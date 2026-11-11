Article Preparing For An Unprecedented Oversight Era

As we approach the midterm elections, we face the prospect of a congressional oversight environment unlike anything we have previously seen: Democrats have strongly signaled that if they take control of one or both chambers of Congress, they will pursue a particularly aggressive oversight agenda, and that the private sector will be a key source of information. In response, the White House has already staked out the novel position that some of the private-sector communications Congress might seek are protected by executive privilege. And this tug-of-war will become even more complicated if Republicans retain the Senate while Democrats take the House, with both bodies investigating the same matters from polar-opposite perspectives. Simply rolling out the historical congressional-investigations playbook will not be sufficient to meet this unprecedented moment.

An Expansive List of Oversight Targets

Congressional Democrats have already identified, through numerous letters that caucus members have sent to both the administration and private entities and individuals, a wide range of potential enforcement matters they might investigate if they gain control. The diverse matters covered in these letters include the business dealings of family members of the president, and the administration’s handling of the Epstein investigation; immigration operations; foreign dealings, including the Iran war and Venezuela operations; the White House ballroom and other construction projects; minerals deals; corporate corruption; and private funding of the America at 250 celebrations.

The Executive Privilege Wall

One reason that Democrats in Congress could steer their investigative efforts toward the private sector to a greater degree than we have historically seen is that recent administrations of both parties have resisted congressional inquiries into internal executive-branch deliberations, and the first Trump administration did so with particular vigor. For example, in Committee on the Judiciary v. Miers, the George W. Bush administration took the position that the White House counsel was absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony. In Committee on Oversight and Government Reform v. Lynch, the Obama administration litigated its ability to assert executive privilege in response to subpoenas from the House of Representatives. And in Committee on the Judiciary v. McGahn, the Trump administration litigated its ability to assert executive privilege in response to a subpoena directed to a former White House counsel. Consequently, there is every reason to expect this administration to take the same posture—or an even more aggressive one.

The Private Sector Is in the Middle

Anticipating that they may get little or no information of value from this administration on matters under investigation, congressional Democrats are likely to turn their attention to private-sector actors who participated in or have knowledge of the relevant events. Settlements of the president’s personal litigation, corporate donations to White House projects, responses to agency demands for customer data, merger and regulatory approvals, government contracts, and public-private partnerships often involve the kind of direct engagement between companies and senior administration officials that would be critical to any investigation of these matters. The private-sector participants have a treasure trove of evidence, including emails, meeting notes, call records, written communications, and witness accounts. For congressional Democrats, the private sector will be a very tempting option for bypassing direct fights with the executive branch over executive privilege. The letters they have sent thus far clearly reflect an appetite for exploring this avenue.

Perhaps sensing this risk, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel took an important step that could frustrate such investigative efforts, issuing an opinion in August concluding that “executive privilege can apply to presidential communications with private advisers so long as the communications (1) relate to official presidential decision making, (2) involve or reflect communications with the President or his direct advisers, and (3) are confidential.” OLC defined “private advisers” broadly to include “anyone the President consults outside the Executive Branch.” The implication is nonetheless significant: In OLC’s view, the privilege may not end at the door of the White House but may extend to what a company said to, and heard from, the president and his advisers.

Caught in an Executive Privilege Fight

The conflict between Congress’s desire to investigate and the administration’s position on executive privilege could lead to the very real prospect of a company finding itself between a Congress demanding information and a White House demanding that the information not be provided. A Democratic majority is highly unlikely to accept a privilege assertion over a private company’s communications—particularly when it views those communications as central to potential misconduct. A company that withholds documents or testimony could face contempt proceedings and a referral to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation. And producing information over the objections of the administration carries its own unique and consequential risk. Alternatively, or in parallel, Congress, the executive, or both may decide to litigate, and the company holding the disputed information could be drawn into a high-profile separation-of-powers lawsuit.

All of this will play out publicly and will capture the interest of customers, investors, the community, and other key stakeholders, whose interests will need to be managed as events unfold—a dynamic made even more complicated if a divided Congress works at cross purposes.

A New Playbook for a Novel Oversight Landscape

Even companies with substantial experience responding to congressional inquiries are likely to find themselves in uncharted waters, where the traditional approach may not be sufficient.

The vectors of risk have multiplied, and companies will need a strategy that addresses all of them at once. To prepare, companies can begin by mapping their exposure, assessing whether they were involved in or witnessed the conduct described in these congressional letters. Where risks are identified, a company could undertake tabletop exercises or begin mapping out a tailored response—the issues and the dynamics within companies vary so widely that there will be no one-size-fits-all response. But a broad cross-functional team with legal and crisis communications expertise will be a common denominator. Divided government has always brought more oversight. The looming showdown over the reach of executive privilege, and the possibility of the two chambers working at cross purposes, promise an oversight environment unlike anything we have previously seen.

Originally published by The National Law Journal.