Reporting Customs Fraud: A Guide To False Claims Act Whistleblower Claims

Key Takeaways

Individuals and businesses with information about customs fraud or tariff evasion may be able to file a whistleblower lawsuit under the federal False Claims Act (FCA).

The FCA allows eligible whistleblowers to receive 15% to 30% of qualifying government recoveries, depending on whether the government intervenes and other statutory factors.

Employees, former employees, competitors, customs brokers, and others with credible information about customs fraud may qualify as whistleblowers.

Speaking with an attorney experienced in customs law and False Claims Act matters before reporting suspected fraud can help protect your rights and evaluate your potential eligibility for a reward.

Can You Become a Whistleblower for Customs Fraud?

If you know or suspect that a company is intentionally avoiding U.S. customs duties, you may have an opportunity to report the conduct and potentially receive a financial reward. The federal False Claims Act allows qualifying private parties to bring lawsuits on behalf of the United States against individuals or companies that knowingly defraud the government.

Although the FCA is commonly associated with healthcare and government contracting fraud, it also applies to certain types of international trade fraud.

For example, a company may violate the FCA by knowingly misrepresenting the value, classification, or country of origin of imported merchandise to avoid paying applicable tariffs.

Individuals with credible information about these practices may be able to pursue a qui tam lawsuit, potentially helping the government recover unpaid duties while receiving a percentage of the recovery.

However, not every customs violation constitutes an FCA violation, and not every person who reports suspected fraud qualifies for a whistleblower award.

What Is the False Claims Act?

The False Claims Act is a federal law designed to address fraud involving government funds and payment obligations.

In customs cases, the FCA’s “reverse false claims” provision is particularly important. Under 31 U.S.C. § 3729(a)(1)(G), liability may arise when a person knowingly conceals or improperly avoids an obligation to pay money to the federal government. For importers, these obligations can include customs duties, tariffs, and other amounts legally owed to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The FCA also contains qui tam provisions that allow private individuals or entities, called relators, to file lawsuits on the government’s behalf. When a qualifying case results in a recovery, the relator may receive a portion of the proceeds. This creates an incentive for individuals with knowledge of suspected customs fraud to come forward.

What Types of Customs Fraud Can Whistleblowers Report?

Customs fraud can take many forms. Common examples include:

Country-of-Origin Fraud and Illegal Transshipment

Country of origin can determine whether merchandise is subject to additional tariffs, trade remedies, or other import obligations. Some companies may attempt to evade duties by falsely declaring the country of origin.

When a company knowingly misrepresents origin to avoid applicable duties, the conduct may support an FCA claim.

Customs Undervaluation

Importers must accurately declare the customs value of merchandise. A company may improperly reduce its duty payments by intentionally understating the value of imported products, submitting false invoices, or concealing payments that should be included in customs value.

Tariff Misclassification

Imported products must be classified under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). Because different classifications may carry different duty rates, knowingly using an incorrect classification to avoid tariffs can create significant compliance exposure.

A good-faith classification disagreement does not automatically constitute fraud. However, evidence that a company knowingly selected an inaccurate classification to reduce duties may warrant further investigation.

Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Evasion

Antidumping and countervailing duties are imposed on certain imported merchandise to address unfair pricing and foreign government subsidies. Companies may attempt to evade these duties by misrepresenting product characteristics, falsely declaring country of origin, or concealing the identity of manufacturers.

Whistleblowers with information about AD/CVD evasion have several potential reporting options, including the FCA and CBP’s Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA) procedures.

False Import Documentation

Fraudulent customs documentation can involve inaccurate invoices, altered shipping records, false manufacturer information, or other misrepresentations.

When these documents are knowingly used to avoid paying duties owed to the government, the conduct may implicate the False Claims Act.

Who Can File a Customs Fraud Whistleblower Lawsuit?

You do not necessarily need to work for the company committing the suspected fraud to become a whistleblower.

Potential whistleblowers may include:

Current or former employees who become aware of improper import practices, false declarations, or instructions to avoid duties.

who become aware of improper import practices, false declarations, or instructions to avoid duties. Customs brokers and trade professionals who encounter potentially fraudulent entry information or suspicious documentation.

who encounter potentially fraudulent entry information or suspicious documentation. Competitors who have credible evidence that another business is evading tariffs or gaining an unfair advantage through customs fraud.

who have credible evidence that another business is evading tariffs or gaining an unfair advantage through customs fraud. Suppliers, contractors, and business partners who possess information about import transactions or misrepresentations.

who possess information about import transactions or misrepresentations. Other individuals or entities with sufficiently specific, credible information about suspected customs fraud.

However, eligibility depends on several legal factors, including whether the information has already been publicly disclosed, whether another related FCA lawsuit is pending, and whether the prospective whistleblower meets applicable statutory requirements.

How Much Money Can a Customs Fraud Whistleblower Receive?

One of the most significant features of the False Claims Act is its financial reward structure.

Under 31 U.S.C. § 3730(d), qualifying whistleblowers may receive a percentage of the proceeds recovered through a successful FCA action or settlement.

These percentages are subject to statutory exceptions, limitations, and potential reductions.

For example, if an eligible whistleblower’s case results in a $10 million qualifying recovery and the government intervenes, a 15%–25% share would equal approximately $1.5 million to $2.5 million.

The actual award depends on factors including the outcome, the whistleblower’s contribution, and applicable statutory provisions.

Can You Report Customs Fraud Anonymously?

Confidentiality is often a major concern for individuals considering reporting misconduct. Under the FCA, a qui tam lawsuit is initially filed under seal, meaning the complaint is not immediately made public or served on the defendant. However, filing under seal does not guarantee permanent anonymity. A whistleblower’s identity may eventually be disclosed when the case is unsealed or through subsequent proceedings.

Prospective whistleblowers should also understand that submitting a report to CBP through its e-Allegations portal is different from filing an FCA qui tam lawsuit.

The procedures, confidentiality considerations, and potential reward structures are not the same. Anyone concerned about protecting their identity should discuss those issues with an attorney before taking action.

Why Legal Representation Matters in Customs Fraud Whistleblower Cases

Customs fraud cases can involve highly technical questions concerning tariff classification, valuation, country of origin, trade remedies, and import documentation. Establishing that a company underpaid duties is not necessarily enough to prove an FCA violation.

A successful claim generally requires evidence satisfying the statute’s requirements, including the relevant knowledge standard and payment obligation. Whistleblowers must also navigate specialized filing procedures, confidentiality requirements, and potential challenges concerning previously disclosed information.

Working with counsel familiar with customs and international trade law can help potential whistleblowers understand the underlying import violations and evaluate whether the circumstances support an FCA claim.

Suspect Customs Fraud? Diaz Trade Law Can Help.

If you have information about a company that may be evading U.S. tariffs or customs duties, you may have legal options under the False Claims Act.

Diaz Trade Law understands the complexities of customs regulations, tariff enforcement, AD/CVD requirements, and international trade compliance. Our team can help evaluate suspected customs fraud, assess potential whistleblower reporting options, and guide you through the legal considerations involved in pursuing a claim.

You do not have to determine on your own whether the conduct qualifies as customs fraud or whether you may be eligible for a whistleblower reward.

Contact Diaz Trade Law to discuss your concerns and learn more about your potential rights and options under the False Claims Act.

Read more: