International Trademark Registration From Uzbekistan: Step-by-Step Procedure

When a business enters foreign markets, it requires not only marketing and commercial preparation. If a company plans to sell goods, provide services, develop a franchise, or work through foreign partners, it is advisable to determine in advance how the brand will be protected outside Uzbekistan. A national trademark registration is valid within the relevant jurisdiction and does not automatically provide protection in all other countries.

One of the main tools for international expansion is the Madrid System administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization. It allows an applicant to file a single international application and request protection for a trademark in several member countries at once. According to WIPO, protection can currently be sought through the Madrid System in more than 130 countries. At the same time, the final decision on whether protection is granted is made by the office of each designated country in accordance with its national legislation.

For companies from Uzbekistan, this mechanism is particularly convenient when a brand is developing in several markets at once. However, international registration does not mean that a trademark is automatically recognized in all selected countries. Before filing, it is important to assess the risks, check the designation, and correctly determine the territories in which protection will be needed.

What International Trademark Registration Means

The Madrid System allows a trademark owner to manage international registration through a centralized mechanism. Instead of preparing separate applications for each national office, the applicant prepares one international application, selects the countries of interest, and pays the required fees.

To use the system, the applicant must have a connection with one of the member countries of the Madrid System, for example through nationality, residence, or a commercial establishment. In addition, there must be a so-called basic application or basic trademark registration with the office of origin.

For an Uzbek business, this means that the international procedure is built on the basis of national protection of the mark in Uzbekistan. That is why intellectual property registration within the country becomes an important first stage in the further international development of the brand.

The international application is filed through the office of origin. That office checks whether the information in the international application corresponds to the information in the basic application or registration, including the designation, the owner, and the list of goods and services. Once the application is certified, the materials are forwarded to the International Bureau of WIPO.

Where to Start with International Registration

The first stage should focus not on completing the application form, but on analyzing the strategy. International registration makes sense only when the applicant clearly understands in advance in which countries protection is genuinely required.

It is not always necessary to designate the maximum number of countries “for the future.” Each additional territory affects the cost, and individual fees may apply in certain countries. WIPO recommends calculating fees based on the specific countries selected, the number of classes, and the characteristics of the mark.

Before filing, it is generally advisable to:

identify the markets where business is already being conducted or is planned;

check the mark in the selected jurisdictions;

compare the list of goods and services with the actual business model;

verify the owner’s details and the basic application;

assess possible absolute and relative grounds for refusal;

calculate the estimated international fees.

At this stage, a consultation on intellectual property can be particularly useful. A specialist assesses not only the formal possibility of filing but also the risks associated with the future use of the brand.

How International Trademark Registration from Uzbekistan Works

The procedure can be divided into several consecutive stages.

1. Preparing or Having a Basic Application

To apply through the Madrid System, the applicant must have a national application or registration with the office of the country of origin. The basic application defines the foundation of the international registration: the international list of goods and services cannot be broader than the one covered by the basic mark.

In practice, even at this stage it is important to consider the future use of intellectual property. If the list of goods in the national application was drafted too narrowly, this may limit later international expansion.

2. Selecting Countries

The applicant specifies the countries or territories in which protection is sought. It is advisable to choose not only countries where sales are already taking place, but also markets where supply, franchising, local partnerships, licensing, or manufacturing are planned.

The Madrid System also allows the geographical scope to be expanded later: once the international registration has been obtained, additional territories can be added through a subsequent designation.

3. Preparing the International Application

The international application contains information about the owner, the basic mark, the designation itself, the classes and list of goods or services, as well as the selected countries.

An application under the Madrid System is filed in one of the permitted languages of the system — English, French, or Spanish — subject to the rules of the office of origin.

4. Review by the Office of Origin

The international application is not submitted by the applicant directly to WIPO in the same way as an ordinary national application. It is certified by the office of origin, which checks whether the key information corresponds to the data in the basic application or registration.

After that, the materials are forwarded to the International Bureau.

5. Formal Examination by WIPO

WIPO reviews the application for compliance with the requirements of the Madrid System. If the formal requirements are met, the mark is recorded in the International Register, published, and the information is sent to the offices of the designated countries.

It is important to understand that international registration at this stage does not yet guarantee protection in each country.

6. National Examination in the Designated Countries

Each national office then examines the mark under its own legislation. It may grant protection, issue a provisional refusal, or request additional explanations.

This stage clearly demonstrates the role of international intellectual property law: the international system simplifies filing and administration, but the substantive conditions for granting protection are still determined by the law of each jurisdiction.

If a refusal is issued, assistance from a local representative in the relevant country may be required.

How Long International Registration Remains Valid

An international registration under the Madrid System is valid for 10 years and may be renewed for additional consecutive ten-year periods. Renewal and a number of other changes can be managed centrally through WIPO.

The system also allows changes to the owner’s details, expansion of the geographical scope, renewal of the registration, and other actions related to the international portfolio.

At the same time, during the first five years, the international registration depends on the basic mark. If the basic application or registration ceases to have effect in whole or in part during this period, this may also affect the international registration to the corresponding extent.

Why a Trademark Search Is Important Before International Filing

One of the common mistakes is to treat the Madrid System as a way to “register a brand worldwide with one application.” Technically, filing is centralized, but protection remains territorial.

For example, a similar trademark may already exist in a selected country, or the designation may fail to meet local requirements. That is why professional intellectual property support includes a preliminary search and a risk assessment in key jurisdictions.

For a business, this helps to:

reduce the likelihood of refusal;

adjust the list of goods in advance;

identify priority markets;

avoid unnecessary costs for territories that are not needed;

prepare for possible correspondence with national offices.

If international registration is part of a major export strategy, an intellectual property lawyer may also review agreements with distributors and partners to ensure that trademark rights do not conflict with the commercial model.

How Legalmax Can Support International Registration

Managing an international trademark portfolio requires coordination between national and international procedures. Legalmax specialists can support the project from checking the designation and preparing the basic application to preparing the international application and handling issues that arise during the process.

For companies developing their activities from Tashkent, legal support for intellectual property in Tashkent is particularly useful when national registration, international protection, and the further use of the brand need to be combined into a single strategy.

A properly structured procedure makes it possible not merely to obtain a registration number, but to build a system of legal protection in the countries where the brand has genuine commercial value.

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