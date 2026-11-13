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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Alabama Banking Department Letter Previews AI Framework For 2027 Examinations

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On November 4, 2026, the Alabama State Banking Department issued a letter to chief executive officers of Alabama state-chartered banks and trust companies describing how it plans...

United StatesTechnology
A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Tyler Emory
Tyler Emory
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On November 4, 2026, the Alabama State Banking Department issued a letter to chief executive officers of Alabama state-chartered banks and trust companies describing how it plans to incorporate the Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ (CSBS) AI Supervisory Framework into scheduled examinations beginning in 2027. The CSBS framework is intended to help examiners and regulated institutions assess AI use through a risk-based approach.

The Department’s letter explains that the framework does not create new reporting obligations or supervisory requirements and is not a mandatory checklist. Its application will depend on each institution’s size, complexity, risk profile, and extent of AI use. The framework includes an examiner guide and work program, supplements addressing nonbank AI risks, and an optional worksheet for assessing individual AI use cases.

Beginning in 2027, Alabama state-chartered banks and trust companies should expect examiners to ask about their AI practices. The letter states that examination scope may expand based on an institution’s size, complexity, risk profile, and AI adoption. Specifically, the framework:

  • Supports examination scoping. The Core Examiner Guide includes questions to identify an institution’s AI use, a document request list, examination procedures, and routing directions.
  • Addresses AI-related risks. The materials include nonbank supplements covering third-party and vendor risks, model risk, and consumer protection, as well as an optional tool for assessing individual AI use cases.
  • Encourages governance review. The department recommends that institutions assess their AI governance practices, policies, and inventories against the framework’s scoping areas and prepare to discuss AI use during examinations.

Putting It Into Practice: Alabama’s letter signals how the CSBS framework may be used in state bank examinations. Although the framework does not establish new requirements, banks and trust companies should review how they identify and oversee AI use, including AI embedded in vendor-provided products and services. Institutions should also be prepared to explain their governance practices and provide relevant documentation during examinations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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