ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
USPTO Returns Merits-Based Institution Decisions To The PTAB
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The USPTO has revised its approach to institution decisions for inter partes review and post-grant review proceedings, returning merits-based determinations to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board while establishing five new guidelines that significantly raise the bar for petitioners. This shift introduces stricter requirements for element-by-element showings and empowers PTAB panels to deny institution based on their own analysis, fundamentally changing the landscape for patent challenges.
On November 10, 2026, USPTO Director John A. Squires and General Counsel John F. Duffy issued a memorandum returning merits-based institution decisions for inter partes review (“IPR”) and post-grant review (“PGR”) to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”), effective November 16, 2026. The memorandum partially supersedes the Director’s October 2025 centralization of institution decisions and provides five illustrative, non-exhaustive guidelines for the PTAB to apply when assessing the merits at institution.
Key Takeaways
- Two-Step Institution Process Revised: The Director will continue to decide first whether to deny institution on non-merits grounds, including discretionary considerations. Any petition that survives that review will now be referred to a three-judge PTAB panel, which will decide institution on the merits on the Director’s behalf. The new process applies to all IPRs and PGRs in which a notice referring the case for merits consideration has not been entered by November 16, 2026. Briefing procedures for discretionary and merits issues are unchanged.
- A New Panel for Any Instituted Trial: If a panel institutes review, a different three-judge panel, with no judges from the institution panel, will conduct the trial.
- Five Guidelines for the PTAB when Determining Institution:
- Element-by-Element Showing: For any prior-art ground, the petitioner must identify the particular portions of the prior art disclosing or rendering obvious each limitation of each challenged claim. Merely pointing to the examiner’s findings is insufficient.
- Substantial Majority of Claims: If a petitioner fails to make the requisite showing for a substantial majority of the challenged claims, the PTAB will deny institution. The memorandum does not define “substantial majority.”
- Denial Based on Patent Owner Arguments: The PTAB will deny institution where the preliminary response presents a reasonable argument, supported by reliable, credible evidence, that the petitioner has not met the institution standard for a substantial majority of the challenged claims.
- Denial Based on the PTAB’s Own Analysis: The PTAB will also deny institution where it independently identifies a reasonable argument, supported by reliable, credible evidence, that the petitioner has not met the institution standard for a substantial majority of the challenged claims, even if the patent owner has not made that argument.
- Ties Go to the Patent Owner: In applying the substantial-majority guidelines, if the arguments and evidence on a claim are in equipoise, the petitioner has not shown a “reasonable likelihood” of prevailing (IPR) or that it is “more likely than not” that the claim is unpatentable (PGR).
- Prior Decisions as Guidance: The memorandum cites prior decisions memorializing the Director’s approach to institution for the PTAB to follow, and it compares the IPR “reasonable likelihood” standard to the preliminary injunction standard, under which an opponent can defeat the required showing by raising a “substantial question” on an issue such as validity.
- Written Panel Decisions: Panels must briefly address the merits considerations they found important and show whether the petitioner met the standard for at least one claim and one ground but need not address every ground or argument; the level of detail may vary by case.
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