Key Takeaways The GLP remains the principal international market reference point for green loan documentation in Vietnam.

Decision 21 (green taxonomy) and Decision 46 (State interest-support criteria) serve different purposes and have no express cross-recognition mechanism.

Domestic green classification primarily serves domestic regulatory and incentive purposes and does not automatically establish GLP alignment.

The draft commercial-bank interest-support decree may call for additional, transaction-specific provisions on eligibility, information and cooperation once adopted.

Key open questions: FDI eligibility, reuse of Decision 21 confirmations, the applicable project list and the final interest-support mechanics.

Green lending in Vietnam has grown steadily but remains a modest share of the market. According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), green credit accounted for 4.19% of total outstanding credit at end-2025.1 By end-June 2026, green credit outstanding had increased by 9.87% compared with end-2025 to over VND 856 trillion.2

Vietnam’s green finance framework has entered a new phase. Decision 21/2025/QD-TTg (Decision 21) introduced a national green taxonomy in August 2025. Decision 46/2026/QD-TTg (Decision 46), which took effect on 1 November 2026, sets separate criteria for identifying green and circular projects under the State’s interest-support policy. Meanwhile, the Green Loan Principles published by the Loan Market Association (LMA), the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA) and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA), most recently updated in 20253 (the GLP), remain the international market reference for green loans.

Clients increasingly ask whether green loans in Vietnam must now be documented differently. In our view, the domestic framework is an important step towards a common national standard, but for now appears to operate largely in parallel with the GLP. The GLP remains the principal market reference for documentation, while the domestic framework is most relevant to statutory classification and eligibility for State incentives. Interest-support schemes, still subject to implementing rules, may nonetheless call for transaction-specific provisions.

1. GLP: The Current Market Reference Point

The GLP rests on four core components:

Use of Proceeds – proceeds must be applied to finance or refinance eligible green projects with clear environmental benefits;

– proceeds must be applied to finance or refinance eligible green projects with clear environmental benefits; Process for Project Evaluation and Selection – the borrower must explain the environmental objectives, project selection process and management of associated environmental and social risks;

– the borrower must explain the environmental objectives, project selection process and management of associated environmental and social risks; Management of Proceeds – proceeds must be appropriately tracked; and

– proceeds must be appropriately tracked; and Reporting – the borrower must report at least annually on the allocation of proceeds and the expected and, where feasible, achieved environmental impact until full allocation (or maturity for revolving credit facilities), and provide timely updates on material developments.

Two features are relevant here.

First, GLP alignment is assessed against the four core components and agreed eligibility criteria. While external review is recommended where appropriate, borrower self-certification may be sufficient where the borrower can demonstrate adequate internal expertise. Third-party certification is therefore not mandatory in every case. GLP designation also differs from project-level certification such as EDGE (the IFC’s Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies certification) for green buildings: certification may support, but does not itself determine, a loan’s green designation.

Second, the GLP encourages, but does not require, reference to local taxonomies. Domestic confirmation is not a condition of GLP designation.4

In the transactions we see, green loan provisions form a self-contained set of clauses: eligibility criteria benchmarked to GLP categories, reporting undertakings and declassification provisions. They do not themselves require confirmation under Vietnamese green classification rules.

2. Vietnam’s Domestic Framework

2.1 Decision 21: The National Green Taxonomy

What it provides. Decision 21 (effective 22 August 2025) implements the green credit provisions of the Law on Environmental Protection 2020 (as amended) and Decree 08/2022/ND-CP (as amended) (Decree 08). A project qualifies for confirmation if it:5

has the applicable environmental impact assessment ( EIA ) approval, environmental permit or environmental registration, unless exempt; and

) approval, environmental permit or environmental registration, unless exempt; and falls within one of 45 project types across seven sectors in Appendix I and meets the technical requirements.

