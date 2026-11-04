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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

"Credit Or Debit?": IRS Issued Final Regulations Simplifying Tax Payments By Credit Or Debit Card

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The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS have issued final regulations allowing the IRS to accept tax payments directly by credit or debit card without requiring third-party payment processors. These regulations, implementing changes under the Taxpayer First Act, create a framework for potentially streamlining how individuals and businesses pay their federal taxes while the IRS seeks to minimize processing fees.

United StatesTax
Leon H. Rittenberg III
Leon H. Rittenberg III
Caroline Lafourcade
Caroline Lafourcade
Abigail E. “Abby” Strohmeyer
Abigail E. “Abby” Strohmeyer
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The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS have issued final regulations (TD 10060) allowing the IRS to accept tax payments directly by credit or debit card without requiring taxpayers to use third-party payment processors. The regulations implement changes made under the Taxpayer First Act and are intended to simplify the tax payment process, potentially reduce costs, and encourage timely payments. Previously, the IRS was prohibited from paying processing fees under contracts involving credit or debit card payments. Under the final regulations, the IRS may enter into contracts allowing it to pay credit or debit card processing fees, provided those fees are fully recovered from taxpayers making such payments. The IRS must also seek to minimize these fees when negotiating contracts.

The final regulations adopt the previously proposed rules without changes and provide greater flexibility for the IRS to offer more convenient payment options. Although the regulations do not establish a specific new payment system, they create a framework for potentially streamlining how individuals and businesses pay their federal taxes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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