On August 18, 2026, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (the “USPTO”) announced that it had selected North Carolina State University’s (“NC State”) Centennial Campus for a new community engagement office, the agency’s first in North Carolina and one of just seven such offices nationwide.1

Key Takeaways

Inventors, startups, and small businesses in the Research Triangle will gain a local USPTO point of contact for patent filing help and federal trademark information, intended to reach them earlier in the application process.

This is a community engagement office, not one of the USPTO’s five regional outreach offices, so its role is education and outreach rather than patent examination.

North Carolina pairs this new access with existing protection for accused infringers under the state’s Abusive Patent Assertions Act, which a federal court upheld in Napco v. Landmark in 2021.

Background

The announcement comes as the Triangle’s research universities continue to post strong patent numbers. The National Academy of Inventors (“NAI”) released its 2025 Top 100 U.S. Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents list in March 2026, ranking institutions by utility patents the USPTO granted during the calendar year. 2 Duke University placed 22nd nationally with 94 patents, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (“UNC”) placed 37th with 65 patents, and NC State placed 47th with 49 patents.3

Those figures sit within a larger regional picture the USPTO cited in its announcement. Duke, UNC, and NC State together accounted for $3.9 billion in research and development spending in 2024, according to the National Science Foundation, and North Carolina resident patent filings rose 35% between 2019 and 2024.4

What Changed

The office is now open and operating at 1017 Main Campus Drive on NC State’s Centennial Campus. It will serve as an intellectual property resource for the broader Research Triangle Park ecosystem, including the area’s twelve colleges and universities.5 Beyond patent filing assistance, it will give entrepreneurs and small businesses information about federal trademark registration, and its services extend to information regarding name, image, and likeness (NIL) protections for those monetizing personal branding, including student-athletes at the area’s three NCAA Division I universities.6 The office is aimed at individual inventors, small businesses, veterans, low-income and rural populations, and students with the stated goal of engaging them earlier in the application process.7

The office is one of seven USPTO community engagement offices. It joins university-tied locations in Montana, Utah, Georgia, Alabama, and New Hampshire, as well as a recently announced office at the University of South Florida in Tampa, and it complements the agency’s five regional offices and more than 100 Patent and Trademark Resource Center libraries.8 It grows out of the Unleashing American Innovators Act of 2022, which directed the USPTO to expand outreach and to establish at least four community outreach offices nationwide. The USPTO issued a request for comments on Southeast locations in February 2026 before making the selection.9

USPTO Director John A. Squires framed the move as part of a build-out that places “USPTO-enabled engagement nodes into the heart of” startup, university, incubator, manufacturing, advanced-technology, and innovation-ecosystem communities.10 NC State Chancellor Kevin Howell said the office “will expand opportunities for inventors, researchers, students, and industry partners to collaborate and bring new discoveries to market.”11

A Related NC State Development

The office arrives alongside another NC State initiative with IP consequences. In February 2026, NC State announced plans for a Defense and Security Institute, led by Stephen Lee, formerly a senior scientist at the Army Research Office, to grow the university’s military and national-security research portfolio; the institute is pursuing formal recognition through the UNC System.12 Defense-sponsored research typically carries funding-agreement obligations on invention disclosure and title election under Bayh-Dole, government license rights in subject inventions, and export controls under ITAR and the EAR, so inventors and spinouts working with the institute will want those obligations mapped before they file.

Practical Takeaways

For counsel advising Triangle inventors and emerging companies, the office changes where early-stage IP questions can be answered, not how patents are examined or prosecuted.

Treat the office as an outreach and education resource, not a substitute for prosecution counsel. It offers filing assistance and trademark information, and the USPTO describes it as an engagement node rather than an examining office.

Factor in North Carolina’s Abusive Patent Assertions Act when clients receive demand letters. The statute makes it “unlawful for a person to make a bad-faith assertion of patent infringement” and lists factors courts weigh in assessing bad faith. N.C. Gen. Stat. § 75-143(a). In Napco, Inc. v. Landmark Technology A, LLC, a federal district court rejected preemption and constitutional challenges to the Act at the motion-to-dismiss stage, a result the North Carolina Attorney General supported as amicus. 13

Watch for operational details. With the office now open, the open questions are its staffing, hours, and how it will coordinate with local incubators and NC State programs such as the Defense and Security Institute.

The selection gives the Triangle a federal IP presence to match its patent output and its existing state-law defenses against abusive assertions. What remains to be seen is how the office’s services develop now that it is operating, and whether the USPTO adds further Southeast locations.

Footnotes

1. USPTO, Press Release No. 26-15, USPTO Selects North Carolina for Its Expanding Community Engagement Infrastructure (Aug. 18, 2026), https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/news-updates/uspto-selects-north-carolina-its-expanding-community-engagement; USPTO, Press Release No. 26-16, USPTO Selects Florida for Its Latest Community Engagement Office in the Southeast Region (Sept. 21, 2026), https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/news-updates/uspto-selects-florida-its-latest-community-engagement-office-southeast-region.

2. Nat’l Acad. of Inventors, NAI Announces Top 100 Patenting U.S. Universities of 2025 (Mar. 18, 2026), https://academyofinventors.org/nai-announces-top-100-patenting-u-s-universities-of-2025/.

3. Nat’l Acad. of Inventors, Top 100 U.S. Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents 2025, https://academyofinventors.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/2025-Top-100-US-List.pdf.

4. USPTO Press Release No. 26-15, supra note 1.

5. Id.

6. USPTO Selects North Carolina for Its Expanding Community Engagement Infrastructure, Research Triangle Park (Aug. 21, 2026), https://www.rtp.org/2026/08/uspto-selects-north-carolina/.

7. Id.

8. USPTO Press Release No. 26-15, supra note 1; USPTO Press Release No. 26-16, supra note 1.

9. USPTO Press Release No. 26-15, supra note 1.

10. Id.

11. Id.

12. Business North Carolina, NC State Proposes New Defense and Security Institute (Feb. 2026), https://businessnc.com/nc-state-proposes-new-defense-and-security-institute/; see also NC State Office of Research and Innovation, Defense and Security Institute, https://research.ncsu.edu/defense-security/.