Sector Number of project types Examples Energy 10 Solar and wind power; environmentally friendly batteries Transport 3 Infrastructure and charging for low-emission vehicles Construction 2 Green buildings Water resources 3 Water supply, wastewater treatment Agriculture, forestry, fisheries and biodiversity 12 High-tech agriculture; agricultural by-products Manufacturing 6 Energy-efficient equipment; low-carbon components Environmental services 9 Waste treatment; recycling

How a project is confirmed. Unlike GLP designation, Decision 21 confirmation requires external assessment, either by the authority appraising the EIA or issuing the environmental permit, or by an eligible independent verifier. It is voluntary and initiated by the project owner.6

What it brings. Confirmation is a basis for seeking State incentives for green credit.7 Under Decree 08, credit institutions extending green credit may receive priority access to preferential funding from the Government and development partners, and training support.8 Decision 21 also encourages credit institutions and foreign bank branches to apply the taxonomy in their green credit policies.9 In practice, certain banks have already incorporated the national green taxonomy into their sustainable or green lending frameworks.10

Implementation in practice. Our review of publicly available information identified several projects, including industrial park, manufacturing and renewable energy projects, whose environmental assessment or permitting documentation includes requests for confirmation under Decision 21. However, we have not identified any publicly available confirmation of the outcomes of these requests.

2.2 Decision 46: Criteria for State Interest Support

What it provides. Decision 46 (issued 17 September 2026, effective 1 November 2026) governs identification of green and circular projects and application of an ESG framework for State interest support. It applies to private-sector enterprises, household businesses and individual businesses.11 Projects must be assessed by an independent evaluation organization,12 and applicants must prepare an ESG report and maintain compliance with project criteria.13

What it brings. Decision 46 establishes an eligibility framework for a concrete borrower-level incentive: 2% per annum interest support from the State budget in accordance with Resolution 198/2025/QH15.14 Qualification does not itself confer support; implementing rules remain in draft (see 2.3).

Why a second set of criteria? Decision 46’s green project categories substantially overlap with Decision 21, although technical requirements differ. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) has explained that Decision 21 addresses green credit and bonds, whereas detailed circular-project criteria and a dedicated interest-support mechanism were not yet established.15 Decision 46 thus serves a distinct purpose, with different procedures:

Decision 21 Decision 46 Purpose State incentives for green credit and bonds State interest support Who may apply Project owners Private-sector borrowers Confirmation EIA/permit authority or independent verifier Independent verifier only ESG report Not required Required Scope Green projects Green and circular projects Public list MAE to compile and update on its portal Provincial People’s Committees to publish on 30 June and 31 December

As of November 2026, we have not identified a consolidated public list of projects confirmed under Decision 21 on MAE’s portal. In preparation for Decision 46, several provincial authorities issued directives assigning local departments to disseminate the decision and publish lists of qualifying projects every six months.16

Neither Decision expressly provides for cross-recognition. Decision 21 documents may assist a Decision 46 assessment, but a Decision 21 confirmation does not itself establish eligibility for interest support.

For documentation purposes, three concepts should be kept distinct: GLP alignment is a market-based loan designation; Decision 21 confirms a project against the national green taxonomy; and Decision 46 concerns project eligibility and ESG obligations under the interest-support framework. One designation does not establish compliance with the others.

2.3 The Draft Decree on Interest Support

A draft Decree on State-budget interest support for private-sector borrowers obtaining commercial bank loans for green, circular and ESG projects (the Draft Decree) was circulated for consultation in 2025.17 The November 2025 version proposes 2% per annum interest support on outstanding principal for qualifying VND loans that (i) are signed and disbursed on or after the decree’s effective date and (ii) finance projects included in the list of green and circular projects applying the ESG framework published by MAE, with eligible disbursements until 31 December 2030. The subsidy would be paid by provincial People’s Committees directly to borrowers.18 No support would be paid on interest falling due while any principal or interest is overdue, though it would resume once arrears are cleared. Support would end if the repayment term is restructured (save where debt classification may lawfully be retained) or the project is delisted for failing the criteria.19

In June 2026, an SBV representative indicated that the draft would require further revision once the decision on project criteria (now Decision 46) was issued.20

The commercial-bank interest-support decree remained under consultation in October 2026, as evidenced by Dong Thap Official Dispatch No. 13242/VPUBND-KT dated 12 October 2026.21 As the text circulated for consultation in 2026 has not been verified, the loan conditions described above reflect the November 2025 draft and may be subject to change.

