Your Engineers Use AI. What Should Your Invention Records Capture?

Quick Answer: As part of an internal U.S. patent review process, documentation is recommended, especially for an AI-assisted invention during development, i.e., from problem identification to the creation of the invented technology. Connecting each person’s contribution to dated technical records is essential, which includes failed attempts and design revisions. The USPTO applies the same inventorship standard with or without AI assistance [1]. The following six illustrative stages of the inventive process can serve as a practical framework for guiding invention disclosure and intake procedures, without prescribing a fixed or exhaustive sequence. These stages are not intended to substitute for counsel’s independent inventorship analysis.

Which six stages should the invention record cover?

Before conducting a patent-mining session or assessing a prospective patent application, you should already have procedures for documenting, collecting, and preserving relevant technical development records in place. We recommend six potential evidence stages of the inventive process to help counsel trace and evaluate the technical developments leading to the claimed invention. The process should be streamlined and, where practicable, automated to facilitate the collection and organization of relevant records as they are generated, rather than requiring projects to follow a fixed or exhaustive sequence or produce every category of documentation listed below.

Technical problem identification: Research notes, engineering journals, problem statements and evaluations identifying shortcomings of existing solutions or the appreciation of the nuance of the problem. Proposed solutions: Conceptual drawings, technical proposals, preliminary designs, calculations, and emails describing the proposed approach. Failed attempts: Experimental records, unsuccessful prototypes, test results and documented technical obstacles. Design iterations: CAD revisions, version histories, internal models and prototypes, alternative configurations and development logs showing what changed. Technical refinements: Engineering analyses, technical evaluations and modifications leading to the proposed inventive solution. Claimed invention: Final specifications, invention disclosures and drawings connecting individual contributions to the features counsel proposes to claim.

Keep project participation separate from inventorship. Counsel must assess human conception: a definite and permanent idea of the complete, operative invention, rather than a general goal or research plan [1]. Patent claims define the subject matter the applicant seeks to protect [2].

The USPTO ’s November 28, 2025 guidance rescinded its February 2024 inventorship guidance and treats AI as a tool, not a possible joint inventor [1]. Do not allocate an “inventive percentage” between a person and a model as part of the inventorship test.

How can a better question change the record?

A useful intake question asks what changed, who contributed the change, and where the supporting material sits. Start with a short technical narrative, then emphasize the six stages to locate the evidence. Ask engineers to explain their work and/or contribution before asking them to choose legal labels.

Hypothetical: An engineer writes, “We used AI to improve a battery controller.” That sentence does not identify the control method, the model’s role or what the engineer contributed. It also gives counsel no place to begin checking the account.

A more informative hypothetical entry reads:

October 15, 2026 — Battery Controller

I’ve identified uneven battery temperatures. Developed a control method that dynamically adjusts cooling based on temperature readings from individual battery cells (Design Rev. A). Used AI to simulate performance and evaluate control parameters. Incorporated selected adjustments into Rev. B while retaining my original control method.

Supporting Records: Initial problem assessments, engineering notebooks, proposed solutions, preliminary sketches, experimental results, failed attempts, design iterations, technical refinements, AI prompts and outputs, simulation results, and associated metadata.

This entry identifies the engineer’s proposed solution, distinguishes AI-assisted refinements, and points counsel to contemporaneous records that may corroborate human conception. Counsel must examine what each person conceived in relation to the claimed invention [1]. Leave disagreements and missing records visible.

How should counsel turn those stages into an intake process?

The six stages can guide collection, then connect the records to the natural person(s), AI assistance, and the proposed claims. Depending on the nature and complexity of the invention, the following five illustrative intake practices may help counsel evaluate the technical record without requiring exhaustive preservation of every project file or AI interaction.

Collect supporting evidence: Ensure relevant technical records, including engineering notebooks, designs, failed experiments, design revisions, and specifications, are systematically captured, appropriately timestamped, and preserved in accessible storage systems. Confirm that associated metadata is retained, as it may provide valuable corroborating evidence of human inventorship. Use consistent technical names and file identifiers.

Identify human contributions: Identify each individual's contributions to the inventive process, including features they proposed, developed, modified, or refined. Maintain a traceable record connecting those contributions to the conception and development of the inventive features.

Document AI involvement: Record the role of the tool(s) in the inventive process, including the inputs, AI-generated outputs, and how individuals evaluated, accepted, rejected, or refined those outputs.

