In a significant development for owners of high-end New York City residential property, on November 4, 2026, the Appellate Division, Second Department ruled in Matter of O’Brien v. City of New York1 that homeowners challenging the rollout of the City’s pied-à-terre surcharge lacked standing, reversing a September ruling by a Staten Island judge. The decision removes an immediate obstacle to the City’s implementation of the surcharge, which officials plan to include on property tax bills due January 1, 2027.

Background: The surcharge, approved by state lawmakers in May, applies to certain New York City residential properties that are not used as a primary residence, including one- to three-family homes with market values of $5 million or more and condominium and cooperative units with market values of at least $1 million. For the 2026-27 and 2027-28 tax years, the annual surcharge rates range from 0.8% to 1.3% of market value for one- to three-family homes and from 4.0% to 6.5% for condominium and cooperative units, with the applicable rate increasing with the property’s market value.

In July, the New York City Department of Finance sent approximately 17,000 initial determination notices to owners of potentially covered properties. A group of homeowners challenged the City’s implementation of the surcharge, and Richmond County Supreme Court Justice Wayne Ozzi issued a September 29, 2026 judgment granting the homeowners declaratory and injunctive relief. That judgment was stayed pending the City’s appeal.

Court’s Analysis: The Second Department reversed on standing grounds. The court concluded that the petitioners had not demonstrated the concrete and particularized injury necessary to establish standing. Being listed on the supplemental roll or receiving an initial determination notice, without more, was insufficient to establish an injury-in-fact. With respect to publication of the supplemental roll, the court noted that the petitioners had not alleged that “any bad actors have misused the information” or that publication subjected them to “any crime, harassment, or defined public ridicule.” The court further concluded that publication caused no “concrete or definable injury” because the roll did not “impose an obligation, deny a right or fix some legal relationship.”

Importantly, the decision did not determine whether the surcharge itself is lawful or constitutional. Two separate suits argue that the tax unconstitutionally discriminates against non-residents, with arguments set for December 1, 2026.

Takeaway: The O’Brien ruling removes an immediate obstacle to implementation of the surcharge, but it is unlikely to be the final word. City officials reported that more than 8,900 exemptions had been granted out of more than 11,000 applications reviewed as of November 4, 2026. Owners of high-value New York City residences that are not used as their primary residences should therefore assess whether the surcharge applies to their properties while continuing to monitor the pending constitutional challenges.

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