ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
A Spirited Debate: Supreme Court To Review Federal Ban On Home Distilling
The U.S. Supreme Court will review a 160-year-old federal law prohibiting home distilleries, examining whether Congress has constitutional authority to ban at-home distilling as a means of protecting federal tax revenue. The case, Department of Justice v. McNutt, emerges from conflicting circuit court decisions and raises fundamental questions about the scope of Congress's taxing power and the limits of federal authority.
In 2026, the Sixth Circuit and Fifth Circuit reached opposite conclusions on whether Congress has the constitutional authority to prohibit individuals from distilling at home. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the constitutionality of a 160-year-old federal law prohibiting home distilleries. In the case of Department of Justice v. McNutt, the Court will consider whether Congress has the constitutional authority to prohibit at-home distilling as a means of protecting federal tax revenue collected from distilled spirits. The case raises broader questions about the scope of Congress’s taxing power and the limits of federal authority. The Court is expected to hear arguments in early 2027 and issue a decision by late June.
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