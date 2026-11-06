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PODCAST · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Special: 10 Questions For Assessing Where You Stand On Agentic AI Security (Podcast)

Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown
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As companies deploy AI agents with increasing autonomy to perform consequential actions like writing code and moving money, how can in-house lawyers ensure appropriate security controls are in place? This episode provides ten essential questions legal teams should ask to assess their organization's agentic AI security posture and guide risk management efforts during this critical phase of AI adoption.

United StatesTechnology
Veronica Glick
Veronica Glick
Stephen Lilley
Stephen Lilley
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In this episode of AI Security and the Law, hosts Stephen Lilley and Veronica Glick wrap up Cybersecurity Awareness Month with practical advice on agentic AI security. As companies allow agents to take increasingly consequential actions in their environments—from writing code to moving money—and agentic security incidents are front page news, the hosts offer ten questions in-house lawyers can ask their internal teams to see where the company stands on agentic security and to push it in the right direction. While companies are at different points on the journey of agentic adoption, the questions are intended to provide a starting point for lawyers as they work to ensure that security risks are managed appropriately.

Episode Show Notes

2:18 Are high-risk agentic implementations subject to meaningful scrutiny and testing?
3:03 Have business leaders and engineering teams received training on risk mitigation?
4:22 Does the security team believe that appropriate security controls have been implemented?
5:27 Are the activities of AI agents logged and subject to alerting?
6:16 If the company needed to shut down or mitigate the actions of AI agents, would it be able to do so?
8:05 If an agentic incident occurred tomorrow, would it be possible to quickly assemble the right group of stakeholders, each of whom understands their role and responsibilities?
10:50 Is it broadly understood who has responsibility for critical containment decisions?
11:50 Do we have a documented plan for how to respond to an agentic incident, whether as part of the cyber incident response plan or in another document?
15:20 Have we practiced responding to likely scenarios, either through a formal tabletop exercise or more informal scenario-based sessions?
16:08 Do our contracts mitigate risk to the extent reasonably possible given market realities?

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

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