The most viable entry pathway is therefore acquisition of a minority stake in, or joint venture with, a licensed Vietnamese CASP, contributing technology, custody infrastructure, or expertise as a minority stakeholder without operational control.

The pilot is also limited in quantity: no more than five licenses for the entire pilot period. Each organization may contribute capital to only one CASP, preventing diversification. For foreign CASPs, the narrow window means securing a position is both time-sensitive and highly competitive.

Under Resolution 05, eligible crypto assets may be issued, offered, and traded only through a licensed CASP, and solely among foreign investors. In addition, issuers must complete the required prospectus disclosure process before commencing the offering. All offerings, transactions, and settlements must be conducted in Vietnamese dong (VND). Foreign investors must use a dedicated VND account at an authorized bank.

Equally important is the scope of excluded activities. Resolution 05 permits only the four enumerated services. Other activities commonly offered by international CASPs, such as margin/leveraged trading, crypto derivatives (futures, options, perpetual swaps), tokenized securities, DEX operations, staking-as-a-service, and lending/borrowing protocols, are not contemplated and must be considered impermissible or unregulated. CASPs should engage with the supervisory authority, the Vietnam State Securities Commission (SSC), on a case-by-case basis, as these activities may be assessed progressively as the regulatory framework evolves.

B. IFC Framework Under Resolution 222

Alongside the crypto asset market pilot under Resolution 05, Vietnam is pursuing a broader financial innovation agenda through the establishment of International Financial Centers under Resolution 222.

Unlike Resolution 05, which creates a nationwide regulated crypto asset market, the IFC framework serves the broader objective of attracting foreign investment and facilitating testing of new financial products. The government has established IFCs in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, with Da Nang positioned to focus on digital assets, tokenization, blockchain-based financial infrastructure, and specialized trading platforms. From a market-entry perspective, the IFC may offer significant advantages: streamlined establishment procedures, flexible structuring, preferential tax policies (10% CIT for up to 30 years), and potential activities extending beyond Resolution 05’s scope.

However, the IFC framework continues to evolve. At the Vietnam RWA Summit 2026, VIFC Da Nang’s director of strategy indicated that digital asset products would generally be expected to undergo IFC sandbox testing before broader commercialization. Key operational issues remain unresolved: Working drafts from May 2026 contemplated that sandbox participants could serve customers outside the IFCs, but more recent discussions suggest regulators may require applicants to identify and justify their customer categories during testing. Until the sandbox framework and implementing guidance are finalized, the geographic scope and market access parameters remain unclear.

Foreign CASPs should view the IFC as a developing pathway rather than a guaranteed route to nationwide access. Nevertheless, for businesses seeking to establish a Vietnamese presence, engage regulators, and pilot innovative products in a controlled environment, the IFC may represent the most promising entry point, particularly for activities falling outside Resolution 05’s scope.

C. Local-Based Sandbox Mechanisms

Several local-based sandbox frameworks have been introduced in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang to support innovation under customized regulatory conditions:

Hanoi : Capital Law No. 02/2026/QH16 provides a legal basis for controlled sandboxes in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. The City People’s Council is developing implementing regulations covering approval criteria, participant protections, incentives, and priority procurement for successful projects. The framework is not yet operational.

: Capital Law No. 02/2026/QH16 provides a legal basis for controlled sandboxes in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. The City People’s Council is developing implementing regulations covering approval criteria, participant protections, incentives, and priority procurement for successful projects. The framework is not yet operational. Da Nang : Da Nang has the most developed local-based sandbox regime under Resolution No. 20/2026/NQ-HDND, which establishes selection criteria for new technological solutions in areas where existing law has not yet prescribed or permitted implementation. The city already licensed at least two crypto-related projects in 2025.

: Da Nang has the most developed local-based sandbox regime under Resolution No. 20/2026/NQ-HDND, which establishes selection criteria for new technological solutions in areas where existing law has not yet prescribed or permitted implementation. The city already licensed at least two crypto-related projects in 2025. Ho Chi Minh City: A draft Law on Urban Development is under development and expected to establish sandbox type mechanisms, but has not yet been adopted.

These mechanisms reflect Vietnam’s willingness to use sandbox environments as policy tools for promoting crypto asset innovation, though their geographic scope and nascent regulatory frameworks limit their utility for businesses seeking nationwide operations.

III. Comparison of Market Entry Pathways

Vietnam’s digital asset framework provides foreign CASPs with several complementary pathways, each serving different strategic objectives:

Resolution 05 offers the most direct route to broad commercial operations but entails the highest regulatory barriers such as stringent licensing, high amount of capital, the 49% foreign ownership cap, and limited pilot licenses.

The IFC framework may suit businesses with innovative models extending beyond Resolution 05’s scope, though operational parameters remain under development.

Local-based sandboxes offer geographically limited opportunities aligned with city-level policy objectives, with Da Nang the most advanced.

The appropriate approach will depend on: (i) the nature of the business model, (ii) the intended customer base and geographic scope, and (iii) readiness to meet compliance and governance requirements. In many cases, businesses may leverage a sandbox or the IFC to test products and engage regulators before pursuing broader opportunities as Vietnam’s regime matures.

Outlook

Vietnam’s crypto asset framework remains a work in progress. As the market develops, a broader national framework is widely expected. Vietnam’s first regulated crypto exchanges are anticipated by Q3 2026, and progress on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list compliance will further shape the cross-border operating environment.

For foreign CASPs, the key takeaway is that Vietnam’s regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly. Businesses that adopt flexible market-entry strategies and closely monitor regulatory developments will be best positioned to capitalize on opportunities as the regime matures.

Reprinted with permission from the New York State Bar Association © 2026.