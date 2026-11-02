USDA Announces Online Reporting For AFIDA

On October 29, 2026, the USDA Office of Homeland Security (OHS) published a Paperwork Reduction Act notice (91 FR 68102) (October RFA) describing how the new AFIDA online portal will implement USDA’s proposed Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) regulations. This Proposed Rule would require all AFIDA reports to be filed online at afida.landmark.usda.gov. Comments are due December 28, 2026.

Key Takeaways

Online filing only. The paper FSA-153 would be replaced by a mandatory electronic portal.

The paper FSA-153 would be replaced by a mandatory electronic portal. More data per report. Filers must diagram their full ownership chain, map each holding with a GIS tool, and report tax-assessed value and lender details.

Filers must diagram their full ownership chain, map each holding with a GIS tool, and report tax-assessed value and lender details. Understated burden. USDA estimates under one hour per report and only one report per filer per year; frequent filers such as energy companies will need far more.

Background: USDA’s Proposed AFIDA Rule

In June 2026, USDA proposed expanding who must file AFIDA reports, which interests are reportable, and what information each report must contain. Although framed as a national security measure, the Proposed Rule treats U.S. businesses with minority foreign investment much like adversary-owned entities. Renewable energy developers already file more AFIDA reports than any other industry, and the Proposed Rule would extend AFIDA to oil and natural gas pipeline easements for the first time. Our summary is available here. The October RFA maps these changes onto the online form.

Key Changes to the Online AFIDA Report

Some changes help filers, such as adding “LLC” as an entity type. Others add significant burden. The items below track the new online form.

Item 2 “Person Information” – Current rules require disclosing ownership details only through the third tier, plus the ultimate foreign owner, submitted as an attachment to the FSA-153 paper report. The Proposed Rule requires using the online form’s drawing tools to prepare a full ownership diagram connecting all interest holders, with the “ultimate owner,” a term that will be defined in the final rule. Filers must also provide a tax ID (or foreign passport number), phone number, and email address.

– Current rules require disclosing ownership details only through the third tier, plus the ultimate foreign owner, submitted as an attachment to the FSA-153 paper report. The Proposed Rule requires using the online form’s drawing tools to prepare a full ownership diagram connecting all interest holders, with the “ultimate owner,” a term that will be defined in the final rule. Filers must also provide a tax ID (or foreign passport number), phone number, and email address. Item 3 “Land Location and Description” – In addition to the legal description, filers must provide the land’s mailing address and FSA farm number (if applicable), use the portal’s GIS tool to draw a polygon of each holding and mark its land uses by area. The new online portal will support combining multiple holdings, even across states, in one report, but the October RFA does not explain how to amend a combined filing when a change to one property triggers an amendment.

– In addition to the legal description, filers must provide the land’s mailing address and FSA farm number (if applicable), use the portal’s GIS tool to draw a polygon of each holding and mark its land uses by area. The new online portal will support combining multiple holdings, even across states, in one report, but the October RFA does not explain how to amend a combined filing when a change to one property triggers an amendment. Item 7 “How was the Holding Acquired or Transferred?” – New options include “merger or acquisition” and “auction,” and filers with credit or installment transactions must disclose the lender and the “Loan/Mortgage ID.”

– New options include “merger or acquisition” and “auction,” and filers with credit or installment transactions must disclose the lender and the “Loan/Mortgage ID.” Item 8 “Value of Agricultural Land” – The statute ties disclosure and penalties to the value of the filer’s “interest in agricultural land,” which may be a lease, fee interest, easement, or other land holding. The new form will require the land’s “most recent tax assessed value,” which lessees and easement holders will struggle to obtain.

USDA’s Burden Estimates Are Too Low

OHS estimates 0.94 hours per response and 5,438 annual respondents (5,000 new filings and 438 updates), each submitting one report per year. Its reasoning is brief: 30 minutes for the form plus 30 minutes for the GIS map, offset by the efficiency of online filing. That estimate appears woefully low. Gathering the information and drawing complex ownership diagrams and GIS maps will take multiple hours per report. Single-report filers are rare, mostly rural residential owners; energy companies typically file dozens to hundreds of reports at a time, one per land agreement. Even with the multiple-holdings option, those filers must still prepare multiple diagrams and GIS maps, and it is unclear whether the portal can hold that much data without errors or data loss while the filer is compiling a complicated, multi-property report.

In total, OHS estimates 5,109.5 burden hours per year across all filers, roughly 2.5 full-time employees for the entire country. In reality, that might cover the AFIDA compliance program of a single mid-sized energy company. It cannot credibly cover all filers in the energy, farming, timber, ranching, and every other industry that holds agricultural land, and USDA should revise the estimate to reflect the real cost of compliance.

How to Comment

Comments are due December 28, 2026, and may be filed at regulations.gov under OMB Control Number 0509-0001. Kelley Drye is helping clients and trade associations prepare comments. Contact the authors with questions about AFIDA, the Proposed Rule, or how the new reporting requirements apply to you.