Preserve corroborating evidence: Keep associated metadata, timestamps, communications, and version histories retained with the relevant native files, as these records may be critical to substantiating individual contributions and establishing inventorship.

Map contributions to claimed subject matter: Have counsel compare the account with proposed claim features and investigate gaps before approving inventors.

For the controller hypothetical, ask contributors to explain the threshold change and startup correction separately. A shared summary can obscure differences. Record what remains disputed, untested, or difficult to reconstruct.

What should the record say about testing?

The invention record should distinguish actual tests from proposed experiments, simulations, and AI-generated descriptions. We recommend marking those categories when the record is created. This helps the drafting team avoid turning a plausible technical account into an unsupported statement about work the company performed.

The USPTO’s April 11, 2024, AI-tools guidance directs practitioners to verify AI-assisted technical content and distinguish prophetic examples from actual working examples before filing [3]. A prophetic example describes work proposed or predicted rather than an experiment already performed.

In the controller hypothetical, a simulation may support a statement about the simulated conditions. Ask the engineer to identify those conditions, the version tested, and the limits of the result. Do not let a generated summary silently describe the simulation as a physical prototype test.

Requiring every intermediate file may slow or unnecessarily burden the intake process without clarifying conception. Where practicable, automate the collection and preservation of relevant supporting records, and assign reviewers to verify unresolved technical assertions before incorporating them into an application.

How much AI history should the company retain?

It is recommended that relevant AI interactions be retained alongside the technical record, with appropriate and deliberate consideration given to access and retention decisions and policies. The goal is a usable account of development, not a duplicate archive of every conversation. Coordinate those decisions with counsel and the company’s applicable preservation obligations before removing any material.

The USPTO warns that entering confidential technical information into AI systems can create disclosure risks and advises practitioners to understand the tools’ terms, privacy policies, and security practices [3]. An intake exercise should not create another unnecessary disclosure.

Beyond safeguarding and preserving technical and/or confidential records, they can also serve as an important evidentiary purpose. Google v. Valtrus illustrates the significance of such recordkeeping in corroborating inventive conception. On October 19, 2026, the Federal Circuit accepted automatically generated Word metadata as independent corroboration of conception testimony, alongside other evidence [4]. The court assumed the metadata’s authenticity without deciding it [4]. This was a pre-AIA priority dispute, not an AI-inventorship ruling [4].

The case also cautions against treating one favorable ruling as complete protection. A separate district-court decision had dismissed infringement claims involving U.S. Patent No. 6,728,704, also involved in the October appeal, under §101 on August 10, 2026 [4] [5]. The October appeal did not resolve that eligibility question [4].

For an AI-assisted project, our recommendation is to retain relevant native files and version history with the engineer’s account. A polished summary can omit evidence of when a design existed. Keep those materials in a controlled repository; the case establishes neither a universal retention period nor the reliability of AI-generated records [4].

What should happen before the inventor list is approved?

Before approving the inventor list, ask counsel to compare the technical account with the proposed claims and return unresolved questions to the contributors. Treat the intake record as evidence for that review. A completed form does not replace the fact-intensive conception analysis required by the USPTO’s guidance [1].

Keep the disclosure decision separate. The USPTO imposes no general duty to report AI-tool use, but information material to patentability can require disclosure under the existing rules [3].

For the next invention review meeting, bring the draft disclosure, the supporting technical files and the current claim proposal together. Ask counsel which gaps must be resolved before inventor declarations are approved. Footnotes

1. USPTO, “Revised Inventorship Guidance for AI-Assisted Inventions,” 90 Fed. Reg. 54636, November 28, 2025, §§ II-IV. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2025-11-28/html/2025-21457.htm

2. 35 U.S.C. § 112(b), specification and claims, statutory text reproduced by Cornell Legal Information Institute. https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/35/112

3. USPTO, “Guidance on Use of Artificial Intelligence-Based Tools in Practice Before the United States Patent and Trademark Office,” 89 Fed. Reg. 25609, April 11, 2024, §§ III(A), III(D), footnote 58. Its references to the rescinded February 2024 inventorship guidance should not be applied as the current standard. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2024-04-11/html/2024-07629.htm

4. Google LLC v. Valtrus Innovations Ltd., No. 24-1945 (Fed. Cir. October 19, 2026), conception corroboration and Word metadata; authenticity assumed, not decided. Pre-AIA priority dispute. https://www.cafc.uscourts.gov/opinions-orders/24-1945.OPINION.10-19-2026_2772810.pdf