Open questions for the final decree:

Eligibility of FDI enterprises. The September 2025 version of the Draft Decree excluded foreign-invested enterprises from its scope, but the November 2025 version removed that exclusion. Even so, Decision 46 applies only to enterprises in the “private economic sector as provided by law”. Circular 07/2025/TT-BKHDT distinguishes private and foreign-invested economic sectors for statistical purposes. That distinction may support a restrictive reading, but is not dispositive for this interest-support scheme. The final decree should therefore expressly clarify whether foreign-invested enterprises qualify.

The September 2025 version of the Draft Decree excluded foreign-invested enterprises from its scope, but the November 2025 version removed that exclusion. Even so, Decision 46 applies only to enterprises in the “private economic sector as provided by law”. Circular 07/2025/TT-BKHDT distinguishes private and foreign-invested economic sectors for statistical purposes. That distinction may support a restrictive reading, but is not dispositive for this interest-support scheme. The final decree should therefore expressly clarify whether foreign-invested enterprises qualify. Reuse of Decision 21 confirmations. Decision 46 does not say whether confirmations already issued under Decision 21 can be relied on. Recognising earlier confirmations would avoid duplicate assessments and reduce costs and delays.

Decision 46 does not say whether confirmations already issued under Decision 21 can be relied on. Recognising earlier confirmations would avoid duplicate assessments and reduce costs and delays. Publication mechanism. The Draft Decree refers to a list published by MAE, whereas Decision 46 assigns publication to provincial People’s Committees; both follow a six-monthly cycle (30 June and 31 December). The final decree should clarify which list governs.

3. What This Means for Green Loan Documentation

At present, the domestic framework does not generally displace the GLP approach to documenting green loans, for two reasons.

First, the two frameworks run on separate tracks. Just as the GLP does not require domestic confirmation, neither Decision 21 nor Decision 46 expressly makes domestic confirmation a condition for a loan to be designated as green. That proposition concerns GLP designation and should not be confused with eligibility for domestic incentives, which must be considered separately.

Second, many benefits of domestic classification arise outside the loan agreement. Priority access to preferential funding under Decree 08 accrues to the lender at institutional level rather than under individual loans. Lenders may also apply the taxonomy in screening and classifying their portfolios, which is a matter of internal policy rather than contractual terms.

Interest support may prove an exception. Although the subsidy would bypass the lender, entitlement would turn on the loan’s performance (see 2.3). The lender would also be required to report certain breaches to the authorities under the November 2025 draft; one option also contemplated a signed statement of loan details supporting each claim.22 Depending on the final form of the decree, parties may wish to consider whether the credit agreement should address the provision of loan information to the authorities, the consequences of overdue payments and the disclosure of the agreement for the purposes of a support claim. Lenders, for their part, may seek to limit their responsibility for the outcome of any support claim. A contractual grace period may not prevent statutory suspension of support where an amount is overdue under the applicable rules.

Environmental risk management is a separate matter. Under Circular 17/2022/TT-NHNN (as amended), credit institutions assess environmental risks associated with investment projects when extending credit. Article 4.4 requires the lender and borrower to agree additional mitigation measures in the facility agreement where the assessment identifies environmental risks. These provisions already appear in domestic facilities, but they apply to projects subject to environmental risk assessment generally rather than to green loans specifically.

For facility agreements, the GLP model provisions are intended as a starting point and should be tailored to the specific transaction.23 The parties should distinguish GLP designation from conditions for obtaining domestic incentives. The following points may be relevant depending on the applicable scheme and the terms of the facility:

Provision Suggested approach Use of proceeds and eligibility Retain GLP use-of-proceeds requirements. For GLP purposes, where specific green projects are not identified at signing, specify eligible green project categories and agreed eligibility criteria, with all drawings to be allocated to qualifying green projects.24 Separately, refer to Decision 21 or Decision 46 criteria only where domestic eligibility is intended. Conditions precedent Where State support is sought, consider evidence of applicable project confirmation and ESG reporting, subject to the final rules. Ongoing undertakings Consider maintenance of project eligibility and timely notices of disqualification, including those required under Decision 46. Reporting and information Maintain GLP allocation/impact reporting; specify any additional information-sharing and disclosure needed for a subsidy claim. Loss of green designation Distinguish loss of GLP status or State eligibility from an Event of Default. The consequences should be agreed expressly. Interest-support mechanics Allocate responsibility for filings, lender cooperation, subsidy suspension and any recovery. A contractual grace period may not cure statutory ineligibility.

Footnotes