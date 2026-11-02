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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Braumiller Consulting Group Project Management Services

Braumiller Group (Dallas)
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Our Project Management Services provide disciplined, cross border coordination and governance for complex global trade initiatives. We manage every stakeholder, timeline, regulatory requirement, and operational detail — ensuring international transactions and supply chain programs are executed predictably, transparently, and in full compliance.

United StatesInternational Law
Braumiller Law Group
Braumiller Law Group
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Our Project Management Services provide disciplined, cross‑border coordination and governance for complex global trade initiatives. We manage every stakeholder, timeline, regulatory requirement, and operational detail — ensuring international transactions and supply‑chain programs are executed predictably, transparently, and in full compliance. Acting as your single point of accountability, we deliver on‑time, on‑budget results through structured planning, risk mitigation, multi‑party coordination, and rigorous quality and documentation controls.

Braumiller Consulting Group Team Leader is Bo Gilliam. His experience includes large-scale integrations at multi-national logistics firms, automotive clients, and Fortune 100 technology firms. Bo is a PMP-certified project leader with a proven track record in creating order, process, and measurable impact in complex international environments.

Learn more about our Project Management Services

Recent podcast with Bo: https://www.braumillerlaw.com/vp-marketing-bob-brewer-braumiller-group-sits-down-with-the-new-project-manager-bo-gilliam-for-a-discussion-on-how-it-works/

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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