Sweeping 8(a) Audits Raise Enforcement Risks For Contractors

On October 21, 2026, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that GSA will audit the federal contracts held by 689 firms. SBA suspended these contracts from the 8(a) Business Development program earlier this year. This follows a series of similar actions undertaken by the Administration to place the 8(a) program under close observation. (Wiley has closely monitored these developments.)

According to SBA, the affected firms received federal contracts with a collective ceiling of roughly $5.5 billion without demonstrating compliance with program requirements. GSA will review the awards and refer suspected fraud to its Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The initiative creates significant False Claims Act (FCA) risk and potential criminal and administrative exposure, including suspension and debarment, for affected contractors. This is particularly true where eligibility representations, certifications, workshare arrangements, or other statements made in obtaining or performing 8(a) contracts are called into question.

A New Wave of 8(a) Eligibility Reviews

The referral announcement is the product of SBA’s program-wide audit initiated in December 2025. There, SBA directed roughly 4,300 active participants to produce three fiscal years of financial and contracting records by the following month.

SBA suspended over 1,000 participants in late January 2026 for failing to respond, including some that filed a day late or ran into problems with the MySBA portal.

In February, SBA moved to terminate 154 firms that exceeded the net worth, adjusted gross income, or total asset caps for economic disadvantage.

On March 4, it initiated termination proceedings against 628 of the suspended firms that had not produced records.

These actions are just one piece of the onslaught that 8(a) firms have faced, running alongside the Department of War’s line-by-line review of 8(a) awards over $20 million, Treasury’s separate audit, and SBA’s 2026 proposal to eliminate the program’s race-based presumption.

The Shift from Compliance to Enforcement

After identifying 689 firms that failed to comply with certain 8(a) program requirements, GSA is now scrutinizing their prior contract awards for evidence of potential fraud or other improprieties. According to GSA Administrator Edward C. Forst, the agency aims to hold accountable “those who manipulate the system, defraud taxpayers, and steal opportunities from legitimate small business.” The agency’s review will focus on suspected fraud, including financial misrepresentations, false statements, pass-through arrangements, and improper awards.

GSA’s review is also likely to reach other conduct that could support FCA liability, including false eligibility or financial representations and potentially other false statements made in connection with performing 8(a) awards.

GSA will refer suspected fraud to its OIG and the DOJ for potential investigation.

Contractors under investigation may be suspended from federal contracting while the matter is pending.

If fraud or misrepresentation is established, contractors may face fines, FAR-based suspension or debarment, formal termination from the 8(a) program, recovery of misused funds, and, in criminal cases, imprisonment.

Additionally, the audit may prompt increased whistleblower activity, increasing the risk of additional investigations and enforcement actions.

What Contractors Should Do Now

We recommend contractors anticipate that the audits may have implications beyond the 689 firms identified by SBA. Prime contractors, subcontractors, joint venture partners, and other entities connected to questioned awards and 8(a) firms may receive requests for:

Information concerning program eligibility;

Representations and certifications;

Past performance;

Workshare arrangements; and

Contract performance.

Contractors may want to consider ways to:

Preserve and organize relevant records;

Review prior submissions for accuracy;

Evaluate potential vulnerabilities; and

Develop a coordinated response plan for government inquiries.

If any vulnerabilities are identified during a self-audit, contractors should evaluate whether any disclosure obligations exist and whether voluntary disclosure is appropriate.

Contractors should receive audit requests as a precursor to an FCA or other enforcement investigation. Involving Wiley counsel early to assess potential exposure, preserve relevant records, and ensure that responses are accurate and consistent with prior representations and certifications is critical. The same considerations apply with even greater force to contractors receiving subpoenas, civil investigative demands, or other investigative requests.

Wiley's Government Contracts and White Collar Defense & Government Investigations practices have broad experience representing clients in high-stakes audits and investigations involving compliance with government contracts, including Small Business Administration programs. If you have any questions, please contact one of the authors listed on this alert.

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Tessa Jones, a Law Clerk at Wiley Rein LLP, contributed to this alert.