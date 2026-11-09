How To Identify Counterfeit Products On Marketplaces And Protect Brand Rights

Marketplaces allow brands to expand sales quickly, but at the same time they make it easier for dishonest sellers to enter the market. A counterfeit product may appear in a new product listing, be sold under a well-known designation, or be disguised as a “replica,” “analogue,” or product with a slightly altered logo. For the rights holder, this means not only losing part of the sales volume, but also creating reputational risks: buyers often associate the poor quality of counterfeit goods with the original brand itself.

That is why protection of intellectual property rights on the internet should include regular monitoring of online marketplaces. The earlier a suspicious product is discovered, the easier it is to preserve evidence, identify the seller, and choose the appropriate response.

In Uzbekistan, the law directly treats the unauthorized manufacture, use, import, offering for sale, sale, and other introduction into circulation of goods bearing another party’s trademark or a confusingly similar designation as an infringement of exclusive rights. Goods, labels, and packaging bearing an unlawfully used trademark are considered counterfeit.

What Is Considered a Counterfeit Product on a Marketplace

Not every product offered by an unknown seller is counterfeit. The rights holder must distinguish unlawful use of a trademark from the sale of genuine products that were lawfully introduced into circulation by the trademark owner or with the owner’s consent. Uzbek law provides that the use of a trademark in relation to goods that have already been lawfully introduced into civil circulation by the owner or with the owner’s consent is not, by itself, considered an infringement of exclusive rights.

Therefore, the following signs may raise suspicion:

the price is significantly lower than the usual market price;

the logo or packaging differs from the original;

the seller uses terms such as “copy,” “replica,” or “AAA”;

there is no information about the origin of the goods;

the photographs show signs of counterfeiting;

the product has a different composition or configuration;

the listing uses the brand name and visual elements without a clear legal basis;

one seller offers a large number of supposedly branded products of questionable origin.

Identifying such listings is part of a systematic approach to intellectual property protection, rather than a one-time measure taken only after serious damage has occurred.

How to Monitor Marketplaces

The most effective approach is regular monitoring across several directions. It is useful to check not only the exact trademark name, but also spelling variations, transliterations, abbreviations, visually similar designations, and common misspellings. In practice, monitoring may be organized around the following groups:

The exact brand name. The brand name combined with words such as “copy,” “replica,” or “analogue.” Key product models and product lines. Branded images. Names of major distributors. Distorted versions of the trademark. Product categories in which counterfeits appear most often.

If the product range is large, intellectual property management in Tashkent or throughout the country should be organized as an ongoing process: monitoring results are recorded, suspicious listings are categorized by risk level, and evidence is promptly collected in the most serious cases.

What to Do When a Suspicious Listing Is Found

One of the most common mistakes made by rights holders is contacting the seller immediately with a demand to remove the product. If the listing disappears afterward, part of the evidence may be lost. Before making contact, it is advisable to document:

the listing URL;

the seller’s name;

the product image;

the trademark being used;

the description and characteristics;

the price;

reviews and sales data, if available;

the date the infringement was discovered;

information about the store or seller.

Depending on the scale of the infringement, a test purchase may also be necessary. This makes it possible to examine the product itself, its packaging, labeling, accompanying documents, and other indications of origin. Such documentation becomes especially important if intellectual property disputes arise later or court proceedings become necessary.

How Brand Protection Works on Uzum Market

Uzum Market expressly prohibits the sale of counterfeit goods, including “replicas” and “copies” that may infringe copyright, trademark rights, and other exclusive rights. The platform’s rules separately prohibit goods in which a registered trademark is used without the rights holder’s authorization or where an altered logo confusingly similar to the original mark is used.

For branded goods, Uzum also provides for confirmation of the right to use the trademark. If a rights holder declares that third-party sellers are not authorized to use the brand, the marketplace may require the seller to provide documents confirming lawful use of the designation and may block the product if such documents are not provided. The platform also has a brand authorization mechanism. To add a proprietary brand to the relevant list, the rights holder provides a trademark registration certificate issued in Uzbekistan.

A separate Original badge is also available: to obtain it, the seller must confirm the authenticity of the product with appropriate documents. For the rights holder itself, one of the accepted forms of confirmation is a trademark certificate registered in the Republic of Uzbekistan. This clearly shows why intellectual property registration should take place before active anti-counterfeit enforcement begins: the certificate makes it easier to confirm the status of the rights holder and interact with the marketplace.

What Documents the Rights Holder Should Prepare

For an effective complaint to a marketplace, it is advisable to have a set of documents that confirms the rights and makes it possible to identify the infringement accurately. Such a package may include:

the trademark certificate;

an extract or other registration information;

documents confirming the representative’s authority;

license agreements, if the complaint is filed by a licensee;

photographs of the genuine product;

information about official packaging;

documents relating to a test purchase;

comparative materials showing the original and the counterfeit product.

In certain situations, the marketplace may establish its own requirements regarding the form of the complaint and the evidence to be submitted. For example, Uzum’s rules separately describe the procedure for reviewing complaints concerning unauthorized use of photo and video content and specify the types of supporting evidence the platform may request.

What Can Be Demanded from the Infringer

Removing a listing from a marketplace solves only one problem: it stops a specific online sale. If a major supplier, warehouse, or systematic counterfeit seller has been identified, a broader set of measures may be required.

Current Uzbek legislation provides for the possibility of claiming compensation for losses caused by the infringement. Instead of damages, the trademark owner may claim statutory compensation within the range established by law, from 20 to 1,000 base calculation units; the specific amount depends on the circumstances of the infringement and may be determined by agreement between the parties or by the court.

At the same time, the appropriate response depends on the available evidence and the nature of the infringement. Possible measures include pre-trial claims, negotiations, complaints to the marketplace, applications to public authorities, or judicial protection of intellectual property rights. The Plenum of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan has also provided specific guidance on the consideration of intellectual property disputes, including claims by rights holders to stop infringements and recover losses.

Why Blocking a Single Listing Is Not Enough

If counterfeit goods involving the same brand appear regularly, working only through individual complaints turns into an endless response to infringements that have already occurred. A more effective model includes:

registration of key trademarks;

regular monitoring of marketplaces;

monitoring of new sellers;

documenting repeat infringers;

cooperation with distributors;

monitoring internet advertising and social media;

customs measures where there is a risk of counterfeit imports;

pre-trial and judicial action in serious cases.

This is how comprehensive intellectual property protection in Uzbekistan is built. For major brands, protection of intellectual property rights on the internet is especially useful because it covers not only marketplaces, but also websites, social media, advertising, and other online channels.

When to Involve a Lawyer

An intellectual property protection lawyer is useful when it is necessary to determine whether the identified product actually infringes rights, properly preserve evidence, and define the scope of further action. This is particularly important if the seller disputes the infringement, presents documents relating to the product, or if litigation is being considered.

Legalmax specialists can support monitoring, interaction with marketplaces, pre-trial enforcement procedures, and representation in intellectual property disputes in Tashkent. This approach makes it possible to move beyond the removal of a single listing and consistently protect the brand against repeated infringement.

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