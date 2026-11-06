Minnesota Supreme Court: The Consequences Of Poor Recordkeeping

The Minnesota Supreme Court recently issued a decision that serves as an important reminder for business owners: maintaining accurate books and records is not merely a best practice, it is a legal requirement. In PASCP, Inc. v. Commissioner of Revenue, the Court upheld both an expanded audit period and a negligence penalty after a taxpayer failed to provide adequate records during a sales tax audit.

PASCP, Inc., a liquor store operating as Down Under Liquor, was selected for a sales and use tax audit. During the audit, the Minnesota Department of Revenue (MDR) requested sales records covering multiple tax periods. Although the taxpayer provided certain purchase records and bank statements, it failed to produce complete and accurate sales records. The records that were provided did not reconcile with the sales reported on the company’s tax returns. This was a critical failure. After multiple requests and even a subpoena, PASCP, Inc. was unable to provide the documentation necessary for the audit.

Because reliable records were unavailable, the MDR conducted an indirect audit. By using vendor purchase information and PASCP, Inc.’s pricing data, the MDR reconstructed PASCP, Inc.’s sales and determined that taxable sales had been significantly underreported. The resulting assessment exceeded $639,000.00, including tax, penalties, and interest.

Under Minnesota law, the MDR generally has 3 ½ years to assess additional tax. However, the period extends to 6 ½ years if a taxpayer omits more than 25% of the tax that should have been reported. See Minn. Stat. § 289A.38, subd. 6.

The taxpayer argued that the MDR should not have been allowed to rely on an indirect audit and statistical sampling to establish such a level of underreporting. The Court disagreed, noting that Minnesota law specifically authorizes the MDR to use sampling and reconstruction methods when adequate records are unavailable. See Minn. Stat. § 270C.03, subd. 1(3). Because the taxpayer failed to maintain sufficient records and did not effectively challenge the audit methodology, the Court concluded that the MDR properly established an underreporting rate exceeding 25%. As a result, the 6 ½ year statute of limitations applied.

The Court also upheld the MDR’s imposition of a 10% negligence penalty. See Minn. Stat. § 289A.60, subd. 5. The taxpayer argued that the business owner, while admitting to the lack of accurate sales records, was not at fault for the said lack of records, and therefore, believed that the imposition of the negligence penalty was unwarranted.

The Court rejected that argument, as negligence is measured using an objective standard: what a reasonably prudent person would do under similar circumstances. Minnesota law requires businesses to maintain books and records sufficient to determine tax liability. Because the taxpayer admitted that it failed to maintain the necessary records, the Court concluded that the negligence penalty was appropriate, regardless of whether there was any intent to evade tax.

This decision highlights several important lessons for Minnesota businesses:

Maintain complete and accurate records, including retaining sales records, invoices, bank statements, and supporting documentation for the required retention period; and That taxpayers do not need to engage in fraud of intentional misconduct to face substantial consequences or penalties.

For business owners, investing time and resources into proper recordkeeping today may prevent costly disputes tomorrow. There is almost no doubt that the assessment in the PASCP case was overstated, but, the Court affirmed the assessment because the taxpayer could not mount a viable defense due to its poor record keeping.