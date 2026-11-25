On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, President Trump sent the Senate a bipartisan slate of four nominees to fill vacant seats at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Republican Steven Levine and Democrat Kristin N. Johnson were nominated to the SEC, and Republican Nathan Anonick and Democrat Matthew Rowland were nominated to the CFTC. They are the President’s first picks for either agency in about a year, and Johnson and Rowland are the first Democrats he has nominated to either regulator in his second term. The nominations follow midterm elections that will give Democrats control of Congress in January.

The nominations come at a time when both agencies are operating shorthanded. The SEC currently has only two of its five seats filled (Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Mark Uyeda), and CFTC Chairman Michael Selig is the CFTC’s sole sitting commissioner. Chairman Selig welcomed Anonick and Rowland as “two strong bipartisan picks.” The Senate Agriculture Committee held a confirmation hearing for the CFTC nominees on Nov. 17, and the Senate Banking Committee held a hearing for the SEC nominees on Nov. 19.

Below, we provide a brief overview of each nominee and highlight what the nominations may signal for enforcement, including in the digital-asset space.

1. Who are the nominees?

Nominee Agency/Seat Term Expires Steven Levine (R-MD) SEC; succeeds Hester Peirce June 5, 2030 Kristin N. Johnson (D-MI) SEC; succeeds Caroline Crenshaw June 5, 2029 Nathan Anonick (R-VA) CFTC; succeeds Rostin Behnam June 19, 2031 Matthew Rowland (D-DC) CFTC; remainder of Summer Mersinger’s term April 13, 2028

Steven Levine (SEC). Levine served as general counsel and senior advisor at the White House Council of Economic Advisers and recently became senior counsel to the Secretary of Labor. He is an SEC alumnus, serving as counsel and deputy chief of staff to Commissioner Uyeda, including during Uyeda’s tenure as acting chairman in early 2025, and as senior counsel in the Division of Investment Management. His close working relationship with Uyeda suggests he would be a reliable vote for the current majority’s agenda.

Kristin N. Johnson (SEC). Johnson served as a CFTC commissioner from 2022 to 2025 and now teaches at George Washington University Law School. Earlier in her career, she was a vice president at a large banking institution. At the CFTC, she led rulemaking efforts on clearinghouse risk management, cyber resilience, and recovery and wind-down planning, and was a consistent advocate for stronger protections for investors and customers.

Nathan Anonick (CFTC). Anonick is legislative counsel to Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR). He joined the committee in 2022 to manage a portfolio covering cryptocurrencies, futures markets, and derivatives, and previously worked at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as a resolution policy specialist. He was a lead negotiator on the Agriculture Committee’s portion of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act).

Matthew Rowland (CFTC). Rowland is a career CFTC lawyer currently detailed to the Senate Agriculture Committee, where he worked on the CLARITY Act and the committee’s 2024 crypto legislation. He previously served on Commissioner Johnson’s staff at the CFTC. Prior to his work in the Senate and on Commissioner Johnson’s staff, Rowland worked in the CFTC’s Division of Enforcement.

2. What do the nominations signal for enforcement?

The current enforcement approach is likely to continue. If all four nominees are confirmed, Republicans would hold a 3–1 majority at the SEC and a 2–1 majority at the CFTC. The core enforcement agenda we have been tracking should remain intact. We expect a continued focus on “bread-and-butter” cases such as insider trading, accounting and disclosure fraud, offering fraud, market manipulation, and adviser fiduciary breaches, together with heightened attention to individual accountability. The SEC’s new Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit, announced in August 2026, is a good indicator of where resources are going.

More commissioners means more enforcement capacity. A fuller bench matters more than usual right now. Since March 2025, formal orders of investigation by the SEC have required Commission approval rather than approval by the Director of Enforcement. Similarly, every CFTC enforcement action currently runs through a single commissioner. Additional commissioners could ease these bottlenecks and add institutional legitimacy to contested actions, potentially resulting in a modest uptick in the pace of formal investigations and filed actions in 2027. Rowland, for his part, used his Nov. 17 hearing to call for rebuilding the CFTC’s enforcement capacity, noting in his written statement the “significant staff attrition and disruption that took place in 2025” and stating that “bringing the enforcement program back to its historical size and level of activity will complement the CFTC’s rulemaking and other regulatory guidance.” In his view, “[r]obust enforcement is a return on investment for taxpayers, and it is necessary to ensure market integrity and market confidence.”

The return of the dissent. Johnson and Rowland would restore a minority voice at both agencies. Although they will not control outcomes, written dissents and statements tend to shape the public record, influence settlement terms, and preview where policy may move under a future administration. Companies negotiating resolutions should expect closer scrutiny of penalty amounts, cooperation credit, and remedial undertakings, including under the CFTC’s mitigation credit matrix and the SEC’s strengthened cooperation framework.

3. Implications for cryptocurrency enforcement

Digital assets are the clearest throughline of this slate. Levine would replace Hester Peirce, who led the SEC’s Crypto Task Force and was the agency’s most vocal advocate for clearer crypto rules, while Johnson would replace Caroline Crenshaw, a frequent crypto skeptic. Levine has not publicly articulated his views on digital assets, making him something of a wild card, although his ties to Uyeda point toward support for the Commission’s current approach, including the March 2026 joint SEC-CFTC interpretation on crypto assets.

Johnson brings a well-developed digital-asset record. At the CFTC, she spoke frequently on crypto custody, decentralized finance (DeFi), and artificial intelligence, and pushed for stronger customer protections and conflict-of-interest rules for crypto firms. She has also reportedly supported CFTC enforcement actions against DeFi operators. Expect her to be an active voice on custody, conflicts, and retail protection, even from the minority.

At the CFTC, both nominees helped draft the CLARITY Act, which would give the CFTC authority over digital commodity spot intermediaries but has stalled after failing a Senate procedural vote. Their legislative experience could prove valuable if the bill is revived and demonstrates both nominees’ interest in and familiarity with the CFTC’s role as a regulator of digital assets. At his Nov. 17 hearing, Rowland also signaled interest in event contracts, stating that the CFTC should “think long and hard about balancing the public interest against the kind of economic usefulness” of prediction market contracts. Prediction market operators should take note.

Key takeaways