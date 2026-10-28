Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

Navigating Business Partner Financial Distress: Strategies For Creditors Before And After Bankruptcy (Part 1 Of An 8-Part Series)

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
Explore more from Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Economic uncertainty can strain even healthy businesses, particularly when a valued customer, vendor, or business partner faces financial distress. This comprehensive eight-part series examines the strategic options available to creditors, from recognizing early warning signs to maximizing recovery opportunities both before and after bankruptcy proceedings. Understanding these proactive measures and legal considerations can significantly impact a company's ability to protect its interests and achieve optima

United StatesInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Andrew Owen
Andrew Owen
Author LinkedIn connections

Economic uncertainty can create challenges for even the healthiest businesses. As market conditions shift, companies may find themselves confronting a difficult reality: a customer, vendor, borrower, supplier, or other valued business partner is experiencing financial distress. When that occurs, the questions come quickly. How can a business protect itself? What actions should be taken before a bankruptcy filing? Are there opportunities to improve recovery if bankruptcy becomes unavoidable?

Understanding the options available to creditors during periods of financial distress can make a significant difference in protecting business interests and maximizing potential recoveries. While every situation presents unique facts and legal considerations, proactive planning and strategic decision-making can help creditors navigate uncertainty more effectively.

This eight-part blog series explores key issues businesses should consider when a business partner's financial condition begins to deteriorate. Topics will include:

  • Recognizing common warning signs of financial distress and evaluating potential exposure.
  • Understanding involuntary bankruptcy and when it may be an appropriate strategic remedy.
  • Taking practical steps to protect creditor rights before a bankruptcy filing occurs.
  • Examining the fiduciary obligations of directors and officers as companies approach insolvency.
  • Identifying potential avenues of recovery beyond the debtor's assets, including claims against management and available insurance coverage.
  • Recognizing red flags that may indicate misconduct, self-dealing, fraudulent transfers, or breaches of fiduciary duty.

The reality is that a bankruptcy filing does not always mark the end of a creditor's recovery options. In many cases, meaningful opportunities exist both before and after a business enters bankruptcy. The key is understanding those opportunities early and acting strategically.

In the weeks ahead, Calfee Partner Andy Owen will examine these issues in greater detail and provide practical insights for businesses seeking to protect value, minimize risk, and position themselves for the strongest possible recovery outcomes when dealing with a financially distressed business partner.

Next in the series: Is Your Business Partner Showing Signs of Financial Distress? What Creditors Need to Know.

Read the comprehensive article: “Potential Avenues of Recovery Against an Economically Distressed Business” by Andrew W. Owen, Partner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Section 363 Sales In Bankruptcy: What Businesses, Lenders, And Buyers Need To Know

When a company enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy, many assume the process will culminate in a lengthy reorganization plan. However, distressed businesses are increasingly being sold through a different mechanism—a sale under Section 363 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Understanding how Section 363 sales work can help business owners, lenders, investors, and prospective purchasers identify opportunities and avoid costly surprises in bankruptcy asset transactions.
United StatesInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC
Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC
Article

Quarterly Brief: What’s New, What’s Next Across Industries In Restructuring & Turnaround (Q2 2026)

Riveron's Q2 2026 Restructuring & Turnaround brief examines how companies across multiple industries are navigating elevated financial distress amid tighter credit conditions, rising debt maturities, and persistent operational pressures. The analysis explores sector-specific challenges from aerospace to retail, highlighting how management teams and lenders are addressing liquidity constraints and restructuring risks in an increasingly selective credit environment.
United StatesInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Riveron
Riveron
Article

The Secured Creditor’s Playbook For Section 363 Sales

Section 363 sales have become a routine feature of commercial bankruptcy cases, often determining recovery for secured creditors before a reorganization plan is even filed. Understanding the mechanics of credit bidding, adequate protection rights, and bid procedure negotiations can mean the difference between maximizing recovery and watching collateral sold under unfavorable terms.
United StatesInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Adams and Reese LLP
Adams and Reese LLP
Article

You Can’t Un-Ring The Bell (Or The Assignment): Bankruptcy Court Dismisses Chapter 11 Cases In Favor Of A Pending ABC Proceeding

In In re Nussbaum Lowinger LLP, the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the Court) dismissed Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases commenced by two law firms and did so in favor of their assignment for the benefit of creditors proceeding already pending in New York state court. This decision provides useful guidance for creditors, assignees, and debtors evaluating whether to move from a state law assignment for the benefit of creditors to a federal bankruptcy case.
United StatesInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Maximizing Value Along The Fraudulent Transfer Chain: What Must Be Avoided, And Who Must Be Sued?

A Delaware bankruptcy court ruling clarifies that trustees can pursue subsequent transferees in fraudulent transfer cases without naming the initial transferee as a defendant, though they must still prove and avoid the initial transfer. This decision provides critical guidance for vendors and creditors who may face clawback exposure even when the original wrongdoer isn't sued directly.
United StatesInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Article

SDNY Bankruptcy Court Offers Further Direction On Default Interest And Fee Recovery

The Southern District of New York Bankruptcy Court's written decision in 1300 Desert Willow expands upon the Mako framework, clarifying when debtors can challenge an oversecured creditor's entitlement to post-petition default interest at contractual rates. The ruling narrows the application of the "fresh start" factor in single-asset real estate cases and addresses whether Section 506(b)'s reasonableness requirement applies to prepetition claim components, providing critical guidance for bankruptcy practiti
United StatesInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

The Clock Is Ticking: Retirement Plan Amendment Deadline Is Quickly Approaching

Plan sponsors of qualified retirement plans face a critical December 31, 2026 deadline to adopt formal amendments reflecting major legislative changes from the CARES Act, SECURE Act, and SECURE 2.0 Act. With less than six months remaining, sponsors must identify applicable provisions, coordinate with vendors and legal counsel, and ensure proper board approval to maintain compliance.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP