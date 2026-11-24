Last Tuesday’s elections did more than determine who will control Congress in January. They fundamentally changed the negotiating dynamics surrounding fiscal year 2027 (FY27) appropriations.

With Democrats set to take control of Congress in January, congressional leaders now face a fundamental choice ahead of the December 11 government funding deadline: complete as much of FY27 as possible during the lame duck or enact another short-term continuing resolution (CR) that leaves the major spending decisions to the incoming Democratic majority.

The federal government is currently operating under a CR that maintains largely FY26 funding levels through December 11. Congress therefore has only a matter of weeks to reach agreement on FY27 appropriations, and much of the work remains unfinished. The House has passed only three of the twelve regular appropriations bills, while none have passed the Senate.

A CR Into the New Congress?

For Democrats, there is an obvious attraction to a short-term CR that bridges the December deadline and carries the appropriations debate into the new Congress.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who is set to lead the Senate Appropriations Committee next year, has advocated for a short-term CR into January rather than completing FY27 under the outgoing Congress. Such a strategy would give the incoming Democratic majority considerably more influence over both spending levels and the policy provisions attached to the final bills. That leverage, however, would still be constrained by the Senate’s 60-vote threshold and a Republican President in the White House.

On the House side, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), who is positioned to take the House Appropriations gavel, has previously emphasized her desire to reach a bipartisan agreement and complete all twelve full-year bills. But she has also made clear that Democrats believe the House Republican bills are unacceptable in their current form. In September, DeLauro said that eleven of the twelve House committee-passed bills were “deeply flawed” and lacked the bipartisan support necessary to become law. She called for final legislation that increases funding for Democratic priorities and reins in the Trump Administration’s handling of federal spending.

That last point could become particularly important next year. DeLauro has also insisted that any final agreement block the White House’s proposed budget rule that she says would give political appointees considerably greater control over federal spending. We expect that both she and Murray will also insist on provisions restricting so-called “pocket rescissions,” which both view as violations of the Impoundment Control Act.

Senate Republican Appropriators Put All Twelve Bills on the Table

Appropriations Chair Susan Collins has released all twelve of the FY27 spending bills, giving lawmakers substantially more legislative text from which to negotiate.

On November 10, the Committee released its Agriculture-FDA and Military Construction-Veterans Affairs measures. Two days later, it released five additional bills: Commerce-Justice-Science, Energy-Water Development, Homeland Security, Interior-Environment, and Legislative Branch. The final tranche, released on November 16, included State-Foreign Operations, Defense, Financial Services and General Government, Labor-HHS-Education, and Transportation-HUD.

Of particular note, the Senate Defense bill provides a topline of $1.072 trillion, shifting $69 billion from reconciliation funding to the base defense budget. The move reflects appropriators’ concerns about more defense funding appropriated via reconciliation.

The releases represent late-stage movement in the Senate process, but the bills will almost certainly not be marked up or considered on the Senate floor. Instead, they establish another set of funding levels, programmatic decisions, and policy provisions that could serve as the basis for negotiations, whether during the lame duck or after Democrats assume control in January.

However, the key word is “negotiations.” After the final bills were released, incoming Chair Murray argued that the bills do not meet the moment and do little to rein in President Trump, specifically criticizing the increase in defense funding while leaving “crumbs for everyone else.”

Iran Emerges as a Government Funding Issue

The most difficult fight surrounding the December deadline, however, may not be over any individual appropriations bill. Instead, the war with Iran threatens to complicate what might otherwise be a straightforward agreement to keep the government funded.

On November 12, Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued a joint statement outlining their conditions for supporting year-end funding legislation.

Their position goes directly to the power of the purse. The Senators said that “any short-term package must include language that restricts the Trump Administration from using appropriated funds to continue his war against Iran.”

They went further in describing their approach to a prospective December vote:

“When we vote on appropriations, we intend to fund the government and stop funds for this war.”

That distinction is significant for appropriations watchers. Congress does not necessarily have to deny a discrete request for “Iran war funding” to limit military operations. Lawmakers can instead use the appropriations process to include a “no funds” rider, prohibiting funds made available by the legislation, or potentially by prior appropriations acts, from being obligated or expended for specified military operations.

In other words, the Iran debate could become a fight not simply over how much money Congress provides, but over how existing federal funding may legally be used.

By insisting that such restrictions be included in any short-term funding package, Van Hollen, Bennet, Sanders and Duckworth could bring that fight directly into the December 11 CR negotiations.

What We're Watching

The next several weeks will reveal whether appropriators can separate the regular FY27 process from the larger political questions raised by the election and the Iran conflict.

On paper, there is now more material from which to negotiate. All twelve Senate bills are on the table, and House appropriators have already moved much of their own FY27 legislation. Politically, however, the incentives are moving in the opposite direction.

A year-end deal would require Democrats to negotiate final FY27 funding levels while Republicans still control both chambers. A short-term CR would allow Murray and DeLauro to return in January holding the appropriations gavels and with substantially greater leverage over domestic spending, policy riders, and restrictions on the Administration's use of federal funds. That being said, DeLauro is still intent on completing at least some of the bills before the end of this year. Conversely, Republicans have an incentive to complete as much of FY27 as possible while they still control both chambers.

But there is also a cost to waiting. Carrying unfinished FY27 appropriations into January would put additional pressure on an already crowded legislative calendar. Appropriators would have to complete FY27 while simultaneously beginning the FY28 process, not to mention familiarizing more than 100 newly elected Senators and Representatives and their staffs with the appropriations process and securing their support for funding legislation. While not unprecedented or insurmountable, that is a significant undertaking.

The war with Iran could further complicate December negotiations. If a meaningful bloc of Senate Democrats insists that the next CR prohibit federal funds from being used to continue the conflict, the debate over a seemingly straightforward stopgap could become a much larger confrontation over presidential war powers and Congress’s constitutional power of the purse. Van Hollen, Bennet, Sanders and Duckworth have already made clear that they intend to use the appropriations process to force that question.

For now, another CR looks increasingly like the path of least resistance, but reaching an agreement on the length of the CR and what gets attached to it may be anything but simple.