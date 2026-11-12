Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Why Anti-Corporate Bias Changes When Jurors Already Know Your Client’s Name

IMS Legal Strategies
Explore more from IMS Legal Strategies

Anti-corporate bias in jury trials intensifies when jurors recognize the defendant's name from prior experiences or media coverage. Mock trial research reveals that pre-formed opinions about specific companies...

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Amanda Panagakis, PhD
Amanda Panagakis, PhD
Author LinkedIn connections

Anti-corporate bias and conspiratorial thinking are often discussed concurrently, but they are not the same problem. Anti-corporate bias is the assumption that a company cares more about money than people. Conspiratorial thinking is what happens when a juror looks at a complicated fact pattern, multiple witnesses, layers of paperwork, an insurer somewhere in the background, and decides the complexity itself is proof of something being hidden. Either belief system can affect how jurors evaluate the evidence. When both are present in the deliberation room, a factual dispute can quickly become a judgment about the corporation itself.

I have heard far fewer discussions about how these risk factors are not actually about "corporations" as an abstract category, but rather about specific corporations, and how the risk jumps considerably when the jury already knows the defendant's name from somewhere other than the courtroom.

The Name Shapes Opinions Before Evidence Can

A while back, I ran a mock trial for a case involving a large retail chain, the kind almost everyone in the room had shopped at recently. The facts were ordinary premises liability with nothing unusual. But by the time deliberations started, several jurors were not working from the evidence at all. They were drawing on their own history with the company: a bad return, something they read about how workers are treated, a general hunch that any corporation that big must be cutting corners somewhere. One juror said something close to, "I don't need the lawyers to tell me what this company is like. I already know."

I saw the same thing in another mock trial for an oil and gas company. Jurors came in with pre-formed opinions, mostly from what they had absorbed about the industry over the years, including drilling controversies, environmental headlines, and general suspicion of the sector. Many said outright that the company's name and its history in the news were enough for them, regardless of what the actual facts of this case showed.

Both cases had the same shape: fault was assigned by the name, not the facts. A generic, unnamed corporate defendant typically receives some baseline juror suspicion. A defendant about whom jurors already have a personal story can start the trial at a disadvantage before the evidence is even in.

The Numbers Show Pervasive Anti-Corporate Bias

A February 2025 survey of jury-eligible adults across 14 states, run by the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, found that in disputes between individuals and large corporations, only 10% of respondents said they would generally lean toward the corporation, while 56% said they would lean toward the individual.1 That is a substantial starting disadvantage for a corporate defendant, even before jurors hear anything about the particular company involved.

What that survey did not capture, and what I keep seeing in mock trials, is what happens when jurors recognize the company. Their opinions may come from personal experience, news coverage, something they heard from a friend or family member, or simply the company's reputation. Those impressions can become part of the case even though they have nothing to do with the evidence being presented.

If one juror opens deliberations with "I've had problems with this company before" or "Everybody knows what they did," it lands differently than the same comment about an unnamed defendant. It sounds like corroboration instead of opinion. Jurors who were on the fence may start treating that experience as another piece of information about the company.

The Client’s Reputation Should Guide Jury Selection

I recommend building voir dire questions and themes around the reputation your client actually walks in with, not the generic reputation of "a corporation." Here are a few quick tips:

  1. Ask about the company by name, not just about corporations as a category. A juror with no stated bias against "big companies" can still be sitting on a strong opinion about your specific client. Generic questions will not identify that person.
  2. Find out what jurors think they know and where they got the information. Personal experience, news coverage, and hearsay can carry different weights and accuracy; you want to know which one you are dealing with before building themes around it.
  3. Do not try to talk a juror out of a bad customer service experience or a headline they have carried for years. You are unlikely to change an already-formed opinion. What can work is reframing the profit motive instead of denying it: “Yes, the company cares about its bottom line, and that motive is exactly why it has reason to get this right.” Tie that motive to the specific conduct at issue rather than letting it float as a general character judgment.

If your client's name is one that jurors are likely to recognize, it needs to be addressed during jury selection. Waiting until a juror brings up the company's reputation during deliberations is far too late.

Jury Research & Mock Trial Services(Opens in a new window)

Voir Dire & Jury Selection Services(Opens in a new window)

Footnote

1 Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (2025). Survey of jury-eligible adults, as reported in "Lawyers Defending Corporations Have Tough Job, Survey Finds," ABA Journal, August 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

“LEGAL ANALYSIS SO POOR THAT IT HARDLY DESERVES THE LABEL”: Fifth Circuit COA Destroys Federal Judge For Using AI And I Cannot Believe Lawyers Are Still Using This Junk

A Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling harshly criticizes a federal district judge for relying on AI-generated content in legal orders, revealing fabricated facts and poor legal analysis. The decision raises critical questions about the use of generative AI in legal practice and whether lawyers who adopt such technology are compromising their ethical obligations of competence, confidentiality, and integrity.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Supreme Court To Review Constitutionality Of Federal Home-Distilling Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court will review a constitutional challenge to an 1868 federal law banning home distilleries, creating an opportunity to resolve a circuit split between the 5th and 6th Circuit Courts of Appeals. The case centers on whether the prohibition violates the Constitution's Taxation Clause or represents a legitimate exercise of congressional power to prevent tax evasion.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

Venture Global Update: Galp Prevails In Latest LNG Commissioning Dispute

An ICC tribunal has ruled in favor of Galp in its dispute with Venture Global over the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, finding that Venture Global breached its obligation to declare the facility operational in a timely manner. This decision adds to a series of contrasting outcomes in similar disputes involving other buyers, with damages yet to be determined in a hearing scheduled for 2027 or 2028.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP