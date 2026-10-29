Thinking of adopting a new slogan: “Troutman Amin, LLP the safer alternative to #biglaw.”

This comes after a rash of recent data breaches at #biglaw firms.

Big Law just cannot keep client data safe.

Law360 recently did a story on Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP being sued in a proposed class action in California federal court on Wednesday over a cyberattack it had in August, in which she says at least 1,000 people’s SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS WERE STOLEN!!! FROM A LAW FIRM!

Just a week before it had run a story on Buchalter PC suffering a data breach in August that exposed personal information belonging to patients at Los Angeles-area hospital Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Arrowhead apparently had to send letters to patients that ITS LAW FIRM HAD LOST THEIR DATA.

Can you imagine that?

This is just nuts.

So I decided to ask Google Ai and here is what it came back with:

Notable #BigLaw Firm Data Breaches in 2026