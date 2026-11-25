Key Takeaways:

Now that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released the updated limits, plan sponsors should:

Ensure that payroll and human resources information systems (HRIS) will be updated to reflect the adjusted 2027 limits effective as of the first paycheck in January.

Consider whether any changes are needed to participant communications, including enrollment guides and intranet pages. If materials for 2027 that did not include the 2027 limits have already been sent, consider sending an email or another short communication to employees to draw attention to the updated limits.

Review plan documents to determine whether any amendments are needed to update references to prior limits.

Cost-of-living adjusted retirement plan limits for 2027 are summarized in the tables below. The changes are effective January 1, 2027, and set forth in IRS Notice 2026-66.

Qualified Defined Contribution Plans

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans, and 403(b) Tax-Sheltered Annuity Plans

2026 2027 Elective Deferrals

401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $24,500 $25,500 Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 50+)

401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $8,000 $8,500 “Super” Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 60–63)

401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $11,250 $11,750 Mandatory Roth Catch‑Up FICA Wage Threshold

401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $150,000 $155,000 Highly Compensated Employee (HCE) Threshold

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $160,000 $170,000 Key Employee Threshold (Top‑Heavy Plans)

Profit Sharing Plans and 401(k) Plans $235,000 $245,000 Annual Compensation Limit

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $360,000 $375,000 Annual Additions Limit

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $72,000 $75,000 Pension-Linked Emergency Savings Account Contributions

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $2,600 $2,700 Domestic Abuse Distributions

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $10,500 $10,900 Long-Term Care Distributions

Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans $2,600 $2,700

Qualified Defined Benefit Plans

2026 2027 Annual Benefit Limit $290,000 $300,000 Key Employee Threshold (Top‑Heavy Plans) $235,000 $245,000

Section 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plans

Tax-Exempt 457(b) Plans and Governmental 457(b) Plans

2026 2027 Annual Contributions Tax-Exempt 457(b) Plans and Governmental 457(b) Plans $24,500 $25,500 Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 50+)

Governmental 457(b) Plans $8,000 $8,500 “Super” Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 60–63)

Governmental 457(b) Plans $11,250 $11,750 Mandatory Roth Catch‑Up FICA Wage Threshold

Governmental 457(b) Plans $150,000 $155,000 Pension-Linked Emergency Savings Account Contributions

Governmental 457(b) Plans $2,600 $2,700 Domestic Abuse Distributions

Governmental 457(b) Plans $10,500 $10,900 Long-Term Care Distributions

Governmental 457(b) Plans $2,600 $2,700

SIMPLE Plans

SIMPLE 401(k) Plans and SIMPLE IRAs

2026 2027 Elective Deferrals $17,000 $17,500 Catch-Up Contributions (Age 50+) $4,000 $4,000 “Super” Catch-Up Contributions (Age 60–63) $5,250 $5,250

IRAs