ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026
The OBBBA International Tax Provisions
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale was formed in 1964 by Mortimer M Caplin, who served as Commissioner of the...View firm profile
H. David Rosenbloom co-authored an article examining the international tax provisions of the OBBBA legislation, providing a comprehensive nutshell explanation of these complex regulatory measures. The piece offers detailed analysis of how these provisions impact cross-border taxation and international tax planning strategies.
H. David Rosenbloom co-authored the article "The OBBBA International Tax Provisions, A Nutshell Explanation” for the Diritto tributario internazionale e dell'UE, August 2026 Issue. To view the article in its entirety, please click here.
This article is designed to give general information on the developments covered, not to serve as legal advice related to specific situations or as a legal opinion. Counsel should be consulted for legal advice.