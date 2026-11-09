Trademark Registration In Uzbekistan: Stages, Timeframes, And Required Documents

Trademark registration turns a name, logo, or other brand designation into a legally protected asset. For a business, this has practical significance: a registered trademark can be used to protect against similar designations used by competitors, enter into licensing arrangements, transfer rights, and include the mark in the company’s overall portfolio of intangible assets.

In Uzbekistan, matters related to trademarks are regulated by the Law “On Trademarks, Service Marks and Appellations of Origin of Goods.” State registration is carried out by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan. An application can also be submitted through the Single Portal of Interactive Public Services.

For a company, trademark registration is one of the basic forms of legal protection of intellectual property. However, the result depends not only on correctly completing the application. Before filing, it is important to check the selected designation, determine the list of goods and services, and assess possible grounds for refusal.

What Can Be Registered as a Trademark

A trademark is used to distinguish the goods and services of one person or company from similar goods and services of others. The law provides legal protection for registered designations and establishes restrictions on which designations may qualify for registration. In practice, trademarks may include, among other things, word marks, figurative marks, or combined designations, provided that they comply with the established requirements.

At the same time, not every commercial name automatically becomes a trademark. For example, a designation may face obstacles if it is identical or confusingly similar to an earlier registered or pending trademark in relation to similar goods. The law expressly provides such grounds for refusal. That is why formalizing rights to intellectual property objects in Tashkent is reasonably started with a preliminary search of the designation.

First Stage: Preliminary Search

Before filing an application, it is advisable to check national and, where appropriate, international trademark databases. The purpose of such analysis is not to provide a one hundred percent guarantee of registration, but to identify the most obvious risks in advance:

identical trademarks;

phonetically similar names;

visually similar logos;

trademarks in related classes;

designations filed earlier by other applicants;

other objects that may prevent registration.

The more valuable a brand becomes, the more expensive a forced rebranding may be after a refusal. Therefore, a professional intellectual property consultation in Tashkent before a product launch is often more effective than resolving a conflict afterward.

Second Stage: Determining the Goods and Services

A trademark is not registered abstractly “for a name,” but in relation to specific goods and services. It is the list of goods and services that determines the future scope of protection. A list that is too narrow may restrict business development, while an unjustifiably broad list may increase costs and complicate the protection strategy. When preparing the list, the following should be taken into account:

the current product range;

the company’s services;

expansion plans;

franchising activities;

new product lines;

possible entry into foreign markets.

If a company is considering international expansion in the future, the national list becomes particularly important because it may serve as the basis for a future application under the Madrid System.

What Documents and Information Are Required

The official public services portal states that trademark registration is available to both individuals and legal entities and is carried out by the Ministry of Justice. The procedure is based on the Law on Trademarks and the rules governing the preparation, filing, and examination of an application. The exact composition of the application depends on the designation and the applicant, but preparation usually requires:

information about the applicant;

an image or representation of the proposed trademark;

a list of goods and services;

indication of the relevant classes;

necessary explanations regarding the designation;

information about the representative, if one is involved;

other documents in cases provided for by legislation.

The required patent fee must also be paid. The amount of the state fee is determined by legislation and depends on the parameters of the application. The official portal does not provide one universal price because the fee is calculated according to the applicable rules.

How the Application Is Filed

The Single Portal of Interactive Public Services provides a state service for trademark registration. The general procedure includes submitting an application, paying the patent fee, and examination of the materials by the Ministry of Justice. After the application is received, the Ministry sends a notification containing the application number and filing date.

The filing date is important because the priority of the application and, subsequently, the term of validity of the certificate are connected with it. For businesses, intellectual property registration through a digital government service simplifies the technical filing process, but it does not eliminate legal issues related to whether the designation is eligible for protection.

Formal Examination

After filing, the application undergoes state examination. It consists of a formal examination and an examination of the claimed designation. The formal examination is conducted within 30 days from the filing date. At this stage, the content of the application, the availability of the required materials, and their compliance with the established requirements are checked. Following the examination, the applicant is informed whether the application has been accepted for further consideration or refused.

If the authority requires additional materials during the examination, it may send a corresponding request. The law provides a three-month period for submitting a response from the date the request is sent. At the applicant’s request, this period may be extended, but by no more than six months.

Examination of the Designation and Registration Timeframes

After the application has been accepted, the designation itself is examined. Under the current version of the law, this examination is conducted within seven months, but not earlier than six months from the filing date. Where an information search regarding protectability is conducted under the relevant agreement, the examination may be completed within one month from the date the application is accepted for consideration.

It is at this stage that the authority assesses whether the claimed trademark can receive legal protection. Therefore, promises to register a trademark “within a few days” do not correspond to the standard state examination procedure. The electronic application itself can be submitted quickly, but examination takes significantly longer.

What Happens After a Positive Decision

After successful completion of the examination, the necessary actions are taken to register the trademark in the state register and issue a certificate. The certificate confirms the fact of registration, the priority of the trademark, and the owner’s exclusive right in relation to the specified goods.

The certificate is valid for 10 years from the filing date. It may subsequently be renewed for additional ten-year periods each time. This means that protection of intellectual property objects does not end once the certificate has been issued. The rights holder must monitor renewal deadlines and the actual use of the trademark.

What a Registered Trademark Gives Its Owner

sending claims to infringers;

protecting the brand on marketplaces;

combating counterfeit goods;

licensing;

transferring exclusive rights;

judicial protection;

developing a franchise;

international registration.

If an infringement of intellectual property rights occurs, a registered trademark significantly strengthens the rights holder’s legal position.

Why Registration Should Not Be Delayed

Companies sometimes begin registering a trademark only after several years of active business. The risk of this approach is that during this time a similar designation may be filed by another party. It is especially important to file an application before:

launching a major advertising campaign;

entering marketplaces;

launching a franchise;

engaging distributors;

exporting products;

carrying out a large-scale rebranding.

As a result, the cost of preliminary intellectual property protection is usually significantly lower than the cost of a subsequent dispute or changing the brand.

When It Is Worth Contacting a Specialist

Independent filing is possible, but the complexity of the project depends on the designation itself, the number of classes, the business structure, and any similar trademarks identified during the search. An intellectual property lawyer in Tashkent can conduct a preliminary search, assess the grounds for registration, prepare the list of goods and services, support correspondence with the authority, and respond to examination requests.

Legalmax specialists support trademark registration and the subsequent protection of rights to intellectual property objects in Tashkent, and also help develop an international brand protection strategy. For businesses, this approach makes it possible to treat a trademark not as a separate certificate, but as a commercial asset that must be properly formalized, used, and protected.

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