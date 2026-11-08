What Record Municipal Bond Issuance Means For Public Entities In 2027

The U.S. municipal finance market continues to demonstrate remarkable strength.

According to Refinitiv’s First Nine Months 2026 Municipal Review, municipal bond issuance reached $458.5 billion through September, marking the strongest first nine months on record and a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2025. More than 7,000 municipal bond issues were brought to market during the period.

While the headline numbers are impressive, the data also provides insight into several trends that public entities, healthcare organizations, educational institutions and infrastructure providers should watch heading into 2027.

Refunding Activity Increased Through September

Refunding activity increased during the first nine months of 2026, with volume rising 19% year over year to $131.3 billion. The increase represented the strongest opening nine-month period for refunding activity in six years.

The activity through September demonstrates the extent to which issuers took advantage of opportunities to address existing debt earlier in the year. As market conditions evolve, however, the availability and attractiveness of refunding opportunities will continue to depend on an issuer’s particular circumstances and the market environment at the time a transaction is considered.

For public entities, the broader takeaway is the value of regularly evaluating existing debt and maintaining the flexibility to act when favorable opportunities arise.

Infrastructure Investment Remains Strong

New-money offerings totaled $327.2 billion, the highest opening nine-month period on record.

The volume suggests that states, municipalities and public agencies continue moving forward with major capital improvement initiatives despite broader economic uncertainty.

For issuers, this reflects continued demand for financing infrastructure, facilities and long-term development projects.

Healthcare and Utilities Continue to Grow

Among use-of-proceeds categories, Healthcare, Utilities and Electric Power demonstrated notable year-over-year growth.

These increases highlight ongoing investment in essential services and critical infrastructure that support growing communities and evolving service demands.

Organizations operating in these sectors may continue to find opportunities to access capital for strategic projects and modernization efforts.

Green Financing Slows

While sustainability remains important throughout the public finance market, green bond issuance declined 10% compared to the first nine months of 2025, totaling $16 billion. The market also produced the fewest green bond offerings since 2023.

The decline may signal a more selective approach among issuers and investors as market participants focus on projects with clearly demonstrated environmental impacts and measurable outcomes.

Regional Activity Continues to Concentrate

California, Texas and New York accounted for approximately 37% of all municipal issuance during the first nine months of 2026. At the same time, several other states posted strong growth rates, demonstrating that financing activity remains broad-based across the country.

The trend underscores the continued importance of infrastructure investment and capital planning at both large and mid-sized issuers.

Looking Ahead

Record issuance levels through September, increased refunding volume earlier in the year and continued investment in infrastructure demonstrate the significant level of activity that characterized the municipal finance market during the first nine months of 2026.

As conditions continue to evolve, issuers will need to evaluate financing opportunities in light of their individual objectives and prevailing market conditions.