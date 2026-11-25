ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
On The Up And Up: 2027 Cost-of-Living Adjustments For Retirement Plans
The IRS has announced cost-of-living adjustments to retirement plan contribution limits for 2027, affecting 401(k)s, IRAs, 457(b) plans, and other qualified retirement accounts. These updated thresholds will take effect January 1, 2027, requiring plan sponsors to update their systems and communications accordingly.
Key Takeaways:
Now that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released the updated limits, plan sponsors should:
- Ensure that payroll and human resources information systems (HRIS) will be updated to reflect the adjusted 2027 limits effective as of the first paycheck in January.
- Consider whether any changes are needed to participant communications, including enrollment guides and intranet pages. If materials for 2027 that did not include the 2027 limits have already been sent, consider sending an email or another short communication to employees to draw attention to the updated limits.
- Review plan documents to determine whether any amendments are needed to update references to prior limits.
Cost-of-living adjusted retirement plan limits for 2027 are summarized in the tables below. The changes are effective January 1, 2027, and set forth in IRS Notice 2026-66.
Qualified Defined Contribution Plans
Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans, and 403(b) Tax-Sheltered Annuity Plans
|2026
|2027
|Elective Deferrals
401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$24,500
|$25,500
|Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 50+)
401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$8,000
|$8,500
|“Super” Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 60–63)
401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$11,250
|$11,750
|Mandatory Roth Catch‑Up FICA Wage Threshold
401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$150,000
|$155,000
|Highly Compensated Employee (HCE) Threshold
Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$160,000
|$170,000
|Key Employee Threshold (Top‑Heavy Plans)
Profit Sharing Plans and 401(k) Plans
|$235,000
|$245,000
|Annual Compensation Limit
Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$360,000
|$375,000
|Annual Additions Limit
Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$72,000
|$75,000
|Pension-Linked Emergency Savings Account Contributions
Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$2,600
|$2,700
|Domestic Abuse Distributions
Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$10,500
|$10,900
|Long-Term Care Distributions
Profit Sharing Plans, 401(k) Plans and 403(b) Plans
|$2,600
|$2,700
Qualified Defined Benefit Plans
|2026
|2027
|Annual Benefit Limit
|$290,000
|$300,000
|Key Employee Threshold (Top‑Heavy Plans)
|$235,000
|$245,000
Section 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plans
Tax-Exempt 457(b) Plans and Governmental 457(b) Plans
|2026
|2027
|Annual Contributions Tax-Exempt 457(b) Plans and Governmental 457(b) Plans
|$24,500
|$25,500
|Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 50+)
Governmental 457(b) Plans
|$8,000
|$8,500
|“Super” Catch‑Up Contributions (Age 60–63)
Governmental 457(b) Plans
|$11,250
|$11,750
|Mandatory Roth Catch‑Up FICA Wage Threshold
Governmental 457(b) Plans
|$150,000
|$155,000
|Pension-Linked Emergency Savings Account Contributions
Governmental 457(b) Plans
|$2,600
|$2,700
|Domestic Abuse Distributions
Governmental 457(b) Plans
|$10,500
|$10,900
|Long-Term Care Distributions
Governmental 457(b) Plans
|$2,600
|$2,700
SIMPLE Plans
SIMPLE 401(k) Plans and SIMPLE IRAs
|2026
|2027
|Elective Deferrals
|$17,000
|$17,500
|Catch-Up Contributions (Age 50+)
|$4,000
|$4,000
|“Super” Catch-Up Contributions (Age 60–63)
|$5,250
|$5,250
IRAs
|2026
|2027
|Contributions
|$7,500
|$7,500
|Catch-Up Contributions (Age 50+)
|$1,100
|$1,100
|“Super” Catch-Up Contributions (Age 60–63)
|$5,250
|$5,250